The Egyptian screenwriter and writer Hanaa Atiya passed away this morning (Sunday) after a long struggle with severe pneumonia and complex kidney issues, leaving a clear impact on the Egyptian cultural and cinematic scene.

Director Jamila Wafi announced her mother's death through her official Facebook account, saying: "Mama has died."

Distinguished Career

Hanaa Atiya graduated from the Higher Institute of Cinema at the Academy of Arts, specializing in screenwriting in 1988. She married film critic Mohsen Wafi and began her career with literary and journalistic writing, publishing satirical articles in the magazine "Caricature" alongside contributions to local newspapers. She quickly distinguished herself with her unique style that combined deep social insight and precise human language.

In the cinematic field, Hanaa presented notable works that reflected her interest in women's and societal issues, including the film "Khalta Fawziya" in 2009, starring Elham Shahin and Ghada Abdel Razek, directed by Magdy Ahmed Ali, and the film "A Day for Women" in 2016, starring Elham Shahin, Farouk El Fishawy, and Mahmoud Hemida, directed by Kamela Abou Zekry.

She also published five short story collections: "She and Her Maid," "Violence of the Shadow," "Gray," "Nearby Balconies," and "Quiet Rain," in addition to a poetry collection titled "The Last of the Heart," which belongs to prose poetry.

She received the Sawiris Prize in the category of senior writers for her collection "Violence of the Shadow," and she was working on a new book in print titled "On Hatred," reflecting her interest in the psychological and social analysis of human emotions and internal conflicts.