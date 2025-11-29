أعلن الفنان المصري محمد رمضان أنه يتبرأ من أعماله السابقة التي تناولت حياة المناطق العشوائيات، مؤكدًا أن هذه الفئة لم تعد موجودة اليوم بعد جهود الدولة في تطوير المناطق غير المخططة.
محمد رمضان يتبرأ من أعماله عن العشوائيات بعد القضاء عليها في مصر

التبرؤ من أعماله القديمة

وقال رمضان، خلال كلمته في ملتقى التميز والإبداع العربي، إنه يشعر أن الظروف التي أنتجت تلك الأعمال تغيّرت تمامًا، مضيفًا: «قدمت أعمالًا عن العشوائيات لأنها كانت واقعًا نعيشه جميعًا، لكن الآن وبعد القضاء عليها، لم يعد منطقيًا أن أكرر هذا النوع من الدراما».

رؤية انعكاس الفن للواقع الحديث

وشدد الفنان على أهمية أن يعكس الفن الواقع الحالي، موضحًا أن مصر شهدت تحولات كبيرة، من بينها القضاء على فيروس «سي» والعشوائيات، ما يدفعه لإعادة النظر في اختياراته الفنية بعيدًا عن الأدوار التي ارتبطت بمرحلة انتهت.

أحدث أغانيه

وكان أطلق محمد رمضان، أحدث أغانيه بعنوان «معاك للصبح»، عبر قناته الرسمية على موقع يوتيوب، وحصدت تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وسط حماس كبير من المتابعين.

أعمال منتظرة

ينتظر محمد رمضان عرض فيلمه الجديد «أسد»، والذي يجمع كلاً من اللبنانية رزان جمال وعلي قاسم وماجد الكدواني، السودانية إسلام مبارك، أحمد داش، والفلسطيني كامل الباشا، ومن إخراج محمد دياب.