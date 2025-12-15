Tunisian artist Hend Sabry confirmed that her absence from the artistic scene over the past two years was due to personal, family, and health circumstances, adding that the decision to step back was necessary at that stage of her life.

Family Circumstances

Hend explained in television statements that the main reason for her work stoppage was her mother's illness, may she rest in peace, as she dedicated herself completely to caring for her and staying by her side. She considered that working long hours was not possible under those difficult humanitarian circumstances, noting that she felt a state of emotional burnout due to the continuous work pressure over the past years, whether in acting or production, after participating in several successful works.

Focusing on Family

She added that she felt a severe exhaustion that deprived her of the ability to enjoy her artistic success, which prompted her to take a temporary break to regain her mental balance and spend more time with her family and daughters.

Ramadan Works

Sabry will participate in Ramadan 2026 with the series "Set El Hassan," which is a preliminary name for the work, based on a story by Abbas Abu El Hassan, with a screenplay and dialogue by Amr El Dali, and directed by Hussein El Manbawy.