يعود الفنان المصري أحمد حلمي إلى السينما بفيلم «حدوتة» بعد غياب دام قرابة 4 سنوات.
4 أشهر للتحضير
استغرقت مرحلة التحضير للفيلم 4 أشهر متواصلة، وكشف مصدر مقرب من حلمي أن الفنان بحث عن سيناريو مميز لعودته، والفيلم من تأليف أحمد عبدالرحمن.
وعقد حلمي جلسات عمل مكثفة مع المخرج والسيناريست لتطوير الفكرة ومراجعة المشاهد.
دخل فيلم «حدوتة» حيز التنفيذ الفعلي، ومن المقرر بدء التصوير بعد إجازة عيد الفطر،
ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم ماجد المصري، رحمة أحمد، محمد عبدالعظيم، إضافة إلى مطرب مهرجانات شعبي. ويتضمن الفيلم عدداً من الأغنيات.
يؤدي حلمي في الفيلم دور رجل تربى لدى آخرين بعد وفاة والديه، ويواجه مواقف كوميدية.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy returns to cinema with the film "Hadouta" after an absence of nearly 4 years.
4 Months of Preparation
The preparation phase for the film took 4 continuous months, and a close source to Helmy revealed that the artist searched for a distinctive script for his comeback, with the film written by Ahmed Abdelrahman.
Helmy held intensive work sessions with the director and screenwriter to develop the idea and review the scenes.
The film "Hadouta" has officially entered the production phase, and filming is set to begin after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
The film stars Majed El Masry, Rahma Ahmed, Mohamed Abdel Azim, in addition to a popular festival singer. The film includes several songs.
In the film, Helmy plays the role of a man who was raised by others after the death of his parents and faces comedic situations.