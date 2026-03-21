يستعد الفنان المصري أكرم حسني، لتقديم عرض مسرحي جديد يحمل عنوان «ما تصغروناش»، ضمن فعاليات عيد الفطر 2026، على خشبة المسرح العربي في جدة خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 24 مارس الجاري ولمدة ثلاثة أيام فقط.

نجوم المسرحية

وكشف أكرم حسني تفاصيل مسرحيته عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي ستجمعه بجانب الفنانة المصرية آية سماحة، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الكوميديا، من بينهم بيومي فؤاد وحمدي الميرغني وآخرون.

قصة المسرحية

وتتمحور أحداث المسرحية في إطار كوميدي اجتماعي حول عائلة تعاني اضطرابًا وراثيًا نادرًا يجعلهم يبدون أكبر سنًا منذ الولادة وتنتهي حياتهم في الطفولة، ما يعرضهم لمواقف صعبة.

أسعار تذاكر المسرحية

وجاءت أسعار تذاكر المسرحية موزعة على عدة فئات لتناسب جميع الجمهور، وكانت كالتالي: 80، 95، 100، 120، 150، 200، 350، 800، 900، و1200 ريال سعودي.

أحدث أعمال أكرم حسني الدرامية

وعلى الجانب الدرامي، شارك أكرم حسني سابقاً في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل إذاعي يحمل عنوان «فات المعاش»، والعمل كان من تأليف مصطفى عسكر وحامد الشراب وإخراج زهرة رامي.