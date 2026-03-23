واجه الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، أزمة جديدة بعد حذف أغنيته الجديدة «الله يجازيك» من منصة يوتيوب بشكل مفاجئ بعد أيام قليلة من طرحها احتفالًا بعيد الفطر 2026.
بداية الأزمة
وتبين أن سبب الحذف يعود إلى شكوى تقدم بها صاحب قناة باسم «توفيق أحمد التمساح» بزعم انتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية، ومن المقرر فتح تحقيق عاجل بالشكوى، ما أثار موجة من الجدل حول الأغنية ومسارها الرقمي.
حذف أغنية الفنان المصرية مصطفى كامل الجديدة «الله يجازيك»
اتهامات بـ«شبكة وهمية» وإفشال متعمد
عبر مصطفى كامل عن استيائه الشديد، واصفًا ما حدث بأنه محاولة ممنهجة لإيقاف أغنيته ومنعها من تصدر الترند، مؤكدًا أن هناك قناة وهمية مدفوعة الأرقام هدفها تعطيل انتشار العمل.
وأوضح كامل أنه لن يقف مكتوف الأيدي، وسيباشر تحرير بلاغ رسمي في مباحث الإنترنت لحماية حقوقه على مستوى الكلمات واللحن والتوزيع.
الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر
تحذير بالكشف عن المسؤولين
هدد نقيب المهن الموسيقية بالكشف عن القناة الوهمية والأشخاص وراءها، مشددًا على أن القضاء سيكون الفيصل، وقال عبر حسابه على فيسبوك: «الصبر طيب.. وسنصل بإذن الله إلى صاحب الصفحة الوهمية والشبكة التابعة لها.. والقضاء بيننا».
يشار إلى تعاون مصطفى كامل في أغنية «الله يجازيك» مع الكاتب أحمد شكري، والملحن فارس فهمي، وتوزيع مجدى داود وميكس وماستر إسلام غلاب.
الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر
The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, faced a new crisis after his new song "Allah Yejazik" was unexpectedly removed from YouTube just a few days after its release in celebration of Eid al-Fitr 2026.
The Beginning of the Crisis
It was found that the removal was due to a complaint filed by the owner of a channel named "Tawfiq Ahmed Al-Timsah," claiming a violation of intellectual property rights. An urgent investigation into the complaint is set to take place, sparking a wave of controversy surrounding the song and its digital trajectory.
حذف أغنية الفنان المصرية مصطفى كامل الجديدة «الله يجازيك»
Accusations of a "Fake Network" and Intentional Sabotage
Mustafa Kamel expressed his deep dissatisfaction, describing what happened as a systematic attempt to stop his song and prevent it from trending, asserting that there is a fake channel with paid numbers aimed at disrupting the work's spread.
Kamel clarified that he would not stand idly by and would proceed to file an official report with the Cyber Crime Unit to protect his rights regarding the lyrics, melody, and distribution.
الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر
Warning to Expose the Responsible Parties
The head of the Musicians' Syndicate threatened to expose the fake channel and the individuals behind it, emphasizing that the judiciary would be the final arbiter. He stated on his Facebook account: "Patience is good... and, God willing, we will reach the owner of the fake page and the network associated with it... and the judiciary will be between us."
It is worth noting that Mustafa Kamel collaborated on the song "Allah Yejazik" with writer Ahmed Shukri, composer Faris Fahmy, and the distribution by Magdy Dawood, with mixing and mastering by Islam Ghalab.
الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر