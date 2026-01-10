اختتمت الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني رحلتها الفنية مع مسلسل «لا تُرد ولا تُستبدل» بعد عرض الحلقة الأخيرة، لتودّع العمل برسالة مؤثرة عبر صفحتها الرسمية على إنستغرام، وصفت فيها تجربتها بأنها أكثر من مجرد تصوير، وأنها جسدت معنى العائلة الحقيقية في العمل الفني.

وقالت دينا الشربيني: «لا أعرف من أين أبدأ أو كيف أصف مشاعري.. فرحلة (لا تُرد ولا تُستبدل) انتهت، لكن الأثر الذي تركه العمل والذكريات التي عشتها ستظل محفورة في قلبي للأبد».

وأضافت أن المسلسل شكّل لها تجربة فنية نادرة، إذ لم يكن مجرد «لوكيشن» تصوير، بل عائلة داعمة، حيث يساند الجميع بعضهم البعض في كل لحظة.

وأشادت دينا الشربيني بالمخرجة مريم أبو عوف واصفة إياها بـ«الأستاذة المايسترو»، مشيرة إلى أنها لم تكن مجرد مخرجة، بل أخت وصديقة، استطاعت خلق بيئة عمل آمنة ومريحة تسمح للجميع بإخراج مشاعرهم بصدق.

كما وجّهت الشكر للمنتج عبد الله أبو الفتوح، مشيدة باحترافيته وحرصه على توفير كل عناصر النجاح، مؤكدة أنه بذل جهدًا كبيرًا ليقدّم المسلسل بصورة تليق بالجمهور.

ولم تغفل دينا الشربيني الحديث عن زميلها في البطولة أحمد السعدني، واصفة العلاقة بينهما بأنه «أخ وعشرة العمر ورفيق الرحلة.. دائمًا نُخرج أفضل ما لدينا حين نعمل معًا».

كما وجّهت رسالة مؤثرة لبقية أبطال وصنّاع المسلسل، قائلة: «زملائي وإخوتي المبدعين، سأفتقدكم للغاية. كنتم طاقة حب لا تنتهي».

يذكر أن أحداث المسلسل تتناول قصة امرأة تنقلب حياتها فجأة بعد تشخيصها بالفشل الكلوي، ما يضع استقرارها الجسدي والنفسي على المحك. لتصبح رحلة العلاج الصعبة اختبارًا لمفهوم العلاقات والثقة والاعتماد على الآخرين، فيما يكشف العمل أعمق تحديات الحياة اليومية وتأثير المرض على المحيطين بالبطلة.