أعلنت الفنانة المصرية نادية مصطفى، المتحدث الرسمي باسم نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر، تعرض الفنان المصري هاني شاكر لوعكة صحية جديدة نتيجة خضوعه لعملية جراحية سابقاً، داعية الجمهور إلى الدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل حتى يتجاوز أزمته ويعود إلى نشاطه الفني في أقرب وقت.
وعكة صحية مفاجئة
وأوضحت نادية مصطفى في منشور عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام» أن الحالة الصحية للفنان استدعت توجيه نداء لمحبيه بالدعاء له، متمنية أن يتجاوز هذه الأزمة سريعًا ويستعيد عافيته.
نادية مصطفى تطلب الدعاء للفنان هاني شاكر.
رسالة دعم مؤثرة
كما عبرت نادية مصطفى عن مكانة هاني شاكر الخاصة لديها، واصفة إياه بـ«أمير الغناء العربي»، وسائلة الله أن يمنّ عليه بالشفاء التام الذي لا يبقي أثرًا للمرض، وأن يجعل ما أصابه رفعةً وزيادةً في الأجر والعافية.
دعوات بالشفاء العاجل
كما دعت الفنانة الله أن يحفظه لأسرته وجمهوره في أنحاء الوطن العربي، وأن يمده بالصحة وطول العمر، مؤكدة أن دعواتها له لا تنقطع بأن يعود أقوى من السابق، كما اعتاده جمهوره بابتسامته الهادئة وحضوره الدافئ.
