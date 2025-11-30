The artist Majid Al Mohandis reassured his audience about his health condition during his first appearance on stage at his concert in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, which witnessed a large audience, after weeks of undergoing a delicate heart surgery.

First Appearance After Surgery

Al Mohandis began his concert with words of thanks and gratitude to the doctor who performed the surgery, emphasizing his appreciation for the prayers of his fans. He said in front of the audience: “Thank you all for your prayers, may God protect you and keep you safe from all evil, and may God grant you peace.”

He concluded his speech with a joke that reflected his improvement and high spirits, saying: “Love has hurt my heart,” a comment that received a wide reaction from those present.

Strong Return to the Stage

During the concert, Majid Al Mohandis presented a bouquet of his most famous songs conducted by Maestro Medhat Khamis, including “Fahmooh,” “Tanadeek,” “Atshan,” and “La Yehzok Al Shoq,” expressing his happiness to return to meet his audience after a recent absence due to health issues.

In June 2025, “Rotana” announced that Al Mohandis had suffered a health setback that required him to be transferred to a hospital in Jeddah for medical care before undergoing heart surgery.

Upcoming Concerts in Dubai

In a related context, Majid Al Mohandis is preparing to hold a massive concert in Dubai on January 9, 2026, marking his first concert of the new year, with promises of presenting special artistic surprises for his audience during the event.