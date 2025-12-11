In a move that brings one of the biggest icons of Arab art back into the spotlight, the family of the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez has announced the launch of a new electronic platform that allows the public to explore the possessions of the nightingale and get closer to his artistic and personal world in an unprecedented way. The platform is the first comprehensive digital archive that opens the doors to his heritage for his fans in Egypt and the Arab world, at a time when there is a legal dispute between the family and a production company regarding the intellectual property rights associated with hologram concerts.

The family clarified that the project is not just an archiving effort, but a strategic step to preserve the artistic history of the nightingale, coinciding with official efforts to register the house he lived in as one of the prominent artistic heritage sites on UNESCO's list. The family believes that Abdel Halim Hafez's songs have shaped the sentiments of successive generations, making the protection of his legacy a responsibility that cannot be neglected.

The family confirmed that visits to the nightingale's house will no longer be left to chance, as reservations will be made exclusively through the official website, in a new system that preserves the value of the place and documents visitor traffic. The house will be opened to his fans on March 30th, coinciding with the anniversary of his passing, a date that his heritage enthusiasts have been anticipating for years.