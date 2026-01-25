شنَّ الفنان المصري نادر أبو الليف هجوماً على مذيعة تعمل في إحدى القنوات الفضائية بعد أن قامت بحظره إلكترونياً، ووصفها بقلة الأصل بعد أن استغلت علاقتها به لتحقيق مآربها الشخصية.

كشف الهوية

وهدد أبو الليف في منشور على حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك» المذيعة بكشف هويتها وتفاصيل عملها أمام الجمهور في حال لم تتراجع عن خطوتها وتنهي حالة القطيعة الرقمية.

وكشف ملامح حددت هوية المذيعة بشكل جزئي، حيث أشار إلى أن اسمها يبدأ بحرف «N»، وتقطن في منطقة الرحاب بالقاهرة.

قلة الأصل

ووصف أبو الليف العلاقة التي كانت تجمعهما بأنها كانت «صداقة مقربة جداً»، معرباً عن صدمته مما وصفه بـ«قلة الأصل» بعد أن استغلت المذيعة علاقتها به لتحقيق غرض معين لم يفصح عن ماهيته، ثم توقفت عن التواصل معه بشكل مفاجئ.

ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل استطرد الفنان في ذكر تفاصيل عائلية تخص الطرف الآخر، موضحاً أن المذيعة لديها نجل يبدأ اسمه بحرف «ي».

نشر الصور

وأبدى أبو الليف استعداده لنشر الصور التي تجمعهما سوياً، وتسمية القناة والبرنامج الذي تظهر عبر شاشته، مشيراً إلى أن تحركه يأتي من قبيل أنه عمل ما عليه قبل اتخاذ خطوات تصعيدية أخرى، كما أتاح للمتابعين الراغبين في معرفة التفاصيل التواصل معه عبر تطبيق «واتساب».

تراجع وحذف

وبشكل مفاجئ تراجع أبو الليف لاحقاً عن المنشور وحذفه من حسابه بعد ساعات من نشره، دون توضيح رسمي يشرح أسباب التراجع.

وواجه منشور أبو الليف موجة من الانتقادات الحادة، لعل أبرزها ما صدر عن عضو لجنة العفو الرئاسي المحامي طارق العوضي، الذي وصف المحتوى بـ«الحقير»، مؤكداً أن ما كتبه أبو الليف يتجاوز حدود المزاح أو العتاب، ويندرج تحت طائلة التشهير والإساءة المتعمدة للسمعة.

وأشار الى أن استخدام التلميحات المبطنة وربط الحروف الأولى بأسماء أشخاص مع إيحاءات أخلاقية يعتبر جريمة ابتزاز وتشهير صريحة تعرض صاحبها للمساءلة القانونية الرادعة، وربما يكون هو ما دفع الفنان لاحقاً إلى حذف المنشور من صفحته.

مثير للجدل

يُعد نادر أنور جابر، الشهير بـ«أبو الليف»، واحداً من الأصوات التي أثارت جدلاً منذ ظهورها الأول في 2010.

وتخرج الفنان في معهد الكونسرفتوار كعازف كمان، لكنه مر بظروف مادية قاسية دفعته للعمل في مهن شاقة بعيدة عن الفن، مثل الزراعة والطباعة في ليبيا، فضلاً عن عمله سائق تاكسي، ونقاشاً، وكهربائياً في مصر.

وانطلقت شهرته المدوية بفضل ألبوم «كينج كونج» الذي نفدت طبعته الأولى في يوم واحد، ليعيد تقديم لون «المونولوج» الغنائي الساخر بلمسات الشاعر أيمن بهجت قمر.

تزوج أبو الليف من الفنانة علا رامي في2010، تتويجاً لقصة الحب التي بدأت منذ أيام الدراسة في المعهد وتعثرت طويلاً بسبب الفقر.

ورغم أن الزواج لم يستمر سوى عام واحد، إلا أن علا رامي صرحت أخيراً بأن الغيرة وانشغاله بحفلاته الغنائية كانا السبب وراء الانفصال، مؤكدة أن العلاقة بينهما تظل قائمة على الود والاحترام، في حين تفرغ كل منهما لحياته العملية وعائلته.