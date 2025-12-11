محامي شيرين عبدالوهاب ينفي شائعات منعها من رؤية بناتها وأزمة الإفلاس

The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab denied the rumors circulating in recent hours, which claimed that a decision had been made to prevent her from seeing her two daughters or that she was going through a severe financial crisis that reached the point of bankruptcy, confirming that all these claims are completely unfounded and aim to tarnish the artist's reputation.



Denial of rumors about Sherine Abdel Wahab's life

The lawyer Yasser Qantosh clarified, in a press statement, that everything being promoted regarding Sherine's family life on social media has no basis in reality, pointing out that this news comes as part of deliberate attempts to create confusion around her at a time when she needs calm and support.

Warning against spreading inaccurate information

He added that his legal office has already begun gathering evidence on the circulating lies in preparation for taking strict legal action against those promoting them and against anyone who participated in publishing or republishing these rumors without relying on credible sources.

Qantosh called for the necessity of verifying accuracy when circulating any news concerning the artist's private life, emphasizing that the law criminalizes the dissemination of unreliable information or that infringes on individuals' privacy without evidence.



The truth about Sherine Abdel Wahab's bankruptcy

He also stressed that the rumors regarding Sherine going through a financial crisis are untrue, clarifying that she enjoys complete financial stability, and that her bank accounts are in a reassuring state, far from any crises.