وصف الشاعر الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، الفنان ناصر القصبي بسفير الفن السعودي، وذلك خلال استضافته في برنامج «مسرح الحياة»، الذي يقدمه الإعلامي علي العلياني.

القصبي متفرد

وعندما سُئل الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد عن رأيه ومن يرى أو يستحق أن يكون سفيراً للفن السعودي، أجاب قائلاً: «بالغناء هناك محمد عبده أيقونة الأيقونات بالفن، وكذلك هناك الكثير من الأصوات سواء طلال مداح وعبادي الجوهر وعبدالمجيد عبدالله وراشد الماجد، لكن تحديداً بالتمثيل برأيي الفنان ناصر القصبي هو الأول، له مكان مختلف، وإن كان هناك فنانون آخرون كذلك مميزون مثل راشد الشمراني وعبدالله السدحان، وغيرهم، لكن في التمثيل ناصر القصبي متفرد».

بدايات صعبة

وأضاف الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد: «بدايات الفنانين مثل محمد عبده وناصر القصبي، لم تكن سهلة أبداً، وقد واجها رفضاً من قبل المجتمع في مراحلهما الأولى، لكنهما لم يستسلما واجتهدا حتى وصلا إلى ما هما عليه الآن».

شهادة أعتز فيها

وتفاعل الفنان ناصر القصبي مع تصريحات الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، ونشر عبر منصة x مقطعاً من البرنامج وكتب: «شهادة أعتز فيها، شكراً كثيراً وممتن للطفك سمو الأمير».

من جهة ثانية، كان آخر الأعمال التي قدمها ناصر القصبي وعُرضت مسلسل «فبراير الأسود»، الذي تدور أحداثه حول «سعود» عندما يخرج من السجن، ويعود إلى عالم الخداع من جديد، لكن هذه المرة عبر سوق الأسهم، وسرعان ما تتصاعد ثروته، إلا أن انهيار السوق السعودية بين عامي 2004 و2006 يقلب الموازين.

العمل من ﺇﺧﺮاﺝ عمرو صلاح، ومن ﺗﺄﻟﻴﻒ ناصر العزاز، ومن بطولة ناصر القصبي، سناء بكر يونس، حبيب الحبيب، يزيد المجيول، عبدالعزيز المبدل، بشير الغنيم، خالد الفراج وجنات الرهبيني، وحيد عبدالله، وعبدالله السناني.

كذلك قدم للمسرح مسرحية «طال عمره»، من تأليف الكاتبة بدرية البشر، وبطولة فايز المالكي، حبيب الحبيب، وإخراج فهد ردة الحارثي، وعُرضت المسرحية في موسم الرياض.