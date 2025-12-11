نفى محامي الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب صحة الشائعات المتداولة خلال الساعات الأخيرة، والتي زعمت صدور قرار يمنعها من رؤية ابنتيها أو مرورها بأزمة مالية حادة وصلت إلى حد الإفلاس، مؤكداً أن كل تلك الأقاويل عارية تماماً وتهدف لتشويه سمعة الفنانة.
محامي شيرين عبدالوهاب ينفي شائعات منعها من رؤية بناتها وأزمة الإفلاس

نفى الشائعات حول حياة شيرين عبد الوهاب

وأوضح المحامي ياسر قنطوش، في بيان صحفي، أن ما كل ما يروج بشأن حياة شيرين الأسرية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لا يمت للواقع بصلة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الأخبار تأتي ضمن محاولات متعمدة لإثارة البلبلة حولها في وقت تحتاج فيه إلى الهدوء والدعم.

تحذير من نشر معلومات غير دقيقة

وأضاف أن مكتبه القانوني بدأ بالفعل في جمع الأدلة على الأكاذيب المتداولة تمهيدًا لاتخاذ إجراءات قانونية صارمة بحق مروجيها وضد كل من شارك في نشر أو إعادة نشر هذه الشائعات دون الاستناد إلى مصادر موثوقة.

ودعا قنطوش إلى ضرورة تحري الدقة عند تداول أي أخبار تخص الحياة الخاصة للفنانة، مؤكدًا أن القانون يجرم نشر معلومات غير موثوقة أو تمس خصوصية الأفراد دون دليل.
حقيقة إفلاس شيرين عبد الوهاب

كما شدد على أن الشائعات المتعلقة بمرور شيرين بأزمة مالية غير صحيحة، موضحًا أنها تتمتع باستقرار مالي كامل، وأن حساباتها البنكية في وضع مطمئن بعيدًا عن أي أزمات.