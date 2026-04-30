A specialized medical team in neurosurgery at King Salman Medical City in Medina successfully saved the life of a 65-year-old pilgrim from the Republic of Afghanistan, who was urgently referred after suffering from a severe brain hemorrhage, accompanied by significant weakness on the right side of the body, as well as high blood pressure and several accompanying symptoms.

King Salman Medical City clarified that upon the patient's arrival at the main hospital, the specialized medical and nursing teams began to manage the case according to the emergency protocol, conducting immediate preliminary examinations and closely monitoring vital signs, in addition to coordinating with supporting specialties to ensure the provision of comprehensive and safe healthcare.

The medical city indicated that rapid medical intervention and continuous monitoring contributed to stabilizing the patient's condition and moving them out of immediate danger, while completing advanced examinations and developing an appropriate treatment plan until their discharge to complete the pilgrimage rituals.

The medical team emphasized the importance of swift intervention in such critical cases, noting that high readiness and integration among specialties contribute to saving lives and reducing complications, thereby enhancing the quality of healthcare provided to the guests of Allah.