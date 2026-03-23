The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, faced a new crisis after his new song "Allah Yejazik" was unexpectedly removed from YouTube just a few days after its release in celebration of Eid al-Fitr 2026.

The Beginning of the Crisis

It was found that the removal was due to a complaint filed by the owner of a channel named "Tawfiq Ahmed Al-Timsah," claiming a violation of intellectual property rights. An urgent investigation into the complaint is set to take place, sparking a wave of controversy surrounding the song and its digital trajectory.



حذف أغنية الفنان المصرية مصطفى كامل الجديدة «الله يجازيك»

Accusations of a "Fake Network" and Intentional Sabotage

Mustafa Kamel expressed his deep dissatisfaction, describing what happened as a systematic attempt to stop his song and prevent it from trending, asserting that there is a fake channel with paid numbers aimed at disrupting the work's spread.

Kamel clarified that he would not stand idly by and would proceed to file an official report with the Cyber Crime Unit to protect his rights regarding the lyrics, melody, and distribution.



الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر

Warning to Expose the Responsible Parties

The head of the Musicians' Syndicate threatened to expose the fake channel and the individuals behind it, emphasizing that the judiciary would be the final arbiter. He stated on his Facebook account: "Patience is good... and, God willing, we will reach the owner of the fake page and the network associated with it... and the judiciary will be between us."

It is worth noting that Mustafa Kamel collaborated on the song "Allah Yejazik" with writer Ahmed Shukri, composer Faris Fahmy, and the distribution by Magdy Dawood, with mixing and mastering by Islam Ghalab.



الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر