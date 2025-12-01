أرجعت الفنانة المصرية هنا الزاهد عدم مشاركتها في رمضان 2026 إلى نجاح مسلسلها «إقامة جبرية» ورفض تقديم عمل أقل مستوى.

وقالت: «اعتذرت عن المشاركة في موسم دراما رمضان 2026، لأنني قدمت مسلسل (إقامة جبرية)، الذي كان خارج الموسم، وكان قويا جدا والناس اتخضّت أوي من التمثيل في المسلسل، والقصة كانت قوية جدًا، ومينفعش أدخل رمضان أعمل حاجة أقل من المستوى ده».

وأضافت، الأعمال التي عُرضت علي خلال الفترة الماضية لم تنل إعجابي، وأشارت إلى أنها تبحث عن تجربة جديدة تقدم من خلالها شكلًا مختلفًا للجمهور، قائلة: «عايزة أقدم حاجة مختلفة والناس تتخض تاني وأعملهم حاجات مختلفة».

مسلسل إقامة جبرية لهنا الزاهد، كانت تدور أحداثه حول عدة أشخاص محتجزين في مكان واحد في ظروف غامضة، ثم تتصاعد التوترات وتتكشف الأسرار وتقع عدة مواجهات ومحاولات للهرب.