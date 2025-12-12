Dr. Ashraf Zaki, the head of the Actors' Syndicate, revealed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives regarding the care of prominent Egyptian artists with distinguished artistic histories, with Egyptian actress Abla Kamel being at the forefront, who recently experienced a health setback that required her treatment at the state's expense.

The State's Attention to Prominent Artists

Zaki clarified during a phone call on the program "Last Word" on ON channel that the state's support is not limited to actress Abla Kamel alone, but includes a group of artists to provide them with full medical treatment and support.

Providing Health and Medical Support

He added that the president pays special attention to artists who have contributed to shaping the artistic consciousness of the Egyptian and Arab people, noting that the state has provided care and treatment for artist Mohamed Sobhi, musician Omar Khairat, and several other artistic figures.

He continued that the state offers comprehensive health, medical, and social support to prominent artists, while ensuring the privacy of each case, without disclosing specific names.

The Health of Actress Abla Kamel and Her Retirement Decision

Dr. Ashraf Zaki confirmed that actress Abla Kamel is in good health and residing in her home, pointing out that her decision to retire is personal and not related to her health condition or illness.

It is worth mentioning that government authorities in Egypt have directed the approval of the decision to treat Egyptian actress Abla Kamel at the state's expense, in appreciation of her long artistic career and her contributions through her distinguished works that remain in the hearts of the Arab nation.