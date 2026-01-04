يتنافس نجوم الفن والرياضة وصناع المحتوى والشخصيات المؤثرة للفوز بجائزة صناع الترفيه Joy Awards 2026 التي ستقام حفلتها في 17 يناير الجاري ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض وذلك في ANB أرينا.

وستذاع الحفلة على الهواء مباشرة عبر عدد من القنوات والمنصات ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ما يتيح للجمهور متابعة الحدث من مختلف الدول.

منافسة قوية

وتشهد نسخة هذا العام منافسة قوية في فئة المطربة المفضلة بين أصالة، أنغام، بيسان إسماعيل، ونانسي عجرم، بينما يتنافس في فئة المطرب المفضل كل من: الشامي، سلطان المرشد، وعايض.

كما تضم فئة الأغنية المفضلة أعمالاً لاقت رواجاً جماهيرياً واسعاً، أبرزها: «اعتذر واجيك» و«دكتور».

وفي السينما، تتنافس أفلام مثل «الزرفة»، «سيكو سيكو»، «عرس النار» من سلسلة «وحوش»، و«هوبال»، إلى جانب منافسات قوية على جوائز أفضل ممثل وممثلة ومخرج.

أما الدراما التلفزيونية فتشهد حضوراً لافتاً لمسلسلات خليجية ومصرية ومشرقية، من بينها: «أمي»، «شارع الأعشى»، «أشغال شقة جداً»، و«تحت سابع أرض».