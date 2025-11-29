محمد رمضان يتبرأ من أعماله عن العشوائيات بعد القضاء عليها في مصر

The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan announced that he disowns his previous works that dealt with the lives of informal settlements, confirming that this category no longer exists today after the state's efforts to develop unplanned areas.



Disowning His Old Works

Ramadan stated, during his speech at the Arab Excellence and Creativity Forum, that he feels the circumstances that produced those works have completely changed, adding: "I presented works about informal settlements because it was a reality we all lived, but now, after eliminating them, it no longer makes sense for me to repeat this type of drama."

The Reflection of Art on Modern Reality

The artist emphasized the importance of art reflecting the current reality, explaining that Egypt has witnessed significant transformations, including the eradication of Hepatitis C and informal settlements, which prompts him to reconsider his artistic choices away from roles associated with a phase that has ended.

His Latest Songs

Mohamed Ramadan recently released his latest song titled "With You Until Morning" on his official YouTube channel, which garnered wide interaction on social media platforms amidst great enthusiasm from followers.

Upcoming Works

Mohamed Ramadan is awaiting the release of his new film "Lion," which features Lebanese actress Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Magid Al-Kidwany, Sudanese Islam Mubarak, Ahmed Dash, and Palestinian Kamel Al-Basha, directed by Mohamed Diab.