قبضت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر على التيك توكر المعروفة باسم وعد في مدينة أكتوبر، وذلك على خلفية اتهامات بنشر محتوى مخالف للآداب العامة ويتنافى مع القيم المجتمعية.

خدش الحياء

ورصدت الجهات المختصة عدة مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وعد على حساباتها في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تضمنت ألفاظاً وتصرفات اعتُبرت خادشة للحياء العام، ما دفع قسم شرطة أكتوبر لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضدها.

وبعد تقنين الإجراءات، تم ضبطها وإحالتها للجهات المعنية لمباشرة التحقيق، إذ تبين أثناء فحص هاتفَيها المحمولَين احتواؤهما على دلائل تثبت نشرها للمحتوى المشار إليه بهدف زيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية.

وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية اعتراف وعد بممارستها لنشر تلك المقاطع على صفحاتها الإلكترونية، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت تسعى لزيادة التفاعل وجذب الجمهور.

وتم اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية حيال الواقعة، وفقاً لما ينص عليه القانون المصري.