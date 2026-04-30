نجح فريق طبي متخصص بجراحة المخ والأعصاب بمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية بالمدينة المنورة في إنقاذ حياة حاج من جمهورية أفغانستان يبلغ من العمر 65 عاماً، أُحيل بشكل عاجل بعد تعرضه لنزيف دماغي حاد، صاحبه ضعف شديد في الجهة اليمنى من الجسم، إلى جانب ارتفاع في ضغط الدم وعدد من الأعراض المصاحبة.

وأوضحت مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية فور وصول الحالة إلى المستشفى الرئيسي، أن الفرق الطبية والتمريضية المختصة باشرت التعامل معها وفق مسار الطوارئ، إذ تم إجراء الفحوصات الأولية بشكل فوري، ومتابعة العلامات الحيوية بدقة، إلى جانب التنسيق مع التخصصات المساندة لضمان تقديم رعاية صحية تكاملية وآمنة.

وبينت المدينة الطبية أن التدخل الطبي السريع والمتابعة المستمرة ساهما في استقرار الحالة وخروجها من مرحلة الخطر المباشر، مع استكمال الفحوصات المتقدمة، ووضع الخطة العلاجية المناسبة لحين خروجها لإتمام مناسك الحج.

وأكد الفريق الطبي أهمية سرعة التدخل في مثل هذه الحالات الحرجة، مشيراً إلى أن الجاهزية العالية والتكامل بين التخصصات يسهمان في إنقاذ الأرواح وتقليل المضاعفات، بما يعزز جودة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.