The Egyptian artist Hana El Zahid attributed her absence from Ramadan 2026 to the success of her series "Iqaama Jabriya" and her refusal to present a work of lesser quality.

She said: "I declined to participate in the Ramadan drama season 2026 because I presented the series (Iqaama Jabriya), which was outside the season, and it was very strong. People were really shocked by the acting in the series, and the story was very powerful. I can't enter Ramadan and do something below this level."

She added that the works offered to her during the past period did not impress her, and she pointed out that she is looking for a new experience to present a different form to the audience, saying: "I want to present something different that will shock people again and do different things for them."

The series Iqaama Jabriya starring Hana El Zahid revolves around several people held in one place under mysterious circumstances, then tensions rise, secrets are revealed, and several confrontations and escape attempts occur.