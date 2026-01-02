The new year began with a real tragedy for the famous American actor Tommy Lee Jones, after his daughter Victoria Jones (34 years old) was found dead in one of the luxury hotels in San Francisco in the early hours of New Year's Day.

American authorities explained that the fire department received a medical response call at 2:52 AM on Thursday at the "Fairmont San Francisco" hotel, while police and forensic teams arrived to determine the cause of death, which remains unknown at this time, according to the Daily Mail.

Victoria, the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife Kimberlia Kloogly, was born on September 3, 1991, and made her screen debut in 2002 in her father's film Men in Black II. She later appeared in a limited number of works, including an episode of the series One Tree Hill and the film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which her father directed in 2005.

Although she distanced herself from acting later on, Victoria continued to appear alongside her father at artistic events, such as the premiere of the film Just Getting Started in 2017 in Hollywood and the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival, where Jones was the head of the international jury. The American actor praised his daughter's talent, describing her as "an actress who speaks Spanish fluently."

The incident has caused great shock among Tommy Lee Jones's fans and cinema lovers around the world, with widespread sympathy for the actor and his family during these difficult moments.