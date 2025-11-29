تعرضت الفنانة الكويتية إلهام الفضالة لوعكة صحية مفاجئة نُقلت على إثرها إلى المستشفى، ما أثار قلق جمهورها، خصوصاً أن الوعكة جاءت بعد أيام قليلة من إخلاء سبيلها في قضية تتعلق بأمن الدولة.

ظهور من داخل المستشفى

ونشرت الفضالة عبر حسابها في تطبيق «سناب شات» صوراً من داخل المستشفى خلال تلقيها العلاج، من بينها صورة ليدها أثناء قياس الضغط، وأخرى أظهرت قيام الفريق الطبي باللجوء إلى قدميها لتوصيل الدم بسبب صعوبة إيجاد وريد في يدها.

تفاصيل حالتها الصحية

من جانبها، طمأنت المحامية مريم البحر متابعي الفنانة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أن إلهام الفضالة تعاني من «تعب بسيط»، داعية جمهورها إلى الدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل.

وعكة صحية لزوجها شهاب جوهر

ولم تقتصر الأزمة الصحية على إلهام الفضالة، إذ تعرض زوجها الفنان الكويتي شهاب جوهر لوعكة صحية هو الآخر بعد ساعات من دخولها المستشفى، وفق ما أعلنته الفنانة شيخة البدر عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، حيث طلبت من الجمهور الدعاء له متمنية له تمام الشفاء.

خلفية الأزمة القضائية

وتأتي هذه التطورات الصحية بعد أن أخلت محكمة الجنايات الكويتية سبيل إلهام الفضالة بلا ضمان، عقب إنكارها التهمة الموجهة إليها على خلفية مقطع منسوب لها، انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي واعتبر مخالفاً لقانون الإعلام الإلكتروني، ما أدى إلى إحالتها للنيابة بتهمة نشر أخبار غير صحيحة.