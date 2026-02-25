أوقفت منصة «شاشا» عرض مسلسل سجون الشيطان المعروف أيضاً باسم القيصر، على أن يتم استكمال بثه عبر قناة شركة الإنتاج على يوتيوب، وذلك إثر الانتقادات والاعتراضات التي واجهها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

غضب شعبي

وأكدت مصادر خاصة، أن منصة «شاشا» قررت فعلياً إيقاف عرض المسلسل، فيما أعلنت الشركة المنتجة أنها ستتابع عرض الحلقات عبر قناة «الأديب للإنتاج الفني» على يوتيوب.

ومنذ الكشف عن اسم «القيصر-لا زمان لا مكان»، أثار العنوان حساسية لدى شريحة واسعة من الجمهور السوري، نظراً لارتباط الاسم بفريد المذهان (الملقب بقيصر) المصور العسكري المنشق الذي قام بتسريب صور ضحايا التعذيب في السجون السورية، إضافة إلى أن اسم قانون العقوبات الدولية التي فرضت على النظام السوري السابق عُرف بـ«قانون قيصر».

هذا الارتباط دفع صنّاع العمل إلى تغيير الاسم إلى «سجون الشيطان» في محاولة لتخفيف حدة الانتقادات، إلا أن التغيير لم ينجح في احتواء الغضب الشعبي الذي تصاعد مع عرض الحلقات الأولى.

«درب الألم»

الحلقات الثلاث الأولى، التي جاءت تحت عنوان «درب الألم»، كانت الأكثر إثارة للجدل، بسبب ما اعتبره ناشطون إساءة لرمزية عبدالباسط الساروت، الشخصية التي تحظى بمكانة رمزية لدى شريحة واسعة من السوريين.

وانتقد متابعون طريقة تناول الشخصية والإشارات المرتبطة بها، معتبرين أن العمل تجاوز الخطوط الحمراء في تعاطيه مع رموز الثورة السورية، ما أدى إلى تصاعد حملات إلكترونية تطالب بوقف العرض ومحاسبة القائمين عليه.

وتزامناً مع عرض العمل، صدر بيان عن رابطة عائلات قيصر عبّرت فيه عن رفضها تقديم أعمال درامية تتناول قضية المعتقلين في هذا التوقيت، معتبرة أن الأولوية يجب أن تكون لتحقيق العدالة ومحاسبة المسؤولين قبل تحويل المأساة إلى مادة درامية.

البيان لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً، وأعاد النقاش حول أخلاقيات تناول القضايا الحساسة في الدراما، وحدود الحرية الفنية حين تتقاطع مع جراح مفتوحة لم تندمل بعد.