تحدثت الفنانة المصرية مي كساب عن الجدل الأخير حول المنافسة على نسب المشاهدة في رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن التنافس أمر طبيعي، لكنه يجب أن يكون بروح رياضية بعيدًا عن الحسد أو المشاعر السلبية تجاه الآخرين.

المنافسة الإيجابية

نشرت مي كساب عبر حسابها على منصة «X» رسالة أوضحت فيها أن الرغبة في التميز والتفوق شيء طبيعي، لكنها شددت على ضرورة أن تكون المنافسة شريفة، وأن يكون النجاح مصحوبًا بالتقدير والاحترام للآخرين دون أذى أو حقد.

وأكدت إيمانها بما يسمى بالغيرة الإيجابية، التي تحفز على تحسين الأداء، مشيرة إلى أنها تفرح لرؤية الآخرين يحققون نجاحاتهم خاصة إذا اجتهدوا ووصلوا إلى مبتغاهم بجد ومثابرة، وأنها تحرص على تقدير من يقدرها وتشارك الآخرين فرحتهم بالنجاحات.

اختتمت مي كساب حديثها بتهنئة زملائها على أعمالهم، متمنية أن يستمروا في تقديم فن مميز وممتع للجمهور، وأن يكونوا دائمًا صوتًا صادقًا يعكس مشاعر الناس ويبهجهم.

أعمالها في رمضان 2026

وتنافس مي كساب في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 بمسلسل «نون النسوة» ويشاركها في بطولته، عدد من النجوم منهم هبة مجدي، أحمد فهيم، محمود الليثي، ندى موسى وآخرون، والعمل تأليف محمد الحناوي، إخراج إبراهيم فخر.