أثارت شائعات متداولة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الأخيرة حالة جدل واسعة، بعدما زعمت تدهور الحالة الصحية للفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر داخل محبسه ونقله بصورة عاجلة إلى أحد مستشفيات بيروت. ومع تصاعد القلق بين الجمهور، خرجت عائلة الفنان لتنهي الجدل وتضع حدًا للمعلومات المتداولة.

وأكد محمد فضل شاكر نجل الفنان اللبناني في بيان رسمي نشره عبر حسابه على "إنستغرام"، أنّ ما يتم تداوله لا يستند إلى أي وقائع، مشددًا على أنّ صحة والده جيدة وأن الحديث عن «تدهور حاد» مجرد شائعات. وأضاف أنّ العائلة تقدّر دعم الجمهور، لكنها تدعو إلى تحري الدقة قبل نشر أو مشاركة أي معلومة، خصوصًا تلك التي تمسّ وضع فضل شاكر الصحي.

وجاء النفي العائلي ليبدّد موجة الأنباء التي تحدثت عن نقل الفنان إلى المستشفى بسبب مضاعفات مرض السكري، وهي روايات انتشرت سريعًا وأثارت حالة إرباك بين محبيه داخل لبنان وخارجه، قبل أن يتضح أنها غير صحيحة وأن وضعه داخل محبسه مستقر دون أي أزمات طبية.