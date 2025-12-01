تنظر محكمة الجنايات في مدينة دراغينيان بفرنسا، اليوم (الإثنين) في قضية الاعتداء على نادلة داخل فندق في سان تروبيه والمتهم فيها الفنان المغربي سعد لمجرد في 2018.

النطق بالحكم

ومن المقرر أن يصدر الحكم في القضية، الخميس القادم، وسيحضر لمجرد (40 عاماً) الجلسات وهو طليق، بعد سلسلة من القضايا السابقة المرتبطة باعتداءات أثارت جدلاً واسعاً خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

أبواب مغلقة

وقال محامي المدعية دومينيك لاردان، إن موكلته تطالب بعقد الجلسات خلف أبواب مغلقة، مؤكداً أنها «تنتظر بثقة الاعتراف بأنها ضحية».

وتضاف هذه المحاكمة إلى سجل قضائي مثير للجدل بالنسبة للفنان الذي سبق أن وجهت إليه اتهامات مماثلة في المغرب عام 2015، وفي الولايات المتحدة عام 2010.