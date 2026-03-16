كشف بروفيسور واستشاري جراحة العظام والطب الرياضي سالم الزهراني عبر تصريح فضائي عن تفاصيل طبية تتعلق بمشاركة قائد النادي الأهلي السعودي والمنتخب السعودي السابق حسين عبدالغني في نهائيات كأس العالم 2002، مشيرًا إلى أن اللاعب خاض البطولة وهو يعاني إصابة في الرباط الصليبي.
وأوضح الزهراني أن التقارير الطبية في تلك الفترة كانت واضحة بشأن إصابة اللاعب، مبينًا أن مشاركة عبدالغني جاءت رغم الإصابة، في موقف يعكس مدى حرصه على تمثيل المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم في المحفل العالمي.
وأشار إلى أن تلك الواقعة تُعد نموذجًا للتضحية التي قدمها عدد من اللاعبين الدوليين من أجل خدمة المنتخب، مؤكدًا أن عبدالغني كان من العناصر التي أظهرت التزامًا كبيرًا مع الأخضر خلال مسيرته الدولية.
Professor and consultant in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine Salem Al-Zahrani revealed in a space statement medical details related to the participation of the captain of the Saudi Al-Ahli club and former Saudi national team player Hussein Abdulghani in the 2002 World Cup finals, pointing out that the player participated in the tournament while suffering from a cruciate ligament injury.
Al-Zahrani explained that the medical reports at that time were clear regarding the player's injury, indicating that Abdulghani's participation came despite the injury, in a situation that reflects his eagerness to represent the Saudi national football team on the global stage.
He noted that this incident is a model of the sacrifices made by several international players to serve the national team, emphasizing that Abdulghani was one of the players who showed great commitment to the Green during his international career.