توفيت السيناريست والكاتبة المصرية هناء عطية، صباح اليوم (الأحد) بعد معاناة طويلة مع التهاب رئوي حاد ومشكلات كلوية معقدة، تاركة أثرًا واضحًا في الساحة الثقافية والسينمائية المصرية.
وأعلنتالمخرجة جميلة ويفي، عن وفاة والدتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على فيس بوك، قائلة: «ماما ماتت».
مسيرة متميزة
تخرجت هناء عطية في المعهد العالي للسينما بأكاديمية الفنون، قسم السيناريو في1988، وتزوجت من الناقد السينمائي محسن ويفي، وبدأت مسيرتها بالكتابة الأدبية والصحفية، إذ نشرت مقالات ساخرة في مجلة «كاريكاتير» إلى جانب مساهماتها في الصحف المحلية، وسرعان ما تميزت بأسلوبها الخاص الذي جمع بين الرؤية الاجتماعية العميقة واللغة الإنسانية الدقيقة.
وعلى المستوى السينمائي، قدمت هناء أعمالًا بارزة عكست اهتمامها بقضايا المرأة والمجتمع، منها فيلم «خلطة فوزية» في 2009، بطولة إلهام شاهين وغادة عبدالرازق، من إخراج مجدي أحمد علي، وفيلم «يوم للستات» في 2016، بطولة إلهام شاهين وفاروق الفيشاوي ومحمود حميدة، ومن إخراج كاملة أبوذكرى.
كما أصدرت خمس مجموعات قصصية «هي وخادمتها»، «عنف الظل»، «رمادي»، «شرفات قريبة»، و«مطر هادئ»، إضافة إلى ديوان شعري بعنوان «آخر القلب» ينتمي لقصيدة النثر.
ونالت جائزة ساويرس ضمن فئة كبار الكتاب عن مجموعتها «عنف الظل»، وكانت تعمل على كتاب جديد تحت الطبع بعنوان «عن الكراهية»، يعكس اهتمامها بالتحليل النفسي والاجتماعي لمشاعر الإنسان وصراعاته الداخلية.
The Egyptian screenwriter and writer Hanaa Atiya passed away this morning (Sunday) after a long struggle with severe pneumonia and complex kidney issues, leaving a clear impact on the Egyptian cultural and cinematic scene.
Director Jamila Wafi announced her mother's death through her official Facebook account, saying: "Mama has died."
Distinguished Career
Hanaa Atiya graduated from the Higher Institute of Cinema at the Academy of Arts, specializing in screenwriting in 1988. She married film critic Mohsen Wafi and began her career with literary and journalistic writing, publishing satirical articles in the magazine "Caricature" alongside contributions to local newspapers. She quickly distinguished herself with her unique style that combined deep social insight and precise human language.
In the cinematic field, Hanaa presented notable works that reflected her interest in women's and societal issues, including the film "Khalta Fawziya" in 2009, starring Elham Shahin and Ghada Abdel Razek, directed by Magdy Ahmed Ali, and the film "A Day for Women" in 2016, starring Elham Shahin, Farouk El Fishawy, and Mahmoud Hemida, directed by Kamela Abou Zekry.
She also published five short story collections: "She and Her Maid," "Violence of the Shadow," "Gray," "Nearby Balconies," and "Quiet Rain," in addition to a poetry collection titled "The Last of the Heart," which belongs to prose poetry.
She received the Sawiris Prize in the category of senior writers for her collection "Violence of the Shadow," and she was working on a new book in print titled "On Hatred," reflecting her interest in the psychological and social analysis of human emotions and internal conflicts.