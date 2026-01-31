في خطوة نادرة بين نجمات الفن، قررت الفنانة المصرية داليا البحيري كسر الصمت والحديث بصراحة عن خضوعها لعملية شد الوجه والرقبة والجفون، مؤكدة أنها لا ترى في الأمر سرًا يستحق الإخفاء.

وظهرت البحيري في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، استعرضت فيه ملامحها قبل العملية وبعدها، معبّرة عن سعادتها الواضحة بالنتيجة، التي قالت إنها أعادتها إلى شكلها الطبيعي دون مبالغة أو تغيير جذري.

وقالت داليا، بابتسامة لافتة: «تفتكروا هصغر كام سنة؟»، موضحة أنها لم تكن من الأشخاص الذين يميلون لتغيير ملامحهم، لكنها لاحظت خلال العامين أو الثلاثة الماضية أن الإرهاق بات ظاهرًا على وجهها، حتى أصبح المحيطون بها يعلّقون على مظهرها المتعب.

وأضافت أن كثيرين أكدوا لها بعد العملية أنها بدت أصغر سنًا، بل وشبّهوها بملامحها في فيلم «سنة أولى نصب»، مشيرة إلى أنها تشعر بأنها ما زالت صغيرة في روحها وطموحها.

وأكدت البحيري أن قرارها جاء بعد ملاحظتها الواضحة لعلامات التقدم في العمر على الوجه والرقبة، مشددة على أن التعليقات التي تلقتها من الأصدقاء والمقربين بعد الجراحة كانت «مشجعة جدًا».

يذكر أن داليا البحيري تُوّجت بلقب ملكة جمال مصر عام 1990، وشاركت في مسابقة ملكة جمال العالم في لوس أنجلوس في العام نفسه، قبل أن تعمل مرشدة سياحية ومقدمة برامج، ثم تدخل عالم التمثيل وتحقق حضورًا لافتًا منذ أول أفلامها «علشان ربنا يحبك» عام 2000.