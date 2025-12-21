The Egyptian media figure Yara Ahmed confirmed that she has faced situations she described as "racist" within some media institutions, pointing out that she was excluded from one of the channels due to wearing the hijab.

Professional Setback

Yara stated in media remarks: "The channel's management justified my exclusion by saying there were enough hijab-wearing women, which I consider a significant regression in professional standards that should be based on talent and competence, not on external appearance." She criticized the current media landscape, asserting that the principle of "buying air time" has become dominant, and opportunities are no longer granted based on competence as they once were.

She explained that she found fairness and support through social media, noting that her program's videos garnered millions of views, indicating that good content can assert itself without relying on traditional channels.

Returning Again

The Egyptian media figure announced her return to appear on the (Hi) channel in the new season, praising the channel's supportive stance towards hijab-wearing female journalists and its commitment to providing fair opportunities.

She sent a message to girls about the importance of holding onto their principles and hijabs, affirming that "God compensates," and that true success comes from sincerity and hard work.

She concluded her remarks with evident emotion, stating that the year 2025 was filled with challenges and successes, but it also carried some of the hardest moments of her life with the loss of her father, wishing that no one experiences the bitterness of such loss.