The Egyptian artist Ahmed Helmy returns to cinema with the film "Hadouta" after an absence of nearly 4 years.

4 Months of Preparation

The preparation phase for the film took 4 continuous months, and a close source to Helmy revealed that the artist searched for a distinctive script for his comeback, with the film written by Ahmed Abdelrahman.

Helmy held intensive work sessions with the director and screenwriter to develop the idea and review the scenes.

The film "Hadouta" has officially entered the production phase, and filming is set to begin after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The film stars Majed El Masry, Rahma Ahmed, Mohamed Abdel Azim, in addition to a popular festival singer. The film includes several songs.

In the film, Helmy plays the role of a man who was raised by others after the death of his parents and faces comedic situations.