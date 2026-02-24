وصف الشاعر الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، الفنان ناصر القصبي بسفير الفن السعودي، وذلك خلال استضافته في برنامج «مسرح الحياة»، الذي يقدمه الإعلامي علي العلياني.
القصبي متفرد
وعندما سُئل الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد عن رأيه ومن يرى أو يستحق أن يكون سفيراً للفن السعودي، أجاب قائلاً: «بالغناء هناك محمد عبده أيقونة الأيقونات بالفن، وكذلك هناك الكثير من الأصوات سواء طلال مداح وعبادي الجوهر وعبدالمجيد عبدالله وراشد الماجد، لكن تحديداً بالتمثيل برأيي الفنان ناصر القصبي هو الأول، له مكان مختلف، وإن كان هناك فنانون آخرون كذلك مميزون مثل راشد الشمراني وعبدالله السدحان، وغيرهم، لكن في التمثيل ناصر القصبي متفرد».
بدايات صعبة
وأضاف الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد: «بدايات الفنانين مثل محمد عبده وناصر القصبي، لم تكن سهلة أبداً، وقد واجها رفضاً من قبل المجتمع في مراحلهما الأولى، لكنهما لم يستسلما واجتهدا حتى وصلا إلى ما هما عليه الآن».
شهادة أعتز فيها
وتفاعل الفنان ناصر القصبي مع تصريحات الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، ونشر عبر منصة x مقطعاً من البرنامج وكتب: «شهادة أعتز فيها، شكراً كثيراً وممتن للطفك سمو الأمير».
من جهة ثانية، كان آخر الأعمال التي قدمها ناصر القصبي وعُرضت مسلسل «فبراير الأسود»، الذي تدور أحداثه حول «سعود» عندما يخرج من السجن، ويعود إلى عالم الخداع من جديد، لكن هذه المرة عبر سوق الأسهم، وسرعان ما تتصاعد ثروته، إلا أن انهيار السوق السعودية بين عامي 2004 و2006 يقلب الموازين.
العمل من ﺇﺧﺮاﺝ عمرو صلاح، ومن ﺗﺄﻟﻴﻒ ناصر العزاز، ومن بطولة ناصر القصبي، سناء بكر يونس، حبيب الحبيب، يزيد المجيول، عبدالعزيز المبدل، بشير الغنيم، خالد الفراج وجنات الرهبيني، وحيد عبدالله، وعبدالله السناني.
كذلك قدم للمسرح مسرحية «طال عمره»، من تأليف الكاتبة بدرية البشر، وبطولة فايز المالكي، حبيب الحبيب، وإخراج فهد ردة الحارثي، وعُرضت المسرحية في موسم الرياض.
The poet Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid described the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi as the ambassador of Saudi art during his appearance on the program "The Theater of Life," hosted by media personality Ali Al-Olayani.
Al-Qasabi is Unique
When Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid was asked about his opinion on who he sees or believes deserves to be the ambassador of Saudi art, he replied: "In singing, there is Mohammed Abdu, the icon of icons in art, and there are many voices like Talal Madah, Abadi Al-Johar, Abdulmajid Abdullah, and Rashid Al-Majed. But specifically in acting, in my opinion, the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi is the first; he has a different place. While there are other distinguished artists like Rashid Al-Shamrani and Abdullah Al-Sadhan, in acting, Nasser Al-Qasabi is unique."
Difficult Beginnings
Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid added: "The beginnings of artists like Mohammed Abdu and Nasser Al-Qasabi were never easy. They faced rejection from society in their early stages, but they did not give up and worked hard until they reached where they are now."
A Testimony I Cherish
Artist Nasser Al-Qasabi reacted to Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid's statements, posting a clip from the program on platform x and writing: "A testimony I cherish, thank you very much, and I am grateful for your kindness, Your Highness."
On another note, the latest work presented by Nasser Al-Qasabi was the series "Black February," which revolves around "Saud" as he is released from prison and returns to the world of deception once again, but this time through the stock market. His wealth quickly escalates, but the collapse of the Saudi market between 2004 and 2006 turns the scales.
The work is directed by Amr Salah, written by Nasser Al-Izzaz, and stars Nasser Al-Qasabi, Sana Bakr Younis, Habib Habib, Yazid Al-Majoul, Abdulaziz Al-Mubdal, Bashir Al-Ghanim, Khalid Al-Faraj, Janat Al-Rahbini, Waheed Abdullah, and Abdullah Al-Sanani.
He also presented the play "Long Life," written by author Badriya Al-Bashar, starring Faiz Al-Malki, Habib Habib, and directed by Fahd Rida Al-Harithi, which was showcased during the Riyadh Season.