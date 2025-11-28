The Egyptian artist Nagat Al-Saghira visited the new capital in Cairo, in her latest appearance after a long absence from the media, where her tour included the Opera House in the City of Culture and Arts and the headquarters of the National Media Authority.

Nagat Al-Saghira's Tour at the Opera House

During the visit, Nagat Al-Saghira was briefed on the facilities of the Grand Theater in the City of Culture and Arts, in the presence of Engineer Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Capital Company, Writer Ahmed Al-Muslimani, Head of the National Media Authority, and Major General Osama Abdel Aziz, Director of the City of Culture and Arts.

Nagat Al-Saghira's Visit to the National Media Authority Headquarters

At the end of her tour, the artist headed to the headquarters of the National Media Authority, where she was received by Writer Ahmed Al-Muslimani. During the meeting, ways to support arts and culture and future projects in the new capital were discussed.

Nagat Al-Saghira's Last Appearance

It is worth mentioning that the last appearance of the artist Nagat Al-Saghira was during the "Joy Awards" ceremony in Riyadh in 2024, after an absence of over 20 years, where she performed a segment of her famous song "Eyes of the Heart," amidst great interaction from the audience.

Information about Nagat Al-Saghira

Nagat Al-Saghira is considered one of the most important icons of Arabic singing in Egypt. She began her artistic career in the 1950s and gained wide fame with her timeless songs such as "Eyes of the Heart" and "A Thousand and One Nights," and she is known for her distinctive voice and elegant style.