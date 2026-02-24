The security forces in Egypt arrested the TikToker known as Waad in October City, following accusations of publishing content that violates public morals and contradicts societal values.

Indecency

The relevant authorities monitored several video clips published by Waad on her social media accounts, which included words and actions considered indecent, prompting the October Police Department to take legal action against her.

After legal procedures were formalized, she was apprehended and referred to the concerned authorities to initiate an investigation. It was found during the examination of her two mobile phones that they contained evidence proving her publication of the aforementioned content with the aim of increasing viewership and generating financial profits.

The preliminary investigations confirmed Waad's admission to practicing the publication of those clips on her online pages, indicating that she was seeking to increase engagement and attract an audience.

All legal measures regarding the incident were taken, in accordance with what is stipulated by Egyptian law.