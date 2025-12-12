كشف الدكتور أشرف زكي، نقيب المهن التمثيلية، عن توجيهات الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي بشأن رعاية كبار الفنانين المصريين أصحاب التاريخ الفني المتميز وكان على رأسهم الفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل، التي تعرضت لوعكة صحية استدعت علاجها على نفقة الدولة.

اهتمام الدولة بكبار الفنانين

أوضح زكي، خلال مداخلة هاتفية في برنامج «كلمة أخيرة» على قناة ON، أن الدولة لا تقتصر في دعمها على الفنانة عبلة كامل فقط، بل تشمل مجموعة من الفنانين لتقديم العلاج والدعم الكامل لهم.

توفير الدعم الصحي والطبي

وأضاف أن الرئيس يولي اهتماماً خاصاً بالفنانين الذين ساهموا في تشكيل الوجدان الفني للشعب المصري والعربي، مشيراً إلى أن الدولة قدمت الرعاية والعلاج للفنان محمد صبحي والموسيقار عمر خيرت، وعدد من الرموز الفنية الأخرى.

وتابع أن الدولة تقدم الدعم الصحي والطبي والاجتماعي الكامل لكبار الفنانين، مع الالتزام بالخصوصية لكل حالة، دون الكشف عن أسماء بعينها.

صحة الفنانة عبلة كامل وقرار اعتزالها

وأكد أشرف زكي أن الفنانة عبلة كامل بصحة جيدة وتقيم في منزلها، مشيراً إلى أن قرار اعتزالها شخصي ولا علاقة له بالحالة الصحية أو المرض.

يذكر أن الجهات الحكومية في مصر وجهت باعتماد قرار علاج الفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل على نفقة الدولة، تقديرًا لمسيرتها الفنية الطويلة وإسهاماتها بأعمالها المميزة التي ما زالت في وجدان الوطن العربي.