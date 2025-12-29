The Emirati artist Ahlam participated in a concert at "Thnaia Al-Ula" through a musical evening held as part of the activities for the Year of Handicrafts.

I Will Attend Again

On this occasion, Ahlam said through her official accounts: "I thank everyone who contributed to the success of this concert from the team, for their outstanding efforts and professional execution that reflected an honorable image of Al-Ula."

She added: "I was honored to sing in Thnaia Al-Ula in celebration of the Year of Handicrafts, on an exceptional night. Thank you to my audience who came from everywhere; you made me happy with the love I saw in your eyes. Winter Tantora, I will definitely attend again, in a beautiful city like Al-Ula, the place enchanted me with all its details."