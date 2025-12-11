في خطوة تعيد أحد أكبر رموز الفن العربي إلى واجهة الاهتمام، كشفت أسرة الفنان الراحل عبد الحليم حافظ إطلاق منصة إلكترونية جديدة تتيح للجمهور استكشاف مقتنيات العندليب والاقتراب من عالمه الفني والشخصي بصورة غير مسبوقة. المنصة تُعد أول أرشيف رقمي شامل يفتح أبواب تراثه أمام محبيه في مصر والعالم العربي، في توقيت يشهد جدلا قانونيا بين الأسرة وإحدى الشركات الفنية حول حقوق الملكية الفكرية المرتبطة بحفلات غنائية بتقنية الهولوغرام.
الأسرة أوضحت أن المشروع ليس مجرد أرشفة، بل خطوة إستراتيجية للحفاظ على التاريخ الفني للعندليب، بالتزامن مع مساعٍ رسمية لتسجيل المنزل الذي عاش فيه ضمن قائمة منظمة اليونسكو بوصفه أحد أبرز بيوت الرموز الفنية في المنطقة. واعتبرت الأسرة أن أغنيات عبد الحليم حافظ شكّلت وجدان أجيال متتالية، ما يجعل حماية إرثه مسؤولية لا يمكن التفريط بها.
وأكدت الأسرة أن زيارات منزل العندليب لن تُترك للعشوائية بعد اليوم، إذ سيتم اعتماد الحجز حصراً عبر الموقع الرسمي، في نظام جديد يحفظ قيمة المكان ويوثق حركة الزوار. وسيجري فتح المنزل أمام محبيه يوم 30 مارس القادم، بالتزامن مع ذكرى رحيله، في موعد ينتظره عشاق تراثه منذ سنوات.
In a move that brings one of the biggest icons of Arab art back into the spotlight, the family of the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez has announced the launch of a new electronic platform that allows the public to explore the possessions of the nightingale and get closer to his artistic and personal world in an unprecedented way. The platform is the first comprehensive digital archive that opens the doors to his heritage for his fans in Egypt and the Arab world, at a time when there is a legal dispute between the family and a production company regarding the intellectual property rights associated with hologram concerts.
The family clarified that the project is not just an archiving effort, but a strategic step to preserve the artistic history of the nightingale, coinciding with official efforts to register the house he lived in as one of the prominent artistic heritage sites on UNESCO's list. The family believes that Abdel Halim Hafez's songs have shaped the sentiments of successive generations, making the protection of his legacy a responsibility that cannot be neglected.
The family confirmed that visits to the nightingale's house will no longer be left to chance, as reservations will be made exclusively through the official website, in a new system that preserves the value of the place and documents visitor traffic. The house will be opened to his fans on March 30th, coinciding with the anniversary of his passing, a date that his heritage enthusiasts have been anticipating for years.