كشف بروفيسور واستشاري جراحة العظام والطب الرياضي سالم الزهراني عبر تصريح فضائي عن تفاصيل طبية تتعلق بمشاركة قائد النادي الأهلي السعودي والمنتخب السعودي السابق حسين عبدالغني في نهائيات كأس العالم 2002، مشيرًا إلى أن اللاعب خاض البطولة وهو يعاني إصابة في الرباط الصليبي.


وأوضح الزهراني أن التقارير الطبية في تلك الفترة كانت واضحة بشأن إصابة اللاعب، مبينًا أن مشاركة عبدالغني جاءت رغم الإصابة، في موقف يعكس مدى حرصه على تمثيل المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم في المحفل العالمي.


وأشار إلى أن تلك الواقعة تُعد نموذجًا للتضحية التي قدمها عدد من اللاعبين الدوليين من أجل خدمة المنتخب، مؤكدًا أن عبدالغني كان من العناصر التي أظهرت التزامًا كبيرًا مع الأخضر خلال مسيرته الدولية.