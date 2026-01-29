أكدت وزارة الداخلية السورية مباشرة وحدات الأمن الداخلي وفرق المباحث الجنائية فوراً الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة للكشف عن جريمة مقتل الفنانة القديرة هدى شعراوي، شملت تطويق موقع الحادثة، جمع الأدلة الجنائية وتحليلها، وتوثيق جميع المعطيات الميدانية، إلى جانب فتح تحقيق موسع لكشف ملابسات الجريمة.
وأضافت في بيان أصدرته اليوم (الخميس) «شهد حيّ باب سريجة في مدينة دمشق، عصر اليوم، حادثة قتل مأساوية، حيث عُثر على المواطنة هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها».
وأوضحت: «لا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة الدوافع والملابسات الكاملة، وتقديم جميع المتورطين إلى العدالة».
The Syrian Ministry of Interior confirmed that internal security units and criminal investigation teams immediately initiated the necessary legal procedures to uncover the crime of the murder of the esteemed artist Huda Sha'arawi. This included cordoning off the crime scene, collecting and analyzing forensic evidence, and documenting all field data, in addition to opening an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime.
It added in a statement issued today (Thursday), "The Bab Srija neighborhood in Damascus witnessed a tragic murder incident this afternoon, where the citizen Huda Sha'arawi was found murdered inside her home."
It clarified: "Investigations are still ongoing to determine the motives and complete circumstances, and to bring all those involved to justice."