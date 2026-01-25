The Egyptian artist Nader Abu Al-Leef launched an attack on a female presenter working for a satellite channel after she electronically blocked him, describing her as lacking nobility after she exploited her relationship with him to achieve her personal goals.

Identity Reveal

Abu Al-Leef threatened the presenter in a post on his official Facebook account to reveal her identity and details about her work to the public if she did not retract her action and end the digital estrangement.

He revealed features that partially identified the presenter, indicating that her name starts with the letter "N" and that she resides in the Al-Rehab area of Cairo.

Lack of Nobility

Abu Al-Leef described the relationship they had as a "very close friendship," expressing his shock at what he termed "lack of nobility" after the presenter exploited her relationship with him to achieve a specific goal that he did not disclose, and then suddenly stopped communicating with him.

The matter did not stop there; the artist went on to mention family details concerning the other party, clarifying that the presenter has a son whose name starts with the letter "Y."

Publishing Photos

Abu Al-Leef expressed his willingness to publish photos that bring them together and to name the channel and the program in which she appears, indicating that his move comes from the fact that he has done what he should before taking further escalatory steps. He also allowed followers who wish to know the details to contact him via WhatsApp.

Reversal and Deletion

Suddenly, Abu Al-Leef later retracted the post and deleted it from his account just hours after publishing it, without an official explanation clarifying the reasons for the retraction.

Abu Al-Leef's post faced a wave of sharp criticism, the most notable of which came from presidential pardon committee member lawyer Tarek Al-Awdy, who described the content as "despicable," affirming that what Abu Al-Leef wrote exceeds the limits of joking or reproach, and falls under the category of defamation and intentional harm to reputation.

He pointed out that using veiled hints and linking initials to names with moral implications constitutes a clear crime of extortion and defamation that exposes its perpetrator to severe legal accountability, which may have been what prompted the artist to delete the post from his page later on.

Controversial Figure

Nader Anwar Jaber, known as "Abu Al-Leef," is considered one of the voices that has stirred controversy since his first appearance in 2010.

The artist graduated from the conservatory as a violinist, but he went through harsh financial conditions that forced him to work in strenuous jobs far from art, such as farming and printing in Libya, in addition to working as a taxi driver, a painter, and an electrician in Egypt.

His resounding fame began thanks to the album "King Kong," whose first edition sold out in one day, as he reintroduced the genre of satirical "monologue" singing with the touches of poet Ayman Bahgat Qamar.

Abu Al-Leef married the artist Ola Rami in 2010, culminating a love story that began during their days at the conservatory and was long hindered by poverty.

Although the marriage lasted only one year, Ola Rami recently stated that jealousy and his preoccupation with his singing concerts were the reasons for their separation, confirming that the relationship between them remains based on affection and respect, while each has devoted themselves to their professional life and family.