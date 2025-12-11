ماجد المهندس يكشف تفاصيل ألبومه العراقي الجديد.. ومفاجأة أولى أغانيه

The star Majid Al Mohandis revealed his new album that carries an Iraqi flavor, which is set to be released soon, in collaboration with a select group of Iraqi poets.

The New Iraqi Album

Al Mohandis shared a photo with his audience featuring the team from the album's preparation behind the scenes via his account on the "X" platform, explaining that he is collaborating on the album with composer Ali Saber, and the album includes lyrics from prominent poets such as Ali Riad and Faiq Hassan.



Details of the First Song from the Album

He also announced details of the first song from the album, which will be titled "Khaloo," scheduled for release on Thursday, December 11. The melody was written by Ali Riad, the lyrics by Faiq Hassan, and the musical arrangement was done by Othman Aboud.



Latest Updates on His Health Condition

On another note, Majid Al Mohandis spoke about the latest updates on his health condition during his first appearance at his concert in Abu Dhabi, after weeks of undergoing a delicate heart surgery, expressing his gratitude to the doctor who performed the operation and thanking his fans for their prayers and continuous support.

Majid Al Mohandis concluded his speech with a light joke reflecting his happiness and optimism about returning to the stage, saying: "Love has made my heart ache," thus confirming his excitement to meet his audience after a long absence due to the surgery.

Upcoming Concerts

Regarding upcoming concerts, Majid Al Mohandis is preparing to hold a massive concert in Dubai, UAE, on January 9, 2026, with a wide audience expected.