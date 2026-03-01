حسمت الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان الجدل حول الأخبار المتداولة بشأن ارتباطها بالفنان أحمد عز، مؤكدة أن ما تم تداوله لا يتجاوز كونه «مزحة» تم اقتطاعها خارج سياقها الحقيقي.

إثارة الجدل

وخلال ظهورها عبر أحد البرامج قالت لقاء سويدان: «كنت بهزر عندما ذكرت اسمه، أحبه كممثل وشخصية فقط»، مضيفة: «أحمد عز شخص مثقف ويهتم بتطوير نفسه، لكن الحديث عن الزواج لم يكن جدياً». وأوضحت أن بعض وسائل الإعلام اقتطعت تصريحاتها، ما أدى إلى إثارة جدل لا يمت للواقع بصلة.

وتحدثت لقاء سابقاً عن مواصفات شريك حياتها المحتمل، موضحة أنها قد تتزوج شخصاً أصغر منها بـ10 سنوات كحد أقصى، شرط أن يكون حنوناً، متفاهماً، محباً للسفر، ويمتلك «خفة دم»، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الصفات تشبه بعض ما يحمله أحمد عز، لكن هذا لا يعني ارتباطاً رسمياً.

حب حقيقي

وفي حوارها عن الحياة العاطفية، استعرضت لقاء سويدان تفاصيل زواجها السابق مع الفنان حسين فهمي، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما قامت على «حب حقيقي» وليس مجرد إعجاب عابر. وقالت: «كان حباً حقيقياً وليس مجرد إعجاب أو اندفاع، وبعد الانفصال حدثت بعض الخلافات لكنها انتهت مع مرور الوقت».

وأضافت: «أي علاقة إنسانية قد تشهد خلافات، لكن استمرارها أو تجاوزها يعتمد على النضج والتفاهم بين الطرفين».

وكذلك تطرقت لعلاقتها بالفنان الراحل مصطفى فهمي، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما اتسمت بالود والاحترام، رغم الخلافات التي شهدها الوسط الفني في فترات مختلفة. وقالت: «ذهبت لأعزيه لأنه عزى أخي أحمد رحمه الله، ورغم الظروف الصعبة مثل الإضرابات وحظر التجول كنت من أول الذين حضروا».