اعترف الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي بفشل عدد من الأعمال الفنية التي شارك فيها، كونها لم تُقدم بشكل فني وإنتاجي جيد، مشيراً إلى أن من بين تلك الأعمال فيلمي «الفاجومي» و«جمال عبدالناصر»، مؤكداً أنه لا يرى حرجاً في الاعتراف بعدم نجاح تلك الأعمال لأن الأمر ليس سراً.

ممثل فاشل

وقال خلال استضافته في إحدى ندوات معرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب، "كنت ممثلا فاشلاً في بداية مشواري الفني، ولم أحقق أي إنجاز يذكر، رغم أنني كنت أشارك في العديد من الأعمال المسرحية، حتى إنه أصيب بأزمة نفسية نظراً لتكرار فشله.

وأضاف وصل الأمر إلى حد البكاء المستمر داخل غرفتي وحيداً متسائلاً: «لماذا أحب التمثيل وهو لا يحبني؟». وظل ذلك الفشل ملازماً لي حتى عام 2004، وكنت وقتها قد بلغت سن الأربعين، موضحاً بأنه ذاق طعم النجاح للمرة الأولى من خلال عرض مسرحي قدمه بمسرح الهناجر بدار الأوبرا المصرية، وكان يحمل اسم «اللعب في الدماغ».

ولفت إلى أنه لا يعرف السبب في فشله خلال تلك الفترة بالرغم من طموحه الكبير ومجهوده الذي كان يبذله لتحقيق النجاح، مستطرداً بالقول إن ما حدث بعدها هو نجاح كبير بالسينما والدراما التلفزيونية، وهذا ما أسعده بشكل كبير.

قصة «كباريه»

وأوضح الصاوي بأنه كان طالباً فاشلاً للغاية، نظراً لرسوبه المتكرر في الثانوية العامة، لأنه كان ينتقي عدداً قليلاً من الدروس ويذاكرها ويترك المتبقي من المنهج الدراسي دون الاطلاع عليه، مشيرا إلى أنه لا ينسى فصله من المدرسة وهو بالصف الرابع الابتدائي بسبب قصة قصيرة كتبها وكانت تحمل اسم «كباريه».

وأضاف الصاوي لم أكن أعرف معنى تلك الكلمة، لكنني عوقبت بالفصل، ما جعلني أحاول البحث عن معناها من خلال التسلل إلى إحدى السينمات القريبة من منزلنا ومشاهدة الأفلام، والسؤال عن معنى تلك الكلمة التي عرف معناها متأخراً.

محامٍ ومخرج

وخالد الصاوي من مواليد الإسكندرية عام 1963، حصل على ليسانس الحقوق من جامعة القاهرة سنة 1985، ثم حصل على بكالوريوس الإخراج السينمائي من أكاديمية الفنون عام 1993.

وعمل الصاوي بالمحاماة لفترة قصيرة، ثم مساعداً للإخراج، ثم مخرجاً تلفزيونياً بقناة النيل الدولية وبعض القنوات المتخصصة بالتلفزيون المصري.

بدأ التمثيل على المسرح الجامعي واشترك في تأسيس الجمعية المصرية لهواة المسرح، وكتب وأخرج للمسرح، وفاز بجائزة تيمور للإبداع المسرحي لعامي 1991 و1992 عن مسرحيتي «حفلة المجانين» و«أوبريت الدرافيل»، ومن أعماله كمخرج «المجانين» و«أوبريت الدرافيل».

وحقق خالد الصاوي نجومية كبيرة بعد مشاركته في عدد من الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية، منها مسلسل «خاتم سليمان» وفيلم «كباريه» و«الفرح» و«الجزيرة» وغيرها من الأعمال المهمة.