أوقفت منصة «شاشا» عرض مسلسل سجون الشيطان المعروف أيضاً باسم القيصر، على أن يتم استكمال بثه عبر قناة شركة الإنتاج على يوتيوب، وذلك إثر الانتقادات والاعتراضات التي واجهها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
غضب شعبي
وأكدت مصادر خاصة، أن منصة «شاشا» قررت فعلياً إيقاف عرض المسلسل، فيما أعلنت الشركة المنتجة أنها ستتابع عرض الحلقات عبر قناة «الأديب للإنتاج الفني» على يوتيوب.
ومنذ الكشف عن اسم «القيصر-لا زمان لا مكان»، أثار العنوان حساسية لدى شريحة واسعة من الجمهور السوري، نظراً لارتباط الاسم بفريد المذهان (الملقب بقيصر) المصور العسكري المنشق الذي قام بتسريب صور ضحايا التعذيب في السجون السورية، إضافة إلى أن اسم قانون العقوبات الدولية التي فرضت على النظام السوري السابق عُرف بـ«قانون قيصر».
هذا الارتباط دفع صنّاع العمل إلى تغيير الاسم إلى «سجون الشيطان» في محاولة لتخفيف حدة الانتقادات، إلا أن التغيير لم ينجح في احتواء الغضب الشعبي الذي تصاعد مع عرض الحلقات الأولى.
«درب الألم»
الحلقات الثلاث الأولى، التي جاءت تحت عنوان «درب الألم»، كانت الأكثر إثارة للجدل، بسبب ما اعتبره ناشطون إساءة لرمزية عبدالباسط الساروت، الشخصية التي تحظى بمكانة رمزية لدى شريحة واسعة من السوريين.
وانتقد متابعون طريقة تناول الشخصية والإشارات المرتبطة بها، معتبرين أن العمل تجاوز الخطوط الحمراء في تعاطيه مع رموز الثورة السورية، ما أدى إلى تصاعد حملات إلكترونية تطالب بوقف العرض ومحاسبة القائمين عليه.
وتزامناً مع عرض العمل، صدر بيان عن رابطة عائلات قيصر عبّرت فيه عن رفضها تقديم أعمال درامية تتناول قضية المعتقلين في هذا التوقيت، معتبرة أن الأولوية يجب أن تكون لتحقيق العدالة ومحاسبة المسؤولين قبل تحويل المأساة إلى مادة درامية.
البيان لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً، وأعاد النقاش حول أخلاقيات تناول القضايا الحساسة في الدراما، وحدود الحرية الفنية حين تتقاطع مع جراح مفتوحة لم تندمل بعد.
The "Shasha" platform has suspended the airing of the series "Devil's Prisons," also known as "The Caesar," with plans to continue broadcasting it through the production company's YouTube channel, following the criticisms and objections it faced on social media.
Public Outrage
Informed sources confirmed that the "Shasha" platform has indeed decided to stop airing the series, while the producing company announced that it will continue to air the episodes through the "Al-Adib for Artistic Production" channel on YouTube.
Since the reveal of the title "Caesar - No Time, No Place," the name has stirred sensitivity among a wide segment of the Syrian audience, due to its association with Fares Al-Madhhan (nicknamed Caesar), the defected military photographer who leaked images of torture victims in Syrian prisons. Additionally, the name of the international sanctions law imposed on the former Syrian regime is known as the "Caesar Law."
This association prompted the creators of the work to change the name to "Devil's Prisons" in an attempt to mitigate the intensity of the criticisms; however, the change did not succeed in containing the public outrage that escalated with the airing of the first episodes.
"Path of Pain"
The first three episodes, titled "Path of Pain," were the most controversial, due to what activists considered an insult to the symbolism of Abdul Basit Sarout, a figure who holds symbolic significance for a large segment of Syrians.
Viewers criticized the portrayal of the character and the associated references, considering that the work crossed red lines in its treatment of the symbols of the Syrian revolution, leading to a surge in online campaigns demanding the cessation of the show and accountability for those responsible.
Coinciding with the airing of the work, a statement was issued by the Caesar Families Association expressing its rejection of presenting dramatic works that address the issue of detainees at this time, asserting that the priority should be to achieve justice and hold the responsible parties accountable before turning the tragedy into dramatic material.
The statement received widespread interaction and reignited the discussion about the ethics of addressing sensitive issues in drama and the limits of artistic freedom when it intersects with open wounds that have yet to heal.