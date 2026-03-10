The Egyptian artist Mai Kassab spoke about the recent controversy regarding the competition for viewership ratings in Ramadan 2026, confirming that competition is a natural thing, but it should be in a sportsmanlike spirit, free from envy or negative feelings towards others.

Positive Competition

Mai Kassab published a message on her account on the platform "X," clarifying that the desire to stand out and excel is a natural thing. However, she emphasized the necessity for competition to be fair, and for success to be accompanied by appreciation and respect for others without harm or malice.

She affirmed her belief in what is called positive jealousy, which motivates improving performance, noting that she feels happy to see others achieving their successes, especially if they have worked hard and reached their goals with diligence and perseverance. She makes it a point to appreciate those who appreciate her and shares in the joy of others' successes.

Mai Kassab concluded her remarks by congratulating her colleagues on their works, wishing that they continue to present distinguished and enjoyable art to the audience, and that they always be a sincere voice reflecting people's feelings and bringing them joy.

Her Works in Ramadan 2026

Mai Kassab will compete in the Ramadan 2026 drama season with the series "Noon Al-Niswa," co-starring several stars including Heba Magdy, Ahmed Fahim, Mahmoud Al-Laythi, Nada Moussa, and others. The work is written by Mohamed Al-Hanawy and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr.