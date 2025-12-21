أكدت الإعلامية المصرية يارا أحمد، تعرضها لمواقف وصفتها بـ«العنصرية» داخل بعض المؤسسات الإعلامية، مشيرة إلى استبعادها من إحدى القنوات بسبب ارتدائها الحجاب.

تراجع مهني

وقالت يارا في تصريحات إعلامية: «إدارة القناة بررت استبعادي بوجود عدد كافٍ من المحجبات، وهو ما اعتبره تراجعًا كبيرًا في معايير المهنية، التي يجب أن تقوم على الموهبة والكفاءة وليس على المظهر الخارجي، منتقدة وضع الإعلام الحالي، مؤكدة أن مبدأ (شراء الهواء) أصبح مسيطرًا، وأن الفرص لم تعد تُمنح بناءً على الكفاءة مثل السابق».

وأوضحت أنها وجدت إنصافًا ودعمًا عبر السوشيال ميديا، لافتة إلى أن فيديوهات برنامجها حققت ملايين المشاهدات، ما يدل على أن المحتوى الجيد قادر على فرض نفسه دون الاعتماد على القنوات التقليدية.

العودة مجدداً

وأعلنت الإعلامية المصرية عودتها من جديد للظهور عبر قناة (هي) في الموسم الجديد، مشيدة بموقف القناة الداعم للإعلاميات المحجبات وتمسكها بتقديم فرص عادلة.

ووجهت رسالة للفتيات بضرورة التمسك بمبادئهن وحجابهن، مؤكدة أن (ربنا بيعوض)، وأن النجاح الحقيقي يأتي من الإخلاص والعمل الجاد.

واختتمت تصريحاتها بتأثر واضح، قائلة إن عام 2025 كان مليئًا بالتحديات والنجاحات، لكنه حمل أيضًا أصعب لحظات حياتها بفقدان والدها، متمنية ألا يذوق أحد مرارة هذا الفقد.