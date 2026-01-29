أكدت وزارة الداخلية السورية مباشرة وحدات الأمن الداخلي وفرق المباحث الجنائية فوراً الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة للكشف عن جريمة مقتل الفنانة القديرة هدى شعراوي، شملت تطويق موقع الحادثة، جمع الأدلة الجنائية وتحليلها، وتوثيق جميع المعطيات الميدانية، إلى جانب فتح تحقيق موسع لكشف ملابسات الجريمة.

وأضافت في بيان أصدرته اليوم (الخميس) «شهد حيّ باب سريجة في مدينة دمشق، عصر اليوم، حادثة قتل مأساوية، حيث عُثر على المواطنة هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها».

وأوضحت: «لا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة الدوافع والملابسات الكاملة، وتقديم جميع المتورطين إلى العدالة».