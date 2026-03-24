أعلن النجم المصري عمرو دياب تأجيل حفله المنتظر في دبي دون ذكر أسباب، والذي كان من المقرر إقامته مطلع شهر أبريل، دون تحديد موعد بديل حتى الآن.
موعد جديد للحفل قريباً
وكشف «الهضبة» عبر منشور بحسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» أن التحضيرات جارية حاليًا لاختيار توقيت جديد للحفل، على أن يتم الإعلان عنه لاحقًا.
النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي
رسالة للجمهور
وحرص عمرو دياب على توجيه الشكر لجمهوره، مثمنًا دعمهم وتفهمهم لقرار التأجيل، ومؤكدًا أنه سيتم الكشف عن كافة التفاصيل في أقرب وقت.
إعلان عمرو دياب مع أبنائه الأربعة
وكان عمرو دياب طرح إعلانًا جديدًا لإحدى شركات الاتصالات في موسم رمضان الماضي 2026، ظهر خلاله برفقة أبنائه الأربعة لأول مرة في عمل واحد، في أجواء عائلية دافئة عكست جانبًا شخصيًا من حياته برؤية إخراجية حملت توقيع عمر المهندس.
تفاصيل أحدث أغانيه
وتضمن الإعلان أغنية بعنوان «نقصاك القعدة»، جاءت بتعاون فني جمع تامر حسين في الكلمات، وعمرو مصطفى في الألحان، مع توزيع أسامة الهندي، بينما تولى أمير محروس أعمال المكساج والماستر.
النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي
The Egyptian star Amr Diab announced the postponement of his much-anticipated concert in Dubai without mentioning the reasons, which was scheduled to take place at the beginning of April, with no alternative date specified yet.
A New Date for the Concert Soon
“The Plateau” revealed through a post on his official Facebook account that preparations are currently underway to choose a new timing for the concert, with an announcement to be made later.
النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي
A Message to the Audience
Amr Diab took the opportunity to thank his audience, appreciating their support and understanding of the postponement decision, and confirming that all details will be revealed as soon as possible.
Amr Diab's Announcement with His Four Children
Amr Diab had released a new advertisement for one of the telecommunications companies during the last Ramadan season of 2026, in which he appeared with his four children for the first time in a single project, in a warm family atmosphere that reflected a personal side of his life, directed by Omar El Mohandes.
Details of His Latest Song
The advertisement included a song titled “Nqsaak Al-Qa’da,” created through a collaboration that brought together Tamer Hussein for the lyrics, Amr Mostafa for the melodies, with Osama El Hindi handling the distribution, while Amir Mehrous took care of the mixing and mastering.