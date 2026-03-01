The Egyptian artist Nadia Mustafa, the official spokesperson for the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, announced that the Egyptian artist Hani Shakir has suffered a new health setback due to having undergone surgery previously, urging the public to pray for his swift recovery so that he can overcome his crisis and return to his artistic activities as soon as possible.

Sudden Health Setback

Nadia Mustafa clarified in a post on her Instagram account that the artist's health condition necessitated a call for his fans to pray for him, hoping that he quickly overcomes this crisis and regains his health.

نادية مصطفى تطلب الدعاء للفنان هاني شاكر.

Touching Support Message

Nadia Mustafa also expressed Hani Shakir's special place in her heart, describing him as the "Prince of Arabic Singing," and asking God to grant him complete healing that leaves no trace of illness, and to make what has befallen him a means of elevation and an increase in reward and health.

Prayers for Swift Recovery

The artist also prayed that God protects him for his family and fans across the Arab world, and grants him health and long life, affirming that her prayers for him are continuous, wishing for him to return stronger than before, as his audience is accustomed to seeing him with his calm smile and warm presence.