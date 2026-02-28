The young Egyptian media personality and artist Inas El-Laythi has passed away, and the artist Zainab Al-Abd announced the news of her death via her official Facebook account.

Al-Abd expressed her deep shock and sadness at the loss of her friend, confirming her inability to comprehend the tragic news, and praying to God to grant the deceased His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

Severe Drop

Sources close to the deceased revealed that her death was due to a severe drop in blood circulation during her sleep, as she was rushed to the hospital immediately after her health deteriorated, but she passed away. They noted that the deceased had recently undergone several medical tests abroad to ensure her health condition.

Presenter and Artist

Inas El-Laythi studied at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, specializing in acting, which provided her with an academic background that supported her presence in front of the camera, whether in television presenting or dramatic performance.

She began her professional career as a presenter on Panorama FM radio before moving to television, where she participated in presenting several programs across different channels, including MBC Masr. She also hosted programs on Al-Mahwar channel such as "The Doctor" and "Your Beauty," and appeared in episodes of the program "Good Evening."

In terms of acting, she ventured into drama in several works, including the series "The Kingdom of Youssef El-Maghrabi," and she participated in "Innocent Intentions" and "Eating It Hot." Her last artistic appearance was in 2020 through the series "School of Love 3," which featured a selection of stars from Arab drama.