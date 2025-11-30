طمأن الفنان ماجد المهندس جمهوره على حالته الصحية في أول ظهور له على المسرح، خلال حفله بالعاصمة الإماراتية أبو ظبي الذي شهد حضوراً جماهيرياً كبيراً، بعد أسابيع من خضوعه لعملية دقيقة في القلب.
الظهور الأول بعد الجراحة
واستهل المهندس حفله بكلمات شكر وامتنان للطبيب الذي أجرى له العملية، مؤكّداً تقديره لدعوات محبيه، وقال أمام الجمهور: «شكراً لكم جميعاً على دعواتكم، حفظكم الله يا رب وحماكم من كل شر، وسلمكم الله».
واختتم كلمته بمزحة تعكس تحسنه ومعنوياته المرتفعة قائلاً: «الحب وجّع لي قلبي»، في تعليق لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحاضرين.
عودة قوية إلى المسرح
وقدّم ماجد المهندس خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه بقيادة المايسترو مدحت خميس، من بينها «فهموه»، «تناديك»، «عطشان»، و«لا يهزك الشوق»، معرباً عن سعادته بالعودة للقاء جمهوره بعد فترة الغياب الأخيرة بسبب الوعكة الصحية.
وكانت «روتانا» قد أعلنت في يونيو 2025 تعرض المهندس لوعكة صحية استدعت نقله إلى أحد مستشفيات جدة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية قبل خضوعه لعملية القلب.
حفلات قادمة في دبي
وفي سياق متصل، يستعد ماجد المهندس لإحياء حفل غنائي ضخم في دبي يوم 9 يناير 2026، لتكون أولى حفلاته في العام الجديد، وسط وعود بتقديم مفاجآت فنية خاصة لجمهوره خلال الحفل.
The artist Majid Al Mohandis reassured his audience about his health condition during his first appearance on stage at his concert in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, which witnessed a large audience, after weeks of undergoing a delicate heart surgery.
First Appearance After Surgery
Al Mohandis began his concert with words of thanks and gratitude to the doctor who performed the surgery, emphasizing his appreciation for the prayers of his fans. He said in front of the audience: “Thank you all for your prayers, may God protect you and keep you safe from all evil, and may God grant you peace.”
He concluded his speech with a joke that reflected his improvement and high spirits, saying: “Love has hurt my heart,” a comment that received a wide reaction from those present.
Strong Return to the Stage
During the concert, Majid Al Mohandis presented a bouquet of his most famous songs conducted by Maestro Medhat Khamis, including “Fahmooh,” “Tanadeek,” “Atshan,” and “La Yehzok Al Shoq,” expressing his happiness to return to meet his audience after a recent absence due to health issues.
In June 2025, “Rotana” announced that Al Mohandis had suffered a health setback that required him to be transferred to a hospital in Jeddah for medical care before undergoing heart surgery.
Upcoming Concerts in Dubai
In a related context, Majid Al Mohandis is preparing to hold a massive concert in Dubai on January 9, 2026, marking his first concert of the new year, with promises of presenting special artistic surprises for his audience during the event.