أعلن المطرب المصري رامي صبري اعتذاره بشكل مفاجئ عن تقديم تتر مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبد العزيز، والمقرر عرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2026.

اعتذار عن تتر المسلسل

وكشف صبري عن القرار عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي بمنصة إنستغرام، حيث كتب: «تم إلغاء تتر مسلسل وننسى اللي كان.. شكرًا».
نجاح سابق في دراما رمضان

وجاء الاعتذار بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه رامي صبري في الموسم الماضي من خلال أغنية «الحب عيبنا» ضمن أحداث مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب».
ملامح الشخصيات في البرومو

وكان قد طرح برومو مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان» سابقًا، كاشفًا عن ملامح شخصية ياسمين عبد العزيز، التي تجسد دور نجمة سينمائية ذات جماهيرية كبيرة، بينما يجسد كريم فهمي شخصية ملاكم MMA، قبل أن تجمعه علاقة عمل مع بطلة المسلسل.

أبطال العمل وصناعه

ويشارك في بطولة العمل إلى جانب ياسمين عبد العزيز وكريم فهمي كل من محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، منة فضالي، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان، إلهام وجدي، عمر شرقي، سينتيا خليفة، محمود حافظ وليلى عز العرب، والعمل من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد خبيري.

التعاون الثالث

ويشهد مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان» التعاون الثالث بين ياسمين عبد العزيز وكريم فهمي، بعد تقديمهما معًا مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» في رمضان 2025، ثم مسلسل «ونحب تاني ليه» الذي عُرض في رمضان 2020.