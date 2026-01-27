The Egyptian artist Khaled El-Sawy admitted to the failure of several artistic works he participated in, as they were not presented in a good artistic and production manner, pointing out that among those works are the films "Al-Fagoumi" and "Gamal Abdel Nasser," emphasizing that he sees no shame in admitting the lack of success of those works because it is not a secret.

Failed Actor

He said during his appearance at one of the seminars of the Cairo International Book Fair, "I was a failed actor at the beginning of my artistic journey, and I did not achieve any notable accomplishments, even though I participated in many theatrical works, to the extent that I suffered a psychological crisis due to the repetition of my failures.

He added that it reached the point of continuous crying alone in my room, asking: 'Why do I love acting when it does not love me?' That failure stayed with me until 2004, by which time I had reached the age of forty, explaining that he tasted the flavor of success for the first time through a theatrical performance he presented at the Hanager Theatre at the Egyptian Opera House, which was titled "Playing in the Brain."

He pointed out that he does not know the reason for his failure during that period despite his great ambition and the effort he exerted to achieve success, continuing to say that what happened afterward was great success in cinema and television drama, which made him very happy.

The Story of "Cabaret"

El-Sawy explained that he was an extremely failed student due to his repeated failures in high school, as he would select a few subjects to study and leave the rest of the curriculum without reviewing, noting that he does not forget being expelled from school while in the fourth grade because of a short story he wrote titled "Cabaret."

El-Sawy added that he did not know the meaning of that word, but he was punished with expulsion, which made him try to search for its meaning by sneaking into a nearby cinema from our home to watch movies and asking about the meaning of that word, which he learned the meaning of later.

Lawyer and Director

Khaled El-Sawy was born in Alexandria in 1963, obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Cairo University in 1985, and then earned a Bachelor's degree in cinematic directing from the Academy of Arts in 1993.

El-Sawy worked in law for a short period, then as an assistant director, and later as a television director at Nile International and some specialized channels in Egyptian television.

He began acting on the university stage and participated in founding the Egyptian Association for Amateur Theater, writing and directing for the theater, and won the Timur Award for theatrical creativity in 1991 and 1992 for his plays "The Lunatics' Party" and "The Dravils' Operetta," with his works as a director including "The Lunatics" and "The Dravils' Operetta."

Khaled El-Sawy achieved great stardom after participating in several dramatic and cinematic works, including the series "Khatem Suleiman" and the films "Cabaret," "The Wedding," "The Island," and other important works.