يعود الفنان المصري أحمد حلمي إلى السينما بفيلم «حدوتة» بعد غياب دام قرابة 4 سنوات.

4 أشهر للتحضير

استغرقت مرحلة التحضير للفيلم 4 أشهر متواصلة، وكشف مصدر مقرب من حلمي أن الفنان بحث عن سيناريو مميز لعودته، والفيلم من تأليف أحمد عبدالرحمن.

وعقد حلمي جلسات عمل مكثفة مع المخرج والسيناريست لتطوير الفكرة ومراجعة المشاهد.

دخل فيلم «حدوتة» حيز التنفيذ الفعلي، ومن المقرر بدء التصوير بعد إجازة عيد الفطر،

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم ماجد المصري، رحمة أحمد، محمد عبدالعظيم، إضافة إلى مطرب مهرجانات شعبي. ويتضمن الفيلم عدداً من الأغنيات.

يؤدي حلمي في الفيلم دور رجل تربى لدى آخرين بعد وفاة والديه، ويواجه مواقف كوميدية.