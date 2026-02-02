The musician and folk song performer Hadish Jaban Al-Almai, known as "Uncle Hadish," passed away due to a heart attack, after a long career in which his name was associated with the southern musical heritage and the presence of social events.

The Asiri Mizmar

Hadish is considered one of the popular artistic figures who contributed to preserving and presenting the art of the Asiri mizmar, one of the oldest musical arts in the region, which is practiced during celebrations, holidays, and social events. It forms an integral part of the cultural identity of Asir, particularly in the Governorate of Rijal Al-Ma'a.

Hadish was known for his unique style of playing and his skillful performance of folk songs, which made him a memorable name in the minds of the locals and a reference for this artistic genre that has been passed down orally and through practice across generations. His presence was not limited to local events; it extended to heritage and national activities that celebrated Saudi folk arts.

Human Presence

His career witnessed notable milestones, including his participation in official cultural and heritage events, where he represented the Asiri mizmar before a wider audience and contributed to introducing it as a living art that reflects the history of the place and the memory of the people of the southern region.

With the passing of Hadish, the popular scene in Asir loses one of its symbols who carried the heritage art through his voice, performance, and human presence, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of those who knew him or listened to his playing.