تحدثت الفنانة المصرية مي كساب عن الجدل الأخير حول المنافسة على نسب المشاهدة في رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن التنافس أمر طبيعي، لكنه يجب أن يكون بروح رياضية بعيدًا عن الحسد أو المشاعر السلبية تجاه الآخرين.
المنافسة الإيجابية
نشرت مي كساب عبر حسابها على منصة «X» رسالة أوضحت فيها أن الرغبة في التميز والتفوق شيء طبيعي، لكنها شددت على ضرورة أن تكون المنافسة شريفة، وأن يكون النجاح مصحوبًا بالتقدير والاحترام للآخرين دون أذى أو حقد.
وأكدت إيمانها بما يسمى بالغيرة الإيجابية، التي تحفز على تحسين الأداء، مشيرة إلى أنها تفرح لرؤية الآخرين يحققون نجاحاتهم خاصة إذا اجتهدوا ووصلوا إلى مبتغاهم بجد ومثابرة، وأنها تحرص على تقدير من يقدرها وتشارك الآخرين فرحتهم بالنجاحات.
اختتمت مي كساب حديثها بتهنئة زملائها على أعمالهم، متمنية أن يستمروا في تقديم فن مميز وممتع للجمهور، وأن يكونوا دائمًا صوتًا صادقًا يعكس مشاعر الناس ويبهجهم.
أعمالها في رمضان 2026
وتنافس مي كساب في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 بمسلسل «نون النسوة» ويشاركها في بطولته، عدد من النجوم منهم هبة مجدي، أحمد فهيم، محمود الليثي، ندى موسى وآخرون، والعمل تأليف محمد الحناوي، إخراج إبراهيم فخر.
The Egyptian artist Mai Kassab spoke about the recent controversy regarding the competition for viewership ratings in Ramadan 2026, confirming that competition is a natural thing, but it should be in a sportsmanlike spirit, free from envy or negative feelings towards others.
Positive Competition
Mai Kassab published a message on her account on the platform "X," clarifying that the desire to stand out and excel is a natural thing. However, she emphasized the necessity for competition to be fair, and for success to be accompanied by appreciation and respect for others without harm or malice.
She affirmed her belief in what is called positive jealousy, which motivates improving performance, noting that she feels happy to see others achieving their successes, especially if they have worked hard and reached their goals with diligence and perseverance. She makes it a point to appreciate those who appreciate her and shares in the joy of others' successes.
Mai Kassab concluded her remarks by congratulating her colleagues on their works, wishing that they continue to present distinguished and enjoyable art to the audience, and that they always be a sincere voice reflecting people's feelings and bringing them joy.
Her Works in Ramadan 2026
Mai Kassab will compete in the Ramadan 2026 drama season with the series "Noon Al-Niswa," co-starring several stars including Heba Magdy, Ahmed Fahim, Mahmoud Al-Laythi, Nada Moussa, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Al-Hanawy and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr.