كشف الدكتور أشرف زكي، نقيب المهن التمثيلية، عن توجيهات الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي بشأن رعاية كبار الفنانين المصريين أصحاب التاريخ الفني المتميز وكان على رأسهم الفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل، التي تعرضت لوعكة صحية استدعت علاجها على نفقة الدولة.
اهتمام الدولة بكبار الفنانين
أوضح زكي، خلال مداخلة هاتفية في برنامج «كلمة أخيرة» على قناة ON، أن الدولة لا تقتصر في دعمها على الفنانة عبلة كامل فقط، بل تشمل مجموعة من الفنانين لتقديم العلاج والدعم الكامل لهم.
توفير الدعم الصحي والطبي
وأضاف أن الرئيس يولي اهتماماً خاصاً بالفنانين الذين ساهموا في تشكيل الوجدان الفني للشعب المصري والعربي، مشيراً إلى أن الدولة قدمت الرعاية والعلاج للفنان محمد صبحي والموسيقار عمر خيرت، وعدد من الرموز الفنية الأخرى.
وتابع أن الدولة تقدم الدعم الصحي والطبي والاجتماعي الكامل لكبار الفنانين، مع الالتزام بالخصوصية لكل حالة، دون الكشف عن أسماء بعينها.
صحة الفنانة عبلة كامل وقرار اعتزالها
وأكد أشرف زكي أن الفنانة عبلة كامل بصحة جيدة وتقيم في منزلها، مشيراً إلى أن قرار اعتزالها شخصي ولا علاقة له بالحالة الصحية أو المرض.
يذكر أن الجهات الحكومية في مصر وجهت باعتماد قرار علاج الفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل على نفقة الدولة، تقديرًا لمسيرتها الفنية الطويلة وإسهاماتها بأعمالها المميزة التي ما زالت في وجدان الوطن العربي.
Dr. Ashraf Zaki, the head of the Actors' Syndicate, revealed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives regarding the care of prominent Egyptian artists with distinguished artistic histories, with Egyptian actress Abla Kamel being at the forefront, who recently experienced a health setback that required her treatment at the state's expense.
The State's Attention to Prominent Artists
Zaki clarified during a phone call on the program "Last Word" on ON channel that the state's support is not limited to actress Abla Kamel alone, but includes a group of artists to provide them with full medical treatment and support.
Providing Health and Medical Support
He added that the president pays special attention to artists who have contributed to shaping the artistic consciousness of the Egyptian and Arab people, noting that the state has provided care and treatment for artist Mohamed Sobhi, musician Omar Khairat, and several other artistic figures.
He continued that the state offers comprehensive health, medical, and social support to prominent artists, while ensuring the privacy of each case, without disclosing specific names.
The Health of Actress Abla Kamel and Her Retirement Decision
Dr. Ashraf Zaki confirmed that actress Abla Kamel is in good health and residing in her home, pointing out that her decision to retire is personal and not related to her health condition or illness.
It is worth mentioning that government authorities in Egypt have directed the approval of the decision to treat Egyptian actress Abla Kamel at the state's expense, in appreciation of her long artistic career and her contributions through her distinguished works that remain in the hearts of the Arab nation.