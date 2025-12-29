شاركت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام في حفل بـ«ثنايا العلا» من خلال أمسية موسيقية أقيمت ضمن فعاليات عام الحِرف اليدوية.
سأكرر الحضور
وبهذه المناسبة قالت أحلام عبر حساباتها الرسمية: «أشكر كل من ساهم في نجاح هذا الحفل من فريق العمل، على جهودهم المميزة وتنفيذهم الاحترافي الذي عكس صورة مشرفة للعُلا».
وأضافت: «تشرفت بالغناء في ثنايا العُلا احتفالاً بعام الحِرف اليدوية، في ليلة استثنائية، شكراً لجمهوري الذي حضر من كل مكان، أسعدتموني بقدر المحبة التي شفتها في عيونكم، شتاء طنطورة، أكيد إني رح أكرر الحضور مرة أخرى، في مدينة جميلة مثل العُلا، سحرني المكان بكل تفاصيله».
The Emirati artist Ahlam participated in a concert at "Thnaia Al-Ula" through a musical evening held as part of the activities for the Year of Handicrafts.
I Will Attend Again
On this occasion, Ahlam said through her official accounts: "I thank everyone who contributed to the success of this concert from the team, for their outstanding efforts and professional execution that reflected an honorable image of Al-Ula."
She added: "I was honored to sing in Thnaia Al-Ula in celebration of the Year of Handicrafts, on an exceptional night. Thank you to my audience who came from everywhere; you made me happy with the love I saw in your eyes. Winter Tantora, I will definitely attend again, in a beautiful city like Al-Ula, the place enchanted me with all its details."