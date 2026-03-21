يستعد الفنان المصري أكرم حسني، لتقديم عرض مسرحي جديد يحمل عنوان «ما تصغروناش»، ضمن فعاليات عيد الفطر 2026، على خشبة المسرح العربي في جدة خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 24 مارس الجاري ولمدة ثلاثة أيام فقط.
نجوم المسرحية
وكشف أكرم حسني تفاصيل مسرحيته عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي ستجمعه بجانب الفنانة المصرية آية سماحة، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الكوميديا، من بينهم بيومي فؤاد وحمدي الميرغني وآخرون.
قصة المسرحية
وتتمحور أحداث المسرحية في إطار كوميدي اجتماعي حول عائلة تعاني اضطرابًا وراثيًا نادرًا يجعلهم يبدون أكبر سنًا منذ الولادة وتنتهي حياتهم في الطفولة، ما يعرضهم لمواقف صعبة.
أسعار تذاكر المسرحية
وجاءت أسعار تذاكر المسرحية موزعة على عدة فئات لتناسب جميع الجمهور، وكانت كالتالي: 80، 95، 100، 120، 150، 200، 350، 800، 900، و1200 ريال سعودي.
أحدث أعمال أكرم حسني الدرامية
وعلى الجانب الدرامي، شارك أكرم حسني سابقاً في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل إذاعي يحمل عنوان «فات المعاش»، والعمل كان من تأليف مصطفى عسكر وحامد الشراب وإخراج زهرة رامي.
The Egyptian artist Akram Hosny is preparing to present a new theatrical show titled "Don't Make Us Smaller," as part of the Eid al-Fitr 2026 events, on the stage of the Arab Theater in Jeddah from March 22 to 24 for only three days.
Stars of the Play
Akram Hosny revealed details about his play through social media platforms, which will feature him alongside the Egyptian artist Aya Samaha, with participation from a selection of comedy stars, including Bayoumi Fouad, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, and others.
Story of the Play
The events of the play revolve around a social comedy framework about a family suffering from a rare genetic disorder that makes them appear older since birth, leading to their lives ending in childhood, which exposes them to difficult situations.
Ticket Prices for the Play
The ticket prices for the play are distributed across several categories to suit all audiences, as follows: 80, 95, 100, 120, 150, 200, 350, 800, 900, and 1200 Saudi Riyals.
Latest Dramatic Works of Akram Hosny
On the dramatic side, Akram Hosny previously participated in the Ramadan Drama Season 2026 through a radio series titled "The Pension Has Passed," which was written by Mustafa Askar and Hamid Al-Sharab and directed by Zahra Rami.