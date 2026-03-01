حسمت الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان الجدل حول الأخبار المتداولة بشأن ارتباطها بالفنان أحمد عز، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله لا يتجاوز كونه «مزحة» تم اقتطاعها خارج سياقها الحقيقي.
إثارة الجدل
وخلال ظهورها عبر أحد البرامج قالت لقاء سويدان: «كنت بهزر عندما ذكرت اسمه، أحبه كممثل وشخصية فقط»، مضيفة: «أحمد عز شخص مثقف ويهتم بتطوير نفسه، لكن الحديث عن الزواج لم يكن جدياً». وأوضحت أن بعض وسائل الإعلام اقتطعت تصريحاتها، ما أدى إلى إثارة جدل لا يمت للواقع بصلة.
وتحدثت لقاء سابقاً عن مواصفات شريك حياتها المحتمل، موضحة أنها قد تتزوج شخصاً أصغر منها بـ10 سنوات كحد أقصى، شرط أن يكون حنوناً، متفاهماً، محباً للسفر، ويمتلك «خفة دم»، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الصفات تشبه بعض ما يحمله أحمد عز، لكن هذا لا يعني ارتباطاً رسمياً.
حب حقيقي
وفي حوارها عن الحياة العاطفية، استعرضت لقاء سويدان تفاصيل زواجها السابق مع الفنان حسين فهمي، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما قامت على «حب حقيقي» وليس مجرد إعجاب عابر. وقالت: «كان حباً حقيقياً وليس مجرد إعجاب أو اندفاع، وبعد الانفصال حدثت بعض الخلافات لكنها انتهت مع مرور الوقت».
وأضافت: «أي علاقة إنسانية قد تشهد خلافات، لكن استمرارها أو تجاوزها يعتمد على النضج والتفاهم بين الطرفين».
وكذلك تطرقت لعلاقتها بالفنان الراحل مصطفى فهمي، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما اتسمت بالود والاحترام، رغم الخلافات التي شهدها الوسط الفني في فترات مختلفة. وقالت: «ذهبت لأعزيه لأنه عزى أخي أحمد رحمه الله، ورغم الظروف الصعبة مثل الإضرابات وحظر التجول كنت من أول الذين حضروا».
The Egyptian artist Leqa Suwaidan has settled the controversy surrounding the rumors about her relationship with artist Ahmed Ezz, confirming that what has been circulated is nothing more than a "joke" taken out of its true context.
Stirring Controversy
During her appearance on one of the programs, Leqa Suwaidan said: "I was joking when I mentioned his name; I like him as an actor and a person only," adding: "Ahmed Ezz is a cultured person who cares about self-development, but the talk about marriage was not serious." She clarified that some media outlets took her statements out of context, leading to a controversy that has no relation to reality.
Leqa had previously talked about the qualities of her potential life partner, explaining that she might marry someone up to 10 years younger than her, provided he is affectionate, understanding, loves to travel, and has a sense of humor. She pointed out that these qualities resemble some of what Ahmed Ezz possesses, but that does not mean an official relationship.
True Love
In her discussion about romantic life, Leqa Suwaidan reviewed the details of her previous marriage to artist Hussein Fahmy, confirming that their relationship was based on "true love" and not just a fleeting admiration. She said: "It was true love and not just infatuation or impulsiveness, and after the separation, there were some disagreements, but they faded over time."
She added: "Any human relationship may witness disagreements, but its continuation or overcoming them depends on the maturity and understanding between the two parties."
She also touched on her relationship with the late artist Mustafa Fahmy, confirming that their relationship was characterized by warmth and respect, despite the disagreements that the artistic community witnessed at different times. She said: "I went to offer my condolences because he had consoled my brother Ahmed, may he rest in peace, and despite the difficult circumstances like the strikes and curfews, I was one of the first to attend."