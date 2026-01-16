A new tragedy has shocked both the Egyptian artistic community and the public alike, following the death of the young artist Mohamed El Imam at the age of 29, after a long battle with illness that claimed his life after months of suffering in hospitals.

According to close sources, El Imam suffered from salivary gland cancer, which is one of the rare and malignant types of tumors that affect the glands responsible for saliva secretion. The illness was accompanied by serious complications on the heart, as his heart stopped several times before his soul departed.

A short but impressive artistic career

Despite the brevity of his artistic journey, Mohamed El Imam left a clear mark on the small screen, as he participated in the Ramadan season of 2025 in several dramatic works, most notably:

The series "Al-Ghawy" with star Ahmed Mekky.

The series "Hisbat Omri" with artist Rogina.

His last cinematic work was the film "Big Rami" with artist Yasser Galal, but fate did not allow him to see it after its filming was completed.

El Imam began his artistic career in advertisements and then in the comedy program "Ayman and Sukkar" in 2023, before proving his talent in drama and his versatility in roles, which made him one of the brightest rising talents in Egypt.

Today, many of his friends and colleagues in the artistic community announced the death of Mohamed El Imam via social media, as media personality Ayman Mostafa wrote: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we will return. My good friend is in the mercy of God, please pray for him for mercy and forgiveness."

The young artist's funeral was held in his hometown of Alexandria amid a state of deep sorrow that enveloped his family and loved ones.

Mohamed El Imam has left our world, but he has left a legacy of artistic works that will remain alive in the memory of the audience, making his journey short-lived but greatly impactful, a testament to the talent of an artist who possessed unparalleled passion and determination.