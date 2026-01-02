بدأ العام الجديد بمأساة حقيقية للممثل الأمريكي الشهير تومي لي جونز، بعد أن عُثر على ابنته فيكتوريا جونز (34 عامًا) جثة هامدة في أحد فنادق سان فرانسيسكو الفاخرة في الساعات الأولى من صباح رأس السنة.

وأوضحت السلطات الأمريكية أن قسم الإطفاء تلقى نداءً للاستجابة الطبية عند الساعة 2:52 صباح الخميس في فندق «فيرمونت سان فرانسيسكو»، فيما حضرت الشرطة وفريق الطب الشرعي لتحديد سبب الوفاة، الذي لا يزال مجهولًا حتى الآن، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة ديلي ميل.

وفيكتوريا ابنة تومي لي جونز من زوجته الثانية كيمبرليا كلوغلي، وُلدت في 3 سبتمبر 1991، وظهرت لأول مرة على الشاشة عام 2002 في فيلم والدها Men in Black II. وشاركت لاحقًا في عدد محدود من الأعمال، من بينها حلقة في مسلسل One Tree Hill وفيلم The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada الذي أخرجه والدها في 2005.

ورغم ابتعادها عن التمثيل لاحقًا، ظلت فيكتوريا تظهر إلى جانب والدها في المناسبات الفنية، مثل العرض الأول لفيلم Just Getting Started عام 2017 في هوليوود، وحفل افتتاح مهرجان طوكيو السينمائي الدولي، حيث كان جونز رئيس لجنة التحكيم الدولية. وقد أشاد الممثل الأمريكي بموهبة ابنته، واصفًا إياها بأنها «ممثلة وتتحدث الإسبانية بطلاقة».

وأثارت الحادثة صدمة كبيرة بين محبي تومي لي جونز وعشاق السينما حول العالم، وسط تعاطف واسع مع الممثل وعائلته في هذه اللحظات الصعبة.