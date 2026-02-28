توفيت الإعلامية والفنانة المصرية الشابة إيناس الليثي، وأعلنت الفنانة زينب العبد عبر حسابها الرسمي على فيسبوك خبر الوفاة.
وأعربت العبد عن بالغ صدمتها وحزنها لرحيل صديقتها، مؤكدة عدم قدرتها على استيعاب الخبر المفجع، وداعيةً الله أن يتغمّد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يُلهم ذويها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان.
هبوط حاد
وكشفت مصادر قريبة من الراحلة أن الوفاة جاءت نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية أثناء نومها، إذ جرى نقلها إلى المستشفى فور تدهور حالتها الصحية، إلا أنها فارقت الحياة، مشيرة إلى أن الراحلة خضعت أخيراً لعدد من الفحوصات الطبية خارج البلاد للاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية.
مذيعة وفنانة
درست إيناس الليثي في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية قسم التمثيل، ما منحها خلفية أكاديمية دعمت حضورها أمام الكاميرا، سواء في التقديم التلفزيوني أو الأداء الدرامي.
وبدأت مسيرتها المهنية مذيعة في إذاعة بانوراما FM، قبل أن تنتقل إلى شاشة التلفزيون، حيث شاركت في تقديم عدد من البرامج عبر قنوات مختلفة، من بينها MBC مصر، كما قدمت برامج بقناة المحور مثل «الطبيب» و«جمالك»، وظهرت في حلقات من برنامج «أسعد الله مساءكم».
وعلى صعيد التمثيل، خاضت تجربة درامية في عدد من الأعمال، من بينها مسلسل «مملكة يوسف المغربي»، كما شاركت في «نوايا بريئة» و«واكلينها والعة»، وكان آخر ظهور فني لها في 2020 من خلال مسلسل «مدرسة الحب 3»، الذي ضم نخبة من نجوم الدراما العربية.
The young Egyptian media personality and artist Inas El-Laythi has passed away, and the artist Zainab Al-Abd announced the news of her death via her official Facebook account.
Al-Abd expressed her deep shock and sadness at the loss of her friend, confirming her inability to comprehend the tragic news, and praying to God to grant the deceased His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.
Severe Drop
Sources close to the deceased revealed that her death was due to a severe drop in blood circulation during her sleep, as she was rushed to the hospital immediately after her health deteriorated, but she passed away. They noted that the deceased had recently undergone several medical tests abroad to ensure her health condition.
Presenter and Artist
Inas El-Laythi studied at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, specializing in acting, which provided her with an academic background that supported her presence in front of the camera, whether in television presenting or dramatic performance.
She began her professional career as a presenter on Panorama FM radio before moving to television, where she participated in presenting several programs across different channels, including MBC Masr. She also hosted programs on Al-Mahwar channel such as "The Doctor" and "Your Beauty," and appeared in episodes of the program "Good Evening."
In terms of acting, she ventured into drama in several works, including the series "The Kingdom of Youssef El-Maghrabi," and she participated in "Innocent Intentions" and "Eating It Hot." Her last artistic appearance was in 2020 through the series "School of Love 3," which featured a selection of stars from Arab drama.