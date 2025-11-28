اندلع اليوم (الجمعة) حريق هائل داخل مبنى ستوديو مصر، أشهر مراكز التصوير السينمائي في الشرق الأوسط، بمنطقة المريوطية في الجيزة، مما أثار حالة من الذعر الشديد بين السكان المحليين والعاملين في الموقع.

وتصاعدت ألسنة اللهب من داخل المبنى القديم، الذي يعود تاريخه إلى عصر الذهب السينمائي، ليحول المنطقة إلى مشهد من فيلم درامي مرعب، مع صرخات الإنذار ودخان كثيف يغطي السماء.

وتلقت قوات الحماية المدنية بلاغًا عاجلاً، فتحركت على الفور عشرات عربات الإطفاء لمحاصرة النيران ومنع امتدادها إلى العقارات المجاورة، في جهود مكثفة لا تزال مستمرة حتى اللحظة.

وبدأ الحريق حوالى الساعة 11 صباحًا اليوم، عندما أفاد عمال في الاستوديو بتصاعد اللهب من أحد الديكورات الداخلية، ربما بسبب ماس كهربائي أو مواد قابلة للاحتراق مستخدمة في التصوير.

وسرعان ما امتدت النيران إلى أجزاء أخرى من المبنى، مما دفع إلى إجلاء فوري لأكثر من 100 عامل وفنان، وسط حالة من الفوضى والذعر في الشوارع المزدحمة بالمركبات، ووصف شهود عيان المنطقة المشهد بأنه «كابوس حي»، حيث غطى الدخان الأسود السماء، وانتشر صوت صفارات الإنذار في كل مكان.

ويُعد ستوديو مصر، الذي أُسس في عام 1935 على يد المنتج أحمد بدرخان، أحد أعمدة صناعة الترفيه في مصر والعالم العربي، ويمتد على مساحة 30 ألف متر مربع في قلب المريوطية، وشهد تصوير أكثر من 4000 فيلم ومسلسل، بما في ذلك أعمال أيقونية مثل «الأرض» ليوسف شاهين، و«اللص والكتاب»، ومسلسلات رمضانية شهيرة مثل «الإمام» و«الحقيقة».

وكان الاستوديو، الذي يضم 6 استوديوهات رئيسية، مركزًا للإبداع السينمائي، لكنه يعاني من تحديات البنية التحتية القديمة والازدحام الحضري، مما جعله عرضة للحرائق السابقة.

وفي مارس 2024، على سبيل المثال، التهم حريق هائل ديكورات مسلسل «المعلم» بطولة مصطفى شعبان داخل ستوديو الأهرام المجاور، وامتد إلى 5 عقارات، مما أدى إلى خسائر مادية هائلة دون إصابات.