محامي شيرين عبدالوهاب يكشف مفاجأة بشأن شقيقها في قضيتها مع المنتج محمد الشاعر

علق المستشار ياسر قنطوش، الممثل القانوني للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، على ما تم تداوله حول خسارتها قضيتها مع المنتج محمد الشاعر، مؤكدًا أن المعلومات المنتشرة غير صحيحة.
القضية مازالت مستمرة
وأوضح قنطوش، في بيان صحفي، أن الدعوى مازالت قائمة أمام المحكمة الاقتصادية، ومؤجلة لجلسة 8 يناير القادم ولم يصدر فيها أي حكم حتى تاريخه، وأنه سيتم تقديم طعن بالتزوير على العقد محل الخلاف.
شيرين ليست طرفًا في العقد
وأكد أن الفنانة شيرين ليست طرفًا في العقد موضوع النزاع، وتبين أن التوقيع الوارد فيه يعود لشقيقها محمد عبدالوهاب، الذي قام بالتوقيع باستخدام توكيل تم إلغاؤه مسبقًا، وتم إخطار الشاعر رسميًا بإلغائه.
سبب الطعن
أوضح أن الطعن السابق كان يتعلق بتاريخ تحرير العقد وليس بصحة التوقيع نفسه.
دعوى «اليوتيوب» مازالت منظورة
أضاف أن المحكمة أعادت الدعوى للمرافعة لاستكمال الدفوع، بينما لا تزال دعوى «اليوتيوب» منظورة أمام المركز الإقليمي للتحكيم، وكل ما يحدث بلبلة بحقائق لم تحسم بعد أو تنتهي بعد.
بداية خلافات شيرين عبد الوهاب ومحمد الشاعر
ويعود الخلاف بين شيرين عبدالوهاب ومحمد الشاعر عام 2023 بعد اتهامه بتسريب أغنيات لها والاستيلاء على صفحاتها، ثم صدر ضد الفنانة في مارس 2024 حكم بغرامة 5000 جنيه في قضية سب وقذف رفعها المنتج محمد الشاعر.
Legal advisor Yasser Qantosh, the legal representative of artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, commented on the rumors regarding her loss in the case against producer Mohamed El Shaar, confirming that the circulated information is incorrect.
The case is still ongoing
Qantosh clarified in a press statement that the lawsuit is still pending before the Economic Court, postponed to a session on January 8th, and no ruling has been issued to date. He stated that an appeal for forgery will be submitted regarding the contract in dispute.
Sherine is not a party to the contract
He confirmed that artist Sherine is not a party to the contract in question, and it has been established that the signature on it belongs to her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, who signed using a power of attorney that had been previously revoked, and El Shaar was officially notified of its cancellation.
Reason for the appeal
He explained that the previous appeal was related to the date of the contract's issuance and not to the validity of the signature itself.
The "YouTube" lawsuit is still under consideration
He added that the court has returned the case for pleading to complete the defenses, while the "YouTube" lawsuit is still pending before the Regional Arbitration Center, and all that is happening is confusion over facts that have not yet been resolved or concluded.
The beginning of the disputes between Sherine Abdel Wahab and Mohamed El Shaar
The dispute between Sherine Abdel Wahab and Mohamed El Shaar dates back to 2023 after he was accused of leaking her songs and taking over her pages. Subsequently, in March 2024, a ruling was issued against the artist imposing a fine of 5,000 pounds in a defamation case filed by producer Mohamed El Shaar.