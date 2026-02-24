The poet Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid described the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi as the ambassador of Saudi art during his appearance on the program "The Theater of Life," hosted by media personality Ali Al-Olayani.

Al-Qasabi is Unique

When Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid was asked about his opinion on who he sees or believes deserves to be the ambassador of Saudi art, he replied: "In singing, there is Mohammed Abdu, the icon of icons in art, and there are many voices like Talal Madah, Abadi Al-Johar, Abdulmajid Abdullah, and Rashid Al-Majed. But specifically in acting, in my opinion, the artist Nasser Al-Qasabi is the first; he has a different place. While there are other distinguished artists like Rashid Al-Shamrani and Abdullah Al-Sadhan, in acting, Nasser Al-Qasabi is unique."

Difficult Beginnings

Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid added: "The beginnings of artists like Mohammed Abdu and Nasser Al-Qasabi were never easy. They faced rejection from society in their early stages, but they did not give up and worked hard until they reached where they are now."

A Testimony I Cherish

Artist Nasser Al-Qasabi reacted to Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid's statements, posting a clip from the program on platform x and writing: "A testimony I cherish, thank you very much, and I am grateful for your kindness, Your Highness."

On another note, the latest work presented by Nasser Al-Qasabi was the series "Black February," which revolves around "Saud" as he is released from prison and returns to the world of deception once again, but this time through the stock market. His wealth quickly escalates, but the collapse of the Saudi market between 2004 and 2006 turns the scales.

The work is directed by Amr Salah, written by Nasser Al-Izzaz, and stars Nasser Al-Qasabi, Sana Bakr Younis, Habib Habib, Yazid Al-Majoul, Abdulaziz Al-Mubdal, Bashir Al-Ghanim, Khalid Al-Faraj, Janat Al-Rahbini, Waheed Abdullah, and Abdullah Al-Sanani.

He also presented the play "Long Life," written by author Badriya Al-Bashar, starring Faiz Al-Malki, Habib Habib, and directed by Fahd Rida Al-Harithi, which was showcased during the Riyadh Season.