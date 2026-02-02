توفي عازف المزمار والأهازيج الشعبية حديش جبان الألمعي، الملقب بـ«العم حديش»، إثر أزمة قلبية، بعد مسيرة طويلة ارتبط فيها اسمه بالموروث الموسيقي الجنوبي وحضور المناسبات الاجتماعية.

المزمار العسيري

ويُعد حديش من الشخصيات الفنية الشعبية التي أسهمت في حفظ وتقديم فن المزمار العسيري، أحد أقدم الفنون الموسيقية في المنطقة، والذي يُمارس في الاحتفالات والأعياد والمناسبات الاجتماعية، ويُشكّل جزءاً أصيلاً من الهوية الثقافية لعسير، خصوصاً محافظة رجال ألمع.

وعُرف حديش بأسلوبه الخاص في العزف وأدائه المتقن للأهازيج الشعبية، ما جعله اسماً حاضراً في ذاكرة الأهالي، ومرجعاً لهذا اللون الفني الذي تناقلته الأجيال شفهياً وممارسةً. ولم يكن حضوره مقتصراً على المناسبات المحلية، بل امتد إلى الفعاليات التراثية والوطنية التي احتفت بالفنون الشعبية السعودية.

حضور إنساني

وشهدت مسيرته محطات لافتة، من بينها مشاركته في فعاليات ثقافية وتراثية رسمية، إذ مثّل فن المزمار العسيري أمام جمهور أوسع، وأسهم في التعريف به بوصفه فناً حياً يعكس تاريخ المكان وذاكرة أبناء المنطقة الجنوبية.

وبرحيل حديش، تفقد الساحة الشعبية في عسير أحد رموزها الذين حملوا الفن التراثي بصوته وأدائه وحضوره الإنساني، تاركاً أثراً باقياً في وجدان من عرفوه أو استمعوا إلى عزفه.