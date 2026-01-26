The Egyptian artists Aser Yassin and Dina El Sherbiny revealed details about their new series "Itnayn Ghayrina," which is set to be aired as part of the Ramadan drama lineup. The series belongs to the romantic drama genre with a human touch, focusing on diving into the psychological world of the characters and their internal transformations.

Hassan's Crises

Aser Yassin stated in television interviews that the work presents a different dramatic case, focusing on emotions and subtle psychological details. He explained that he portrays the character "Hassan," a man suffering from complex psychological crises that isolate him from society and place him in a constant struggle with himself and the world around him.

Noor Changes the Course

Aser added that the turning point in Hassan's life begins with the appearance of "Noor," the character portrayed by Dina El Sherbiny, who enters his life unexpectedly and reshapes his view of himself and others, gradually leading him to confront his crises instead of fleeing from them.

An Unexpected Relationship

For her part, Dina El Sherbiny confirmed that the role of "Noor" represents a new challenge in her artistic career, noting that it is one of the most different roles she has played. She explained that the relationship between her and "Hassan" begins in a strange and unfamiliar way due to the sharp contrast between their worlds, which adds a human and captivating touch to the events.

The Creators of the Series

The series "Itnayn Ghayrina" consists of 15 episodes and is expected to be aired on DMC during the Ramadan season. The work is written by Rana Abu Al-Reesh, directed by Khaled Al-Halfaoui, and produced by Mohamed Al-Saadi, featuring a number of stars alongside Aser Yassin and Dina El Sherbiny.