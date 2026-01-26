كشف الفنانان المصريان آسر ياسين ودينا الشربيني عن تفاصيل مسلسلهما الجديد «اتنين غيرنا»، المقرر عرضه ضمن خريطة دراما رمضان، الذي ينتمي إلى الدراما الرومانسية ذات الطابع الإنساني، ويعتمد على الغوص في العالم النفسي للشخصيات وتحولاتهم الداخلية.

أزمات حسن

قال آسر ياسين في تصريحات تلفزيونية إن العمل يقدم حالة درامية مختلفة، تركز على المشاعر والتفاصيل النفسية الدقيقة، موضحاً أنه يجسد شخصية «حسن»، وهو رجل يعاني من أزمات نفسية معقدة تعزله عن المجتمع وتضعه في صراع دائم مع ذاته والعالم من حوله.

نور تغيّر المسار

أضاف آسر أن نقطة التحول في حياة حسن تبدأ مع ظهور «نور»، الشخصية التي تقدمها دينا الشربيني، إذ تدخل حياته بشكل مفاجئ وتعيد تشكيل نظرته إلى نفسه وإلى الآخرين، لتقوده تدريجياً نحو مواجهة أزماته بدل الهروب منها.

علاقة غير متوقعة

من جانبها، أكدت دينا الشربيني أن دور «نور» يمثل تحدياً جديداً في مسيرتها الفنية، لافتة إلى أنه من أكثر الأدوار اختلافاً التي قدمتها. وأوضحت أن العلاقة بينها وبين «حسن» تبدأ بشكل غريب وغير مألوف، بسبب التباين الحاد بين عالميهما، ما يضفي على الأحداث طابعاً إنسانياً وجذاباً.

صُنّاع المسلسل

يتكون مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا» من 15 حلقة، ومن المنتظر عرضه عبر شاشة DMC في موسم رمضان. والعمل من تأليف رنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي، وإنتاج محمد السعدي، ويشارك في بطولته عدد من النجوم إلى جانب آسر ياسين ودينا الشربيني.