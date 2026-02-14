أعلن المطرب المصري رامي صبري اعتذاره بشكل مفاجئ عن تقديم تتر مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبد العزيز، والمقرر عرضه ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2026.
اعتذار عن تتر المسلسل
وكشف صبري عن القرار عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي بمنصة إنستغرام، حيث كتب: «تم إلغاء تتر مسلسل وننسى اللي كان.. شكرًا».
نجاح سابق في دراما رمضان
وجاء الاعتذار بعد النجاح اللافت الذي حققه رامي صبري في الموسم الماضي من خلال أغنية «الحب عيبنا» ضمن أحداث مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب».
ملامح الشخصيات في البرومو
وكان قد طرح برومو مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان» سابقًا، كاشفًا عن ملامح شخصية ياسمين عبد العزيز، التي تجسد دور نجمة سينمائية ذات جماهيرية كبيرة، بينما يجسد كريم فهمي شخصية ملاكم MMA، قبل أن تجمعه علاقة عمل مع بطلة المسلسل.
أبطال العمل وصناعه
ويشارك في بطولة العمل إلى جانب ياسمين عبد العزيز وكريم فهمي كل من محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، منة فضالي، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان، إلهام وجدي، عمر شرقي، سينتيا خليفة، محمود حافظ وليلى عز العرب، والعمل من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد خبيري.
التعاون الثالث
ويشهد مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان» التعاون الثالث بين ياسمين عبد العزيز وكريم فهمي، بعد تقديمهما معًا مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» في رمضان 2025، ثم مسلسل «ونحب تاني ليه» الذي عُرض في رمضان 2020.
The Egyptian singer Rami Sabri unexpectedly announced his apology for performing the theme song for the series "We Forget What Was," which stars the Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz and is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2026.
Apology for the Series Theme Song
Sabri revealed his decision via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, where he wrote: "The theme song for the series We Forget What Was has been canceled.. Thank you."
Previous Success in Ramadan Drama
The apology came after the remarkable success Rami Sabri achieved last season with the song "Love is Our Shame" in the series "And We Met a Lover."
Character Features in the Promo
A promo for the series "We Forget What Was" had previously been released, revealing the features of Yasmin Abdel Aziz's character, who portrays a highly popular movie star, while Karim Fahmy plays the role of an MMA boxer, before they develop a working relationship in the series.
Cast and Crew
Alongside Yasmin Abdel Aziz and Karim Fahmy, the cast includes Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Mona Fadali, Edward, Engy Kiwan, Ilham Wagdy, Omar Sharqi, Cynthia Khalifa, Mahmoud Hafiz, and Leila Azhar. The series is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Khbeiry.
The Third Collaboration
The series "We Forget What Was" marks the third collaboration between Yasmin Abdel Aziz and Karim Fahmy, following their joint work in the series "And We Met a Lover" in Ramadan 2025, and then the series "And Why We Love Again," which aired in Ramadan 2020.