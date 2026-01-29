The Syrian Ministry of Interior confirmed that internal security units and criminal investigation teams immediately initiated the necessary legal procedures to uncover the crime of the murder of the esteemed artist Huda Sha'arawi. This included cordoning off the crime scene, collecting and analyzing forensic evidence, and documenting all field data, in addition to opening an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

It added in a statement issued today (Thursday), "The Bab Srija neighborhood in Damascus witnessed a tragic murder incident this afternoon, where the citizen Huda Sha'arawi was found murdered inside her home."

It clarified: "Investigations are still ongoing to determine the motives and complete circumstances, and to bring all those involved to justice."