أعلن النجم المصري عمرو دياب تأجيل حفله المنتظر في دبي دون ذكر أسباب، والذي كان من المقرر إقامته مطلع شهر أبريل، دون تحديد موعد بديل حتى الآن.

موعد جديد للحفل قريباً

وكشف «الهضبة» عبر منشور بحسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» أن التحضيرات جارية حاليًا لاختيار توقيت جديد للحفل، على أن يتم الإعلان عنه لاحقًا.
النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي

النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي

رسالة للجمهور

وحرص عمرو دياب على توجيه الشكر لجمهوره، مثمنًا دعمهم وتفهمهم لقرار التأجيل، ومؤكدًا أنه سيتم الكشف عن كافة التفاصيل في أقرب وقت.

إعلان عمرو دياب مع أبنائه الأربعة

وكان عمرو دياب طرح إعلانًا جديدًا لإحدى شركات الاتصالات في موسم رمضان الماضي 2026، ظهر خلاله برفقة أبنائه الأربعة لأول مرة في عمل واحد، في أجواء عائلية دافئة عكست جانبًا شخصيًا من حياته برؤية إخراجية حملت توقيع عمر المهندس.

تفاصيل أحدث أغانيه

وتضمن الإعلان أغنية بعنوان «نقصاك القعدة»، جاءت بتعاون فني جمع تامر حسين في الكلمات، وعمرو مصطفى في الألحان، مع توزيع أسامة الهندي، بينما تولى أمير محروس أعمال المكساج والماستر.
النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي

النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي