شاركت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام في حفل بـ«ثنايا العلا» من خلال أمسية موسيقية أقيمت ضمن فعاليات عام الحِرف اليدوية.

سأكرر الحضور

وبهذه المناسبة قالت أحلام عبر حساباتها الرسمية: «أشكر كل من ساهم في نجاح هذا الحفل من فريق العمل، على جهودهم المميزة وتنفيذهم الاحترافي الذي عكس صورة مشرفة للعُلا».

وأضافت: «تشرفت بالغناء في ثنايا العُلا احتفالاً بعام الحِرف اليدوية، في ليلة استثنائية، شكراً لجمهوري الذي حضر من كل مكان، أسعدتموني بقدر المحبة التي شفتها في عيونكم، شتاء طنطورة، أكيد إني رح أكرر الحضور مرة أخرى، في مدينة جميلة مثل ‫العُلا، سحرني المكان بكل تفاصيله».