The Criminal Court in the city of Draguignan, France, is set to hear today (Monday) the case of the assault on a waitress inside a hotel in Saint-Tropez, with Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred as the accused in 2018.

Judgment Announcement

The verdict in the case is scheduled to be issued next Thursday, and Lamjarred (40 years old) will attend the sessions as a free man, following a series of previous cases related to assaults that have sparked widespread controversy in recent years.

Closed Doors

The plaintiff's lawyer, Dominique Lardain, stated that his client is requesting the sessions to be held behind closed doors, emphasizing that she "confidently awaits the acknowledgment that she is a victim."

This trial adds to a controversial legal record for the artist, who has previously faced similar accusations in Morocco in 2015 and in the United States in 2010.