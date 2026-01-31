In a rare move among female artists, Egyptian actress Dalia El Behairy decided to break the silence and speak openly about undergoing a facelift, neck lift, and eyelid surgery, confirming that she sees nothing secretive about it that deserves to be hidden.

El Behairy appeared in a video on her official Instagram account, showcasing her features before and after the procedure, expressing her clear happiness with the result, which she said returned her to her natural appearance without exaggeration or drastic change.

Dalia said, with a noticeable smile: “How many years do you think I’ll look younger?” explaining that she was not one of those who tend to change their features, but she noticed over the past two or three years that fatigue had become evident on her face, to the point that those around her commented on her tired appearance.

She added that many people told her after the procedure that she looked younger, even comparing her to her features in the film “Sana Awla Nasb,” pointing out that she feels she is still young in spirit and ambition.

El Behairy confirmed that her decision came after she clearly noticed signs of aging on her face and neck, emphasizing that the comments she received from friends and close ones after the surgery were “very encouraging.”

It is worth mentioning that Dalia El Behairy was crowned Miss Egypt in 1990 and participated in the Miss World competition in Los Angeles the same year, before working as a tour guide and TV presenter, then entering the world of acting and achieving a notable presence since her first film “Aleshann Rabena Yehbak” in 2000.