The Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny concluded her artistic journey with the series "Not Returnable or Replaceable" after the airing of the final episode, bidding farewell to the work with an emotional message on her official Instagram page, in which she described her experience as more than just filming, and that she embodied the meaning of true family in the artistic work.

Dina El Sherbiny said: "I don't know where to start or how to describe my feelings... The journey of 'Not Returnable or Replaceable' has ended, but the impact that the work has left and the memories I lived will remain etched in my heart forever."

She added that the series formed a rare artistic experience for her, as it was not just a filming location, but a supportive family, where everyone supports each other at every moment.

Dina El Sherbiny praised the director Mariam Abu Ouf, describing her as "the maestro professor," noting that she was not just a director, but a sister and friend, who was able to create a safe and comfortable work environment that allows everyone to express their feelings honestly.

She also thanked the producer Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh, praising his professionalism and his commitment to providing all the elements of success, confirming that he made great efforts to present the series in a way that befits the audience.

Dina El Sherbiny did not overlook mentioning her co-star Ahmed El Sadi, describing their relationship as "a brother, a lifelong companion, and a journey partner... We always bring out the best in ourselves when we work together."

She also sent an emotional message to the rest of the cast and crew of the series, saying: "My creative colleagues and brothers, I will miss you immensely. You were an endless source of love."

It is worth mentioning that the events of the series revolve around the story of a woman whose life suddenly turns upside down after being diagnosed with kidney failure, which puts her physical and psychological stability at stake. The difficult treatment journey becomes a test of the concept of relationships, trust, and reliance on others, while the work reveals the deeper challenges of daily life and the impact of illness on those around the heroine.