توفيت الإعلامية والفنانة المصرية الشابة إيناس الليثي، وأعلنت الفنانة زينب العبد عبر حسابها الرسمي على فيسبوك خبر الوفاة.

وأعربت العبد عن بالغ صدمتها وحزنها لرحيل صديقتها، مؤكدة عدم قدرتها على استيعاب الخبر المفجع، وداعيةً الله أن يتغمّد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يُلهم ذويها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان.

هبوط حاد

وكشفت مصادر قريبة من الراحلة أن الوفاة جاءت نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية أثناء نومها، إذ جرى نقلها إلى المستشفى فور تدهور حالتها الصحية، إلا أنها فارقت الحياة، مشيرة إلى أن الراحلة خضعت أخيراً لعدد من الفحوصات الطبية خارج البلاد للاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية.

مذيعة وفنانة

درست إيناس الليثي في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية قسم التمثيل، ما منحها خلفية أكاديمية دعمت حضورها أمام الكاميرا، سواء في التقديم التلفزيوني أو الأداء الدرامي.

وبدأت مسيرتها المهنية مذيعة في إذاعة بانوراما FM، قبل أن تنتقل إلى شاشة التلفزيون، حيث شاركت في تقديم عدد من البرامج عبر قنوات مختلفة، من بينها MBC مصر، كما قدمت برامج بقناة المحور مثل «الطبيب» و«جمالك»، وظهرت في حلقات من برنامج «أسعد الله مساءكم».

وعلى صعيد التمثيل، خاضت تجربة درامية في عدد من الأعمال، من بينها مسلسل «مملكة يوسف المغربي»، كما شاركت في «نوايا بريئة» و«واكلينها والعة»، وكان آخر ظهور فني لها في 2020 من خلال مسلسل «مدرسة الحب 3»، الذي ضم نخبة من نجوم الدراما العربية.