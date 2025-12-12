محامي شيرين عبدالوهاب يكشف مفاجأة بشأن شقيقها في قضيتها مع المنتج محمد الشاعر

Legal advisor Yasser Qantosh, the legal representative of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, commented on the rumors regarding her loss in the case against producer Mohamed El Shaar, confirming that the circulated information is incorrect.

The case is still ongoing

Qantosh clarified in a press statement that the lawsuit is still pending before the Economic Court, postponed to a session on January 8th, and no ruling has been issued to date. He stated that an appeal for forgery will be submitted regarding the contract in dispute.



Sherine is not a party to the contract

He confirmed that artist Sherine is not a party to the contract in question, and it has been established that the signature on it belongs to her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, who signed using a power of attorney that had been previously revoked, and El Shaar was officially notified of its cancellation.

Reason for the appeal

He explained that the previous appeal was related to the date of the contract's issuance and not to the validity of the signature itself.

The "YouTube" lawsuit is still under consideration

He added that the court has returned the case for pleading to complete the defenses, while the "YouTube" lawsuit is still pending before the Regional Arbitration Center, and all that is happening is confusion over facts that have not yet been resolved or concluded.

The beginning of the disputes between Sherine Abdel Wahab and Mohamed El Shaar

The dispute between Sherine Abdel Wahab and Mohamed El Shaar dates back to 2023 after he was accused of leaking her songs and taking over her pages. Subsequently, in March 2024, a ruling was issued against the artist imposing a fine of 5,000 pounds in a defamation case filed by producer Mohamed El Shaar.