تحدت زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وتوجهت إلى النرويج، بعد أن قضت أكثر من عام مختبئة.


دعم من الولايات المتحدة


واعتبرت أن الفضل يعود إلى الولايات المتحدة، إذ يأتي هذا الخروج في خضم توتر بين واشنطن وكاراكاس على خلفية ضربات «قوارب المخدرات».


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن ماتشادو بعد ساعات من وصولها إلى النرويج أمس (الخميس)، للمشاركة في احتفالات حصولها على جائزة «نوبل» للسلام: قولها: تلقينا دعماً من حكومة الولايات المتحدة، لكنها امتنعت عن الكشف عن تفاصيل مغادرتها. وقالت: أعتقد أن المخاطرة، رغم ارتفاعها الشديد، كانت تستحق العناء. وبالطبع، ربما تكون مخاطرة العودة أعلى بكثير.


وأضافت: لم أستطع النوم الليلة الماضية، فقد ظلّت ذكريات اللحظة الأولى التي رأيت فيها أطفالي تُراودني مراراً. لأسابيع عدة، كنتُ أفكر في هذا الاحتمال، وأتساءل أيّهم سأُعانقه أولاً».


مخاوف من الاعتقال


ورغم أن عدد الفنزويليين في النرويج قليل، إلا أن ظهور ماتشادو في أوسلو، استقطب حشداً صغيراً من المؤيدين، وعندما ظهرت من شرفة الفندق الذي تقيم فيه، علت أصوات الناس التي هتفت: «حرية» و«سلام» بالإسبانية، وأنشدوا النشيد الوطني الفنزويلي.


ولم تستبعد أن تواجه الاعتقال، حال عودتها إلى فنزويلا في ظل الحكومة الحالية، مضيفة أنها «غير متأكدة من موعد عودتها».


وكان زعيمة المعارضة، كشفت أن الحكومة الفنزويلية لم تكن على علم بمكان إقامتها، وأنها كانت ستحاول منعها من السفر إلى النرويج، حيث تسلمت ابنتها الجائزة نيابةً عنها، الأربعاء الماضي.


إجراءات ترمب الحاسمة


وعادت ماتشادو إلى الساحة الدولية مع تصعيد الرئيس دونالد ترمب ضغوطه على الحكومة الفنزويلية، التي اتهمتها إدارته بإغراق الولايات المتحدة بالمخدرات والمجرمين، وهي مزاعم دحضها الخبراء.


ولم تعلّق بشكل مباشر على عملية احتجاز الولايات المتحدة ناقلة نفط قبالة سواحل الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا الجنوبية، لكنها أعربت عن دعمها لجهود واشنطن الرامية إلى قطع مصادر تمويل الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


وأكدت أن إجراءات ترمب كانت حاسمة في الوصول إلى الوضع الراهن، معتبرة أن النظام أضعف من أي وقت مضى.


وشددت على ضرورة رفع كلفة البقاء في السلطة، وخفض كلفة التخلي عنها. عندها فقط سينهار هذا النظام. وهذا هو المسار الذي نسلكه الآن.


يذكر أن ماتشادو اختفت عن الأنظار بعد الانتخابات الرئاسية التي جرت العام الماضي، وحقق فيها المرشح الذي دعمته فوزاً ساحقاً، وفق مراقبين دوليين، بينما أعلن الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو فوزه، وتمسكه بالسلطة.


وقال وزير الداخلية الفنزويلي ديوسدادو كابيلو، الأربعاء الماضي، إن حكومة بلاده، كانت على علم بتحركاتها..