محامي شيرين عبدالوهاب ينفي شائعات منعها من رؤية بناتها وأزمة الإفلاس

نفى محامي الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب صحة الشائعات المتداولة خلال الساعات الأخيرة، والتي زعمت صدور قرار يمنعها من رؤية ابنتيها أو مرورها بأزمة مالية حادة وصلت إلى حد الإفلاس، مؤكداً أن كل تلك الأقاويل عارية تماماً وتهدف لتشويه سمعة الفنانة.
نفى الشائعات حول حياة شيرين عبد الوهاب
وأوضح المحامي ياسر قنطوش، في بيان صحفي، أن ما كل ما يروج بشأن حياة شيرين الأسرية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لا يمت للواقع بصلة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الأخبار تأتي ضمن محاولات متعمدة لإثارة البلبلة حولها في وقت تحتاج فيه إلى الهدوء والدعم.
تحذير من نشر معلومات غير دقيقة
وأضاف أن مكتبه القانوني بدأ بالفعل في جمع الأدلة على الأكاذيب المتداولة تمهيدًا لاتخاذ إجراءات قانونية صارمة بحق مروجيها وضد كل من شارك في نشر أو إعادة نشر هذه الشائعات دون الاستناد إلى مصادر موثوقة.
ودعا قنطوش إلى ضرورة تحري الدقة عند تداول أي أخبار تخص الحياة الخاصة للفنانة، مؤكدًا أن القانون يجرم نشر معلومات غير موثوقة أو تمس خصوصية الأفراد دون دليل.
حقيقة إفلاس شيرين عبد الوهاب
كما شدد على أن الشائعات المتعلقة بمرور شيرين بأزمة مالية غير صحيحة، موضحًا أنها تتمتع باستقرار مالي كامل، وأن حساباتها البنكية في وضع مطمئن بعيدًا عن أي أزمات.
The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab denied the rumors circulating in recent hours, which claimed that a decision had been made to prevent her from seeing her two daughters or that she was going through a severe financial crisis that reached the point of bankruptcy, confirming that all these claims are completely unfounded and aim to tarnish the artist's reputation.
Denial of rumors about Sherine Abdel Wahab's life
The lawyer Yasser Qantosh clarified, in a press statement, that everything being promoted regarding Sherine's family life on social media has no basis in reality, pointing out that this news comes as part of deliberate attempts to create confusion around her at a time when she needs calm and support.
Warning against spreading inaccurate information
He added that his legal office has already begun gathering evidence on the circulating lies in preparation for taking strict legal action against those promoting them and against anyone who participated in publishing or republishing these rumors without relying on credible sources.
Qantosh called for the necessity of verifying accuracy when circulating any news concerning the artist's private life, emphasizing that the law criminalizes the dissemination of unreliable information or that infringes on individuals' privacy without evidence.
The truth about Sherine Abdel Wahab's bankruptcy
He also stressed that the rumors regarding Sherine going through a financial crisis are untrue, clarifying that she enjoys complete financial stability, and that her bank accounts are in a reassuring state, far from any crises.