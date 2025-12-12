The Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado challenged President Nicolas Maduro and headed to Norway after spending more than a year in hiding.



Support from the United States



She credited the United States for this move, as it comes amid tensions between Washington and Caracas over "drug boats" strikes.



The New York Times quoted Machado hours after her arrival in Norway yesterday (Thursday) to participate in the celebrations for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, saying: "We received support from the U.S. government," but she refrained from disclosing details about her departure. She said: "I believe the risk, despite being very high, was worth it. And of course, the risk of returning might be much higher."



She added: "I couldn't sleep last night; the memories of the first moment I saw my children kept coming back to me repeatedly. For several weeks, I was thinking about this possibility, wondering which one I would hug first."



Fears of Arrest



Although the number of Venezuelans in Norway is small, Machado's appearance in Oslo attracted a small crowd of supporters, and when she appeared from the balcony of the hotel where she is staying, the voices of the people rose, chanting "Freedom" and "Peace" in Spanish, and they sang the Venezuelan national anthem.



She did not rule out facing arrest if she returns to Venezuela under the current government, adding that she is "unsure of when she will return."



The opposition leader revealed that the Venezuelan government was unaware of her whereabouts and that it would have tried to prevent her from traveling to Norway, where her daughter received the award on her behalf last Wednesday.



Trump's Decisive Actions



Machado returned to the international stage as President Donald Trump escalated pressure on the Venezuelan government, which his administration accused of flooding the United States with drugs and criminals, allegations that experts have refuted.



She did not directly comment on the U.S. seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of the South American country, but she expressed her support for Washington's efforts to cut off funding sources for President Nicolas Maduro.



She confirmed that Trump's actions were crucial in reaching the current situation, considering that the regime is weaker than ever.



She emphasized the need to raise the cost of staying in power and lower the cost of giving it up. Only then will this regime collapse. And this is the path we are now taking.



It is worth noting that Machado disappeared from public view after last year's presidential elections, in which the candidate she supported won by a landslide, according to international observers, while President Nicolas Maduro announced his victory and his grip on power.



Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated last Wednesday that his government was aware of her movements...