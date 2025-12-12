محامي شيرين عبدالوهاب يكشف مفاجأة بشأن شقيقها في قضيتها مع المنتج محمد الشاعر

علق المستشار ياسر قنطوش، الممثل القانوني للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، على ما تم تداوله حول خسارتها قضيتها مع المنتج محمد الشاعر، مؤكدًا أن المعلومات المنتشرة غير صحيحة.

القضية مازالت مستمرة

وأوضح قنطوش، في بيان صحفي، أن الدعوى مازالت قائمة أمام المحكمة الاقتصادية، ومؤجلة لجلسة 8 يناير القادم ولم يصدر فيها أي حكم حتى تاريخه، وأنه سيتم تقديم طعن بالتزوير على العقد محل الخلاف.
شيرين ليست طرفًا في العقد

وأكد أن الفنانة شيرين ليست طرفًا في العقد موضوع النزاع، وتبين أن التوقيع الوارد فيه يعود لشقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب، الذي قام بالتوقيع باستخدام توكيل تم إلغاؤه مسبقًا، وتم إخطار الشاعر رسميًا بإلغائه.

سبب الطعن

أوضح أن الطعن السابق كان يتعلق بتاريخ تحرير العقد وليس بصحة التوقيع نفسه.

دعوى «اليوتيوب» مازالت منظورة

أضاف أن المحكمة أعادت الدعوى للمرافعة لاستكمال الدفوع، بينما لا تزال دعوى «اليوتيوب» منظورة أمام المركز الإقليمي للتحكيم، وكل ما يحدث بلبلة بحقائق لم تحسم بعد أو تنتهي بعد.

ويعود الخلاف بين شيرين عبدالوهاب ومحمد الشاعر عام 2023 بعد اتهامه بتسريب أغنيات لها والاستيلاء على صفحاتها، ثم صدر ضد الفنانة في مارس 2024 حكم بغرامة 5000 جنيه في قضية سب وقذف رفعها المنتج محمد الشاعر.