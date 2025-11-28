A massive fire broke out today (Friday) inside Studio Misr, the most famous film studio in the Middle East, located in the Marioutiya area of Giza, causing a state of severe panic among local residents and workers on site.

Flames erupted from inside the old building, which dates back to the golden age of cinema, turning the area into a scene from a terrifying drama film, with alarm sirens and thick smoke covering the sky.

The civil protection forces received an urgent report, and immediately dozens of fire trucks were dispatched to contain the flames and prevent their spread to neighboring properties, in intensive efforts that are still ongoing.

The fire started around 11 AM today when workers in the studio reported flames rising from one of the interior decorations, possibly due to an electrical short circuit or flammable materials used in filming.

Quickly, the flames spread to other parts of the building, prompting the immediate evacuation of more than 100 workers and artists, amid chaos and panic in the streets crowded with vehicles. Eyewitnesses described the scene as a "living nightmare," as black smoke covered the sky, and the sound of sirens echoed everywhere.

Studio Misr, founded in 1935 by producer Ahmed Badrehan, is one of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Egypt and the Arab world, spanning an area of 30,000 square meters in the heart of Marioutiya. It has witnessed the filming of over 4,000 films and series, including iconic works such as "The Land" by Youssef Chahine, "The Thief and the Dogs," and popular Ramadan series like "The Imam" and "The Truth."

The studio, which houses 6 main studios, has been a center of cinematic creativity, but it suffers from challenges of old infrastructure and urban congestion, making it prone to previous fires.

In March 2024, for example, a massive fire consumed the decorations of the series "The Teacher," starring Mostafa Shaaban, inside the neighboring Al-Ahram studio, extending to 5 properties and causing huge material losses without injuries.