The "Shasha" platform has suspended the airing of the series "Devil's Prisons," also known as "The Caesar," with plans to continue broadcasting it through the production company's YouTube channel, following the criticisms and objections it faced on social media.

Public Outrage

Informed sources confirmed that the "Shasha" platform has indeed decided to stop airing the series, while the producing company announced that it will continue to air the episodes through the "Al-Adib for Artistic Production" channel on YouTube.

Since the reveal of the title "Caesar - No Time, No Place," the name has stirred sensitivity among a wide segment of the Syrian audience, due to its association with Fares Al-Madhhan (nicknamed Caesar), the defected military photographer who leaked images of torture victims in Syrian prisons. Additionally, the name of the international sanctions law imposed on the former Syrian regime is known as the "Caesar Law."

This association prompted the creators of the work to change the name to "Devil's Prisons" in an attempt to mitigate the intensity of the criticisms; however, the change did not succeed in containing the public outrage that escalated with the airing of the first episodes.

"Path of Pain"

The first three episodes, titled "Path of Pain," were the most controversial, due to what activists considered an insult to the symbolism of Abdul Basit Sarout, a figure who holds symbolic significance for a large segment of Syrians.

Viewers criticized the portrayal of the character and the associated references, considering that the work crossed red lines in its treatment of the symbols of the Syrian revolution, leading to a surge in online campaigns demanding the cessation of the show and accountability for those responsible.

Coinciding with the airing of the work, a statement was issued by the Caesar Families Association expressing its rejection of presenting dramatic works that address the issue of detainees at this time, asserting that the priority should be to achieve justice and hold the responsible parties accountable before turning the tragedy into dramatic material.

The statement received widespread interaction and reignited the discussion about the ethics of addressing sensitive issues in drama and the limits of artistic freedom when it intersects with open wounds that have yet to heal.