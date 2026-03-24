The Egyptian star Amr Diab announced the postponement of his much-anticipated concert in Dubai without mentioning the reasons, which was scheduled to take place at the beginning of April, with no alternative date specified yet.

A New Date for the Concert Soon

“The Plateau” revealed through a post on his official Facebook account that preparations are currently underway to choose a new timing for the concert, with an announcement to be made later.



النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي

A Message to the Audience

Amr Diab took the opportunity to thank his audience, appreciating their support and understanding of the postponement decision, and confirming that all details will be revealed as soon as possible.

Amr Diab's Announcement with His Four Children

Amr Diab had released a new advertisement for one of the telecommunications companies during the last Ramadan season of 2026, in which he appeared with his four children for the first time in a single project, in a warm family atmosphere that reflected a personal side of his life, directed by Omar El Mohandes.



Details of His Latest Song

The advertisement included a song titled “Nqsaak Al-Qa’da,” created through a collaboration that brought together Tamer Hussein for the lyrics, Amr Mostafa for the melodies, with Osama El Hindi handling the distribution, while Amir Mehrous took care of the mixing and mastering.



النجم عمرو دياب يعلن تأجيل حفله في دبي