محمد رمضان يتبرأ من أعماله عن العشوائيات بعد القضاء عليها في مصر

أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رمضان أنه يتبرأ من أعماله السابقة التي تناولت حياة المناطق العشوائيات، مؤكدًا أن هذه الفئة لم تعد موجودة اليوم بعد جهود الدولة في تطوير المناطق غير المخططة.
التبرؤ من أعماله القديمة
وقال رمضان، خلال كلمته في ملتقى التميز والإبداع العربي، إنه يشعر أن الظروف التي أنتجت تلك الأعمال تغيّرت تمامًا، مضيفًا: «قدمت أعمالًا عن العشوائيات لأنها كانت واقعًا نعيشه جميعًا، لكن الآن وبعد القضاء عليها، لم يعد منطقيًا أن أكرر هذا النوع من الدراما».
رؤية انعكاس الفن للواقع الحديث
وشدد الفنان على أهمية أن يعكس الفن الواقع الحالي، موضحًا أن مصر شهدت تحولات كبيرة، من بينها القضاء على فيروس «سي» والعشوائيات، ما يدفعه لإعادة النظر في اختياراته الفنية بعيدًا عن الأدوار التي ارتبطت بمرحلة انتهت.
أحدث أغانيه
وكان أطلق محمد رمضان، أحدث أغانيه بعنوان «معاك للصبح»، عبر قناته الرسمية على موقع يوتيوب، وحصدت تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وسط حماس كبير من المتابعين.
أعمال منتظرة
ينتظر محمد رمضان عرض فيلمه الجديد «أسد»، والذي يجمع كلاً من اللبنانية رزان جمال وعلي قاسم وماجد الكدواني، السودانية إسلام مبارك، أحمد داش، والفلسطيني كامل الباشا، ومن إخراج محمد دياب.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan announced that he disowns his previous works that dealt with the lives of informal settlements, confirming that this category no longer exists today after the state's efforts to develop unplanned areas.
Disowning His Old Works
Ramadan stated, during his speech at the Arab Excellence and Creativity Forum, that he feels the circumstances that produced those works have completely changed, adding: "I presented works about informal settlements because it was a reality we all lived, but now, after eliminating them, it no longer makes sense for me to repeat this type of drama."
The Reflection of Art on Modern Reality
The artist emphasized the importance of art reflecting the current reality, explaining that Egypt has witnessed significant transformations, including the eradication of Hepatitis C and informal settlements, which prompts him to reconsider his artistic choices away from roles associated with a phase that has ended.
His Latest Songs
Mohamed Ramadan recently released his latest song titled "With You Until Morning" on his official YouTube channel, which garnered wide interaction on social media platforms amidst great enthusiasm from followers.
Upcoming Works
Mohamed Ramadan is awaiting the release of his new film "Lion," which features Lebanese actress Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Magid Al-Kidwany, Sudanese Islam Mubarak, Ahmed Dash, and Palestinian Kamel Al-Basha, directed by Mohamed Diab.