طمأن الفنان ماجد المهندس جمهوره على حالته الصحية في أول ظهور له على المسرح، خلال حفله بالعاصمة الإماراتية أبو ظبي الذي شهد حضوراً جماهيرياً كبيراً، بعد أسابيع من خضوعه لعملية دقيقة في القلب.

الظهور الأول بعد الجراحة

واستهل المهندس حفله بكلمات شكر وامتنان للطبيب الذي أجرى له العملية، مؤكّداً تقديره لدعوات محبيه، وقال أمام الجمهور: «شكراً لكم جميعاً على دعواتكم، حفظكم الله يا رب وحماكم من كل شر، وسلمكم الله».

واختتم كلمته بمزحة تعكس تحسنه ومعنوياته المرتفعة قائلاً: «الحب وجّع لي قلبي»، في تعليق لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحاضرين.

عودة قوية إلى المسرح

وقدّم ماجد المهندس خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس، من بينها «فهموه»، «تناديك»، «عطشان»، و«لا يهزك الشوق»، معرباً عن سعادته بالعودة للقاء جمهوره بعد فترة الغياب الأخيرة بسبب الوعكة الصحية.

وكانت «روتانا» قد أعلنت في يونيو 2025 تعرض المهندس لوعكة صحية استدعت نقله إلى أحد مستشفيات جدة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية قبل خضوعه لعملية القلب.

حفلات قادمة في دبي

وفي سياق متصل، يستعد ماجد المهندس لإحياء حفل غنائي ضخم في دبي يوم 9 يناير 2026، لتكون أولى حفلاته في العام الجديد، وسط وعود بتقديم مفاجآت فنية خاصة لجمهوره خلال الحفل.