أكدت الفنانة التونسية هند صبري أن غيابها عن الساحة الفنية خلال العامين الماضيين جاء نتيجة ظروف شخصية وعائلية وصحية، مضيفة أن قرار الابتعاد كان ضروريًا في تلك المرحلة من حياتها.

ظروف عائلية

وأوضحت هند في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن السبب الرئيسي وراء توقفها عن العمل يعود إلى مرض والدتها، رحمها الله، حيث حرصت على التفرغ الكامل لرعايتها والبقاء إلى جانبها، معتبرة أن العمل لساعات طويلة لم يكن ممكنًا في ظل تلك الظروف الإنسانية الصعبة، مشيرةإلىشعورهابحالة من الاحتراق النفسي بسبب ضغط العمل المتواصل خلال السنوات الماضية، سواء في التمثيل أو الإنتاج، بعد مشاركتها في عدد من الأعمال الناجحة.

التفرغ للأسرة

وأضافت شعرت بإرهاق شديد أفقدني القدرة على الاستمتاع بنجاحي الفني، ما دفعني للتوقف المؤقت لاستعادة توازني النفسي وقضاء وقت أطول مع أسرتي وبناتي.

أعمال رمضان

و تشاركصبري في رمضان 2026 بمسلسل «ست الحسن» وهو اسم مبدئى للعمل، من قصة عباس أبو الحسن، وسيناريو وحوار عمرو الدالي، وإخراج حسين المنباوي.