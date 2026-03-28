The Egyptian artist Angham confirmed that the audience in the city of Jeddah holds a special place in her heart, noting that the mutual energy with them on stage makes her forget herself due to the intense interaction and emotional impact.

Not an Ordinary Concert

Angham stated during a press conference held on the sidelines of the concert she performed yesterday in Jeddah: "I am keen on the audience's enjoyment as I present everything they love from new and old songs, and the extraordinary audience makes any artist stand before them to deliver their best. I always want a concert in Jeddah because they are an extraordinary audience and they make me put on a not ordinary concert because of the energy I draw from them."

Regarding her choice of song lyrics, she explained: "The words I sing each time feel different to me; they may not be my experience at all, but I feel them as if I have lived them," emphasizing her constant commitment to diversifying her musical program in her concerts to satisfy various tastes, by presenting a selection of her most famous songs that the audience has connected with over the years, alongside her latest works that she continuously strives to release.

Musical Evolution

This diversity helps her keep up with musical evolution and maintain her connection with new generations, without losing the artistic identity that has built her success.

The star Angham shone in her concert in the city of Jeddah, presenting a selection of her most prominent and beautiful songs that the Saudi audience interacted with greatly, singing along to the lyrics amidst an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and joy. The concert was held at the Abadi Al-Johar Arena, conducted by Maestro Hani Farhat.