صدمت فاجعة جديدة الوسط الفني المصري والجمهور على حدٍّ سواء، بعد وفاة الفنان الشاب محمد الإمام عن عمر يناهز 29 عاماً، إثر صراع طويل مع المرض الذي أودى بحياته بعد أشهر من المعاناة في المستشفيات.
وحسب ما أكدت مصادر مقربة، عانى الإمام من سرطان الغدد اللعابية، وهو أحد أنواع الأورام النادرة والخبيثة التي تصيب الغدد المسؤولة عن إفراز اللعاب، وقد ترافق المرض مع مضاعفات خطيرة على القلب، إذ توقف قلبه مرات عدة قبل أن تفارق روحه الحياة.
مسيرة فنية قصيرة.. لكن مبهرة
على الرغم من قصر مشواره الفني، ترك محمد الإمام بصمة واضحة في الشاشة الصغيرة، إذ شارك في موسم رمضان 2025 في أعمال درامية عدة، أبرزها:
مسلسل «الغاوي» مع النجم أحمد مكي.
مسلسل «حسبة عمري» مع الفنانة روجينا.
كما كان آخر أعماله السينمائية فيلم «بيج رامي» مع الفنان ياسر جلال، ولم يسعفه القدر ليشاهده بعد اكتمال تصويره.
وكان الإمام قد بدأ مسيرته الفنية في الإعلانات ثم البرنامج الكوميدي «أيمن وسكر» عام 2023، قبل أن يثبت موهبته في الدراما والتنوع بين الأدوار، ما جعله واحداً من ألمع المواهب الصاعدة في مصر.
واليوم، أعلن العديد من أصدقائه وزملائه في الوسط الفني وفاة محمد الإمام عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كتب الإعلامي أيمن مصطفى: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، صاحبي الطيب الجدع في ذمة الله، رجاء الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة»
وجرى تشيع جنازة الفنان الشاب في مسقط رأسه في الإسكندرية وسط حالة من الحزن الشديد التي خيمت على عائلته ومحبيه.
رحل محمد الإمام عن عالمنا، لكنه ترك إرثاً من الأعمال الفنية التي ستظل حية في ذاكرة الجمهور، لتظل مسيرته قصيرة العمر لكنها كبيرة التأثير، شاهدة على موهبة فنان كان يملك شغفاً وإصراراً لا يُضاهى.
A new tragedy has shocked both the Egyptian artistic community and the public alike, following the death of the young artist Mohamed El Imam at the age of 29, after a long battle with illness that claimed his life after months of suffering in hospitals.
According to close sources, El Imam suffered from salivary gland cancer, which is one of the rare and malignant types of tumors that affect the glands responsible for saliva secretion. The illness was accompanied by serious complications on the heart, as his heart stopped several times before his soul departed.
A short but impressive artistic career
Despite the brevity of his artistic journey, Mohamed El Imam left a clear mark on the small screen, as he participated in the Ramadan season of 2025 in several dramatic works, most notably:
The series "Al-Ghawy" with star Ahmed Mekky.
The series "Hisbat Omri" with artist Rogina.
His last cinematic work was the film "Big Rami" with artist Yasser Galal, but fate did not allow him to see it after its filming was completed.
El Imam began his artistic career in advertisements and then in the comedy program "Ayman and Sukkar" in 2023, before proving his talent in drama and his versatility in roles, which made him one of the brightest rising talents in Egypt.
Today, many of his friends and colleagues in the artistic community announced the death of Mohamed El Imam via social media, as media personality Ayman Mostafa wrote: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we will return. My good friend is in the mercy of God, please pray for him for mercy and forgiveness."
The young artist's funeral was held in his hometown of Alexandria amid a state of deep sorrow that enveloped his family and loved ones.
Mohamed El Imam has left our world, but he has left a legacy of artistic works that will remain alive in the memory of the audience, making his journey short-lived but greatly impactful, a testament to the talent of an artist who possessed unparalleled passion and determination.