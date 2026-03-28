أكدت الفنانة المصرية أنغام أن جمهور مدينة جدة يحتل مكانة خاصة في قلبها، مشيرة الى أن الطاقة المتبادلة معهم على المسرح تجعلها تنسى نفسها من شدة التفاعل والتأثر.

حفلة مش عادية

وقالت أنغام خلال مؤتمر صحفي عُقد على هامش الحفلة التي أحيتها أمس في جدة: «حريصة على استمتاع الجمهور وأنا أقدم كل اللي بيحبوه من أغان جديدة وقديمة، والجمهور غير العادي بيخلي أي فنان يقف قدامهم يقدم أحسن حاجة، وأنا دايمًا عايزه حفلة جدة لأنهم جمهور غير عادي وبيخليني أعمل حفلة مش عادية بسبب الطاقة اللي بستمدها منهم».

وعن اختيار كلمات أغانيها، أوضحت: «الكلام اللي أنا بغنيه كل مرة بحسه بشكل مختلف، ممكن ميبقاش تجربتي خالص ولكني بحسه كأنه أنا كأن أنا عشته»، مؤكدة حرصها الدائم على تنويع برنامجها الغنائي في حفلاتها، لترضي مختلف الأذواق، من خلال تقديم باقة من أشهر أغانيها التي ارتبط بها الجمهور على مدار سنوات، إلى جانب أحدث أعمالها التي تحرص على طرحها بشكل مستمر.

تطور موسيقي

وأشارت إلى أن هذا التنوع يساعدها على مواكبة التطور الموسيقي، والحفاظ على تواصلها مع الأجيال الجديدة، دون أن تفقد هويتها الفنية التي صنعت نجاحها.

وتألقت النجمة أنغام في حفلتها في مدينة جدة، وقدمت باقة من أبرز وأجمل أغانيها التي تفاعل معها الجمهور السعودي بشكل كبير، مرددين كلمات الأغاني وسط أجواء مليئة بالحماس والطرب، وأقيمت الحفلة على مسرح عبادي الجوهر أرينا، بقيادة المايسترو هاني فرحات.