في خطوة تعيد أحد أكبر رموز الفن العربي إلى واجهة الاهتمام، كشفت أسرة الفنان الراحل عبد الحليم حافظ إطلاق منصة إلكترونية جديدة تتيح للجمهور استكشاف مقتنيات العندليب والاقتراب من عالمه الفني والشخصي بصورة غير مسبوقة. المنصة تُعد أول أرشيف رقمي شامل يفتح أبواب تراثه أمام محبيه في مصر والعالم العربي، في توقيت يشهد جدلا قانونيا بين الأسرة وإحدى الشركات الفنية حول حقوق الملكية الفكرية المرتبطة بحفلات غنائية بتقنية الهولوغرام.

الأسرة أوضحت أن المشروع ليس مجرد أرشفة، بل خطوة إستراتيجية للحفاظ على التاريخ الفني للعندليب، بالتزامن مع مساعٍ رسمية لتسجيل المنزل الذي عاش فيه ضمن قائمة منظمة اليونسكو بوصفه أحد أبرز بيوت الرموز الفنية في المنطقة. واعتبرت الأسرة أن أغنيات عبد الحليم حافظ شكّلت وجدان أجيال متتالية، ما يجعل حماية إرثه مسؤولية لا يمكن التفريط بها.

وأكدت الأسرة أن زيارات منزل العندليب لن تُترك للعشوائية بعد اليوم، إذ سيتم اعتماد الحجز حصراً عبر الموقع الرسمي، في نظام جديد يحفظ قيمة المكان ويوثق حركة الزوار. وسيجري فتح المنزل أمام محبيه يوم 30 مارس القادم، بالتزامن مع ذكرى رحيله، في موعد ينتظره عشاق تراثه منذ سنوات.