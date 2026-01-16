صدمت فاجعة جديدة الوسط الفني المصري والجمهور على حدٍّ سواء، بعد وفاة الفنان الشاب محمد الإمام عن عمر يناهز 29 عاماً، إثر صراع طويل مع المرض الذي أودى بحياته بعد أشهر من المعاناة في المستشفيات.

وحسب ما أكدت مصادر مقربة، عانى الإمام من سرطان الغدد اللعابية، وهو أحد أنواع الأورام النادرة والخبيثة التي تصيب الغدد المسؤولة عن إفراز اللعاب، وقد ترافق المرض مع مضاعفات خطيرة على القلب، إذ توقف قلبه مرات عدة قبل أن تفارق روحه الحياة.

مسيرة فنية قصيرة.. لكن مبهرة

على الرغم من قصر مشواره الفني، ترك محمد الإمام بصمة واضحة في الشاشة الصغيرة، إذ شارك في موسم رمضان 2025 في أعمال درامية عدة، أبرزها:

مسلسل «الغاوي» مع النجم أحمد مكي.

مسلسل «حسبة عمري» مع الفنانة روجينا.

كما كان آخر أعماله السينمائية فيلم «بيج رامي» مع الفنان ياسر جلال، ولم يسعفه القدر ليشاهده بعد اكتمال تصويره.

وكان الإمام قد بدأ مسيرته الفنية في الإعلانات ثم البرنامج الكوميدي «أيمن وسكر» عام 2023، قبل أن يثبت موهبته في الدراما والتنوع بين الأدوار، ما جعله واحداً من ألمع المواهب الصاعدة في مصر.

واليوم، أعلن العديد من أصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني وفاة محمد الإمام عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كتب الإعلامي أيمن مصطفى: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، صاحبي الطيب الجدع في ذمة الله، رجاء الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة»

وجرى تشيع جنازة الفنان الشاب في مسقط رأسه في الإسكندرية وسط حالة من الحزن الشديد التي خيمت على عائلته ومحبيه.

رحل محمد الإمام عن عالمنا، لكنه ترك إرثاً من الأعمال الفنية التي ستظل حية في ذاكرة الجمهور، لتظل مسيرته قصيرة العمر لكنها كبيرة التأثير، شاهدة على موهبة فنان كان يملك شغفاً وإصراراً لا يُضاهى.