Stars from the fields of art, sports, content creation, and influential personalities are competing for the Joy Awards 2026, which will be held on January 17th as part of the Riyadh Season at the ANB Arena.

The event will be broadcast live across several channels, platforms, and social media, allowing audiences from various countries to follow the event.

Strong Competition

This year's edition features strong competition in the Favorite Female Singer category, with Asala, Angham, Bisan Ismail, and Nancy Ajram competing, while the Favorite Male Singer category includes Al-Shami, Sultan Al-Murshid, and Aydh.

The Favorite Song category includes works that have gained wide public popularity, most notably: "I Apologize and Come to You" and "Doctor."

In cinema, films such as "Al-Zurfah," "Siko Siko," "Wedding of Fire" from the "Monsters" series, and "Hubal" are competing, alongside strong contenders for Best Actor, Actress, and Director awards.

As for television drama, there is a notable presence of Gulf, Egyptian, and Eastern series, including: "My Mother," "Al-Asha Street," "Very Hard Apartment Works," and "Under the Seventh Ground."