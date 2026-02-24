قبضت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر على التيك توكر المعروفة باسم وعد في مدينة أكتوبر، وذلك على خلفية اتهامات بنشر محتوى مخالف للآداب العامة ويتنافى مع القيم المجتمعية.
خدش الحياء
ورصدت الجهات المختصة عدة مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وعد على حساباتها في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تضمنت ألفاظاً وتصرفات اعتُبرت خادشة للحياء العام، ما دفع قسم شرطة أكتوبر لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضدها.
وبعد تقنين الإجراءات، تم ضبطها وإحالتها للجهات المعنية لمباشرة التحقيق، إذ تبين أثناء فحص هاتفَيها المحمولَين احتواؤهما على دلائل تثبت نشرها للمحتوى المشار إليه بهدف زيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية.
وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية اعتراف وعد بممارستها لنشر تلك المقاطع على صفحاتها الإلكترونية، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت تسعى لزيادة التفاعل وجذب الجمهور.
وتم اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية حيال الواقعة، وفقاً لما ينص عليه القانون المصري.
The security forces in Egypt arrested the TikToker known as Waad in October City, following accusations of publishing content that violates public morals and contradicts societal values.
Indecency
The relevant authorities monitored several video clips published by Waad on her social media accounts, which included words and actions considered indecent, prompting the October Police Department to take legal action against her.
After legal procedures were formalized, she was apprehended and referred to the concerned authorities to initiate an investigation. It was found during the examination of her two mobile phones that they contained evidence proving her publication of the aforementioned content with the aim of increasing viewership and generating financial profits.
The preliminary investigations confirmed Waad's admission to practicing the publication of those clips on her online pages, indicating that she was seeking to increase engagement and attract an audience.
All legal measures regarding the incident were taken, in accordance with what is stipulated by Egyptian law.