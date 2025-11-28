Rumors circulating on social media platforms in recent hours have sparked widespread controversy, after claiming that the health condition of Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker has deteriorated while in custody and that he was urgently transferred to a hospital in Beirut. As concern grew among the public, the artist's family stepped forward to end the speculation and put an end to the circulating information.

Mohammad Fadl Shaker, the son of the Lebanese artist, confirmed in an official statement published on his Instagram account that what is being circulated is not based on any facts, emphasizing that his father's health is good and that the talk of "severe deterioration" is merely rumors. He added that the family appreciates the public's support, but urges caution before publishing or sharing any information, especially those that pertain to Fadl Shaker's health status.

The family’s denial came to dispel the wave of news that spoke of the artist being hospitalized due to complications from diabetes, narratives that spread quickly and caused confusion among his fans both inside Lebanon and abroad, before it became clear that they were untrue and that his condition in custody is stable without any medical crises.