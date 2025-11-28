زارت الفنانة المصرية نجاة الصغيرة العاصمة الجديدة بالقاهرة، في أحدث ظهور لها بعد غياب طويل عن الإعلام، حيث شملت جولتها دار الأوبرا بمدينة الثقافة والفنون ومقر الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام.

جولة نجاة الصغيرة في دار الأوبرا

واطلعت نجاة الصغيرة خلال الزيارة على مرافق المسرح الكبير بمدينة الثقافة والفنون، بحضور المهندس خالد عباس، رئيس شركة العاصمة، والكاتب أحمد المسلماني، رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام، واللواء أسامة عبد العزيز، مدير مدينة الثقافة والفنون.

زيارة نجاة الصغيرة لمقر الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام

وفي ختام جولتها، توجهت الفنانة إلى مقر الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام، حيث استقبلها الكاتب أحمد المسلماني، وتم خلال اللقاء بحث سبل دعم الفنون والثقافة والمشروعات المستقبلية في العاصمة الجديدة.

آخر ظهور لـ«نجاة الصغيرة»

يُذكر أن آخر ظهور للفنانة نجاة الصغيرة كان خلال حفل جوائز «جوي أووردز» في مدينة الرياض عام 2024، بعد غياب تجاوز 20 عامًا، حيث قدمت خلال الحفل مقطعًا من أغنيتها الشهيرة «عيون القلب»، وسط تفاعل كبير من الحضور.

معلومات عن نجاة الصغيرة

تعتبر نجاة الصغيرة من أهم أيقونات الغناء العربي في مصر، بدأت مسيرتها الفنية في خمسينيات القرن الماضي، وحققت شهرة واسعة بأغانيها الخالدة مثل «عيون القلب» و«ألف ليلة وليلة»، واشتهرت بصوتها المميز وأسلوبها الراقي.