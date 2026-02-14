The Egyptian singer Rami Sabri unexpectedly announced his apology for performing the theme song for the series "We Forget What Was," which stars the Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz and is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2026.

Apology for the Series Theme Song

Sabri revealed his decision via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, where he wrote: "The theme song for the series We Forget What Was has been canceled.. Thank you."



Previous Success in Ramadan Drama

The apology came after the remarkable success Rami Sabri achieved last season with the song "Love is Our Shame" in the series "And We Met a Lover."



Character Features in the Promo

A promo for the series "We Forget What Was" had previously been released, revealing the features of Yasmin Abdel Aziz's character, who portrays a highly popular movie star, while Karim Fahmy plays the role of an MMA boxer, before they develop a working relationship in the series.

Cast and Crew

Alongside Yasmin Abdel Aziz and Karim Fahmy, the cast includes Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Mona Fadali, Edward, Engy Kiwan, Ilham Wagdy, Omar Sharqi, Cynthia Khalifa, Mahmoud Hafiz, and Leila Azhar. The series is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Khbeiry.

The Third Collaboration

The series "We Forget What Was" marks the third collaboration between Yasmin Abdel Aziz and Karim Fahmy, following their joint work in the series "And We Met a Lover" in Ramadan 2025, and then the series "And Why We Love Again," which aired in Ramadan 2020.