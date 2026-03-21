The Egyptian artist Akram Hosny is preparing to present a new theatrical show titled "Don't Make Us Smaller," as part of the Eid al-Fitr 2026 events, on the stage of the Arab Theater in Jeddah from March 22 to 24 for only three days.

Stars of the Play

Akram Hosny revealed details about his play through social media platforms, which will feature him alongside the Egyptian artist Aya Samaha, with participation from a selection of comedy stars, including Bayoumi Fouad, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, and others.

Story of the Play

The events of the play revolve around a social comedy framework about a family suffering from a rare genetic disorder that makes them appear older since birth, leading to their lives ending in childhood, which exposes them to difficult situations.

Ticket Prices for the Play

The ticket prices for the play are distributed across several categories to suit all audiences, as follows: 80, 95, 100, 120, 150, 200, 350, 800, 900, and 1200 Saudi Riyals.

Latest Dramatic Works of Akram Hosny

On the dramatic side, Akram Hosny previously participated in the Ramadan Drama Season 2026 through a radio series titled "The Pension Has Passed," which was written by Mustafa Askar and Hamid Al-Sharab and directed by Zahra Rami.