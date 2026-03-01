The Egyptian artist Leqa Suwaidan has settled the controversy surrounding the rumors about her relationship with artist Ahmed Ezz, confirming that what has been circulated is nothing more than a "joke" taken out of its true context.

Stirring Controversy

During her appearance on one of the programs, Leqa Suwaidan said: "I was joking when I mentioned his name; I like him as an actor and a person only," adding: "Ahmed Ezz is a cultured person who cares about self-development, but the talk about marriage was not serious." She clarified that some media outlets took her statements out of context, leading to a controversy that has no relation to reality.

Leqa had previously talked about the qualities of her potential life partner, explaining that she might marry someone up to 10 years younger than her, provided he is affectionate, understanding, loves to travel, and has a sense of humor. She pointed out that these qualities resemble some of what Ahmed Ezz possesses, but that does not mean an official relationship.

True Love

In her discussion about romantic life, Leqa Suwaidan reviewed the details of her previous marriage to artist Hussein Fahmy, confirming that their relationship was based on "true love" and not just a fleeting admiration. She said: "It was true love and not just infatuation or impulsiveness, and after the separation, there were some disagreements, but they faded over time."

She added: "Any human relationship may witness disagreements, but its continuation or overcoming them depends on the maturity and understanding between the two parties."

She also touched on her relationship with the late artist Mustafa Fahmy, confirming that their relationship was characterized by warmth and respect, despite the disagreements that the artistic community witnessed at different times. She said: "I went to offer my condolences because he had consoled my brother Ahmed, may he rest in peace, and despite the difficult circumstances like the strikes and curfews, I was one of the first to attend."