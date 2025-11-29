The Kuwaiti artist Ilham Al-Fadala suffered a sudden health crisis that led to her being hospitalized, raising concerns among her fans, especially since the health issue came just a few days after her release in a case related to state security.

Appearance from Inside the Hospital

Al-Fadala shared photos from inside the hospital on her Snapchat account while receiving treatment, including a picture of her hand during a blood pressure measurement, and another showing the medical team resorting to her feet to draw blood due to difficulty finding a vein in her hand.

Details of Her Health Condition

For her part, lawyer Maryam Al-Bahr reassured the artist's followers on social media platforms, confirming that Ilham Al-Fadala is suffering from "slight fatigue," urging her fans to pray for her swift recovery.

Health Crisis for Her Husband Shahab Jawhar

The health crisis did not stop with Ilham Al-Fadala, as her husband, Kuwaiti artist Shahab Jawhar, also experienced a health issue just hours after her hospitalization, as announced by artist Sheikha Al-Badr on her Instagram account, where she asked the public to pray for him, wishing him a complete recovery.

Background of the Legal Crisis

These health developments come after the Kuwaiti Criminal Court released Ilham Al-Fadala without bail, following her denial of the charges against her related to a video attributed to her, which circulated on social media and was deemed a violation of the electronic media law, leading to her referral to the prosecution on charges of spreading false news.