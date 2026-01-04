توفيت السيناريست والكاتبة المصرية هناء عطية، صباح اليوم (الأحد) بعد معاناة طويلة مع التهاب رئوي حاد ومشكلات كلوية معقدة، تاركة أثرًا واضحًا في الساحة الثقافية والسينمائية المصرية.

وأعلنتالمخرجة جميلة ويفي، عن وفاة والدتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على فيس بوك، قائلة: «ماما ماتت».

مسيرة متميزة

تخرجت هناء عطية في المعهد العالي للسينما بأكاديمية الفنون، قسم السيناريو في1988، وتزوجت من الناقد السينمائي محسن ويفي، وبدأت مسيرتها بالكتابة الأدبية والصحفية، إذ نشرت مقالات ساخرة في مجلة «كاريكاتير» إلى جانب مساهماتها في الصحف المحلية، وسرعان ما تميزت بأسلوبها الخاص الذي جمع بين الرؤية الاجتماعية العميقة واللغة الإنسانية الدقيقة.

وعلى المستوى السينمائي، قدمت هناء أعمالًا بارزة عكست اهتمامها بقضايا المرأة والمجتمع، منها فيلم «خلطة فوزية» في 2009، بطولة إلهام شاهين وغادة عبدالرازق، من إخراج مجدي أحمد علي، وفيلم «يوم للستات» في 2016، بطولة إلهام شاهين وفاروق الفيشاوي ومحمود حميدة، ومن إخراج كاملة أبوذكرى.

كما أصدرت خمس مجموعات قصصية «هي وخادمتها»، «عنف الظل»، «رمادي»، «شرفات قريبة»، و«مطر هادئ»، إضافة إلى ديوان شعري بعنوان «آخر القلب» ينتمي لقصيدة النثر.

ونالت جائزة ساويرس ضمن فئة كبار الكتاب عن مجموعتها «عنف الظل»، وكانت تعمل على كتاب جديد تحت الطبع بعنوان «عن الكراهية»، يعكس اهتمامها بالتحليل النفسي والاجتماعي لمشاعر الإنسان وصراعاته الداخلية.