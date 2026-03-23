واجه الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، أزمة جديدة بعد حذف أغنيته الجديدة «الله يجازيك» من منصة يوتيوب بشكل مفاجئ بعد أيام قليلة من طرحها احتفالًا بعيد الفطر 2026.

بداية الأزمة

وتبين أن سبب الحذف يعود إلى شكوى تقدم بها صاحب قناة باسم «توفيق أحمد التمساح» بزعم انتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية، ومن المقرر فتح تحقيق عاجل بالشكوى، ما أثار موجة من الجدل حول الأغنية ومسارها الرقمي.
حذف أغنية الفنان المصرية مصطفى كامل الجديدة «الله يجازيك»

حذف أغنية الفنان المصرية مصطفى كامل الجديدة «الله يجازيك»

اتهامات بـ«شبكة وهمية» وإفشال متعمد

عبر مصطفى كامل عن استيائه الشديد، واصفًا ما حدث بأنه محاولة ممنهجة لإيقاف أغنيته ومنعها من تصدر الترند، مؤكدًا أن هناك قناة وهمية مدفوعة الأرقام هدفها تعطيل انتشار العمل.

وأوضح كامل أنه لن يقف مكتوف الأيدي، وسيباشر تحرير بلاغ رسمي في مباحث الإنترنت لحماية حقوقه على مستوى الكلمات واللحن والتوزيع.
الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر

الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر

تحذير بالكشف عن المسؤولين

هدد نقيب المهن الموسيقية بالكشف عن القناة الوهمية والأشخاص وراءها، مشددًا على أن القضاء سيكون الفيصل، وقال عبر حسابه على فيسبوك: «الصبر طيب.. وسنصل بإذن الله إلى صاحب الصفحة الوهمية والشبكة التابعة لها.. والقضاء بيننا».

يشار إلى تعاون مصطفى كامل في أغنية «الله يجازيك» مع الكاتب أحمد شكري، والملحن فارس فهمي، وتوزيع مجدى داود وميكس وماستر إسلام غلاب.
الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر

الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر