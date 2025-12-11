كشف النجم ماجد المهندس ألبومه الجديد الذي يحمل الطابع العراقي، ومن المقرر طرحه قريبًا، بالتعاون مع نخبة من الشعراء العراقيين.

ماجد المهندس يكشف تفاصيل ألبومه العراقي الجديد.. ومفاجأة أولى أغانيه

الألبوم العراقي الجديد

شارك المهندس جمهوره بصورة مع فريق العمل من كواليس تحضيرات الألبوم عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، موضحًا أنه يتعاون في الألبوم مع الملحن علي صابر، وشمل الألبوم كلمات شعراء بارزين مثل علي رياض وفائق حسن.
ماجد المهندس يكشف تفاصيل ألبومه العراقي الجديد.. ومفاجأة أولى أغانيه

تفاصيل أول أغنية من الألبوم

كما أعلن المهندس تفاصيل أول أغنية بالألبوم والتي ستكون بعنوان «خلّوه» والمقرر طرحها يوم الخميس 11 ديسمبر، حيث كتب موالها علي رياض وكلماتها فائق حسن، وتولى التوزيع الموسيقي عثمان عبود.
ماجد المهندس يكشف تفاصيل ألبومه العراقي الجديد.. ومفاجأة أولى أغانيه

آخر تطورات حالته الصحية

وعلى جانب آخر، تحدث ماجد المهندس عن آخر تطورات حالته الصحية خلال ظهوره الأول في حفله بأبوظبي، بعد أسابيع من خضوعه لعملية قلب دقيقة، موجهاً رسالة امتنانه للطبيب الذي أجرى العملية وشكر محبيه على دعواتهم ودعمهم المستمر.
واختتم ماجد المهندس كلمته بمزحة خفيفة تعكس سعادته وتفاؤله بعودته إلى المسرح، قائلاً: «الحب وجّعلي قلبي»، مؤكداً بذلك حماسه للقاء جمهوره بعد فترة غياب طويلة بسبب العملية.

الحفلات القادمة

ومن جانب الحفلات القادمة، يستعد ماجد المهندس لإحياء حفل ضخم في مدينة دبي بدولة الإمارات، وذلك يوم 9 يناير مطلع عام 2026، وسط حضور جماهيري واسع.