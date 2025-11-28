زارت الفنانة المصرية نجاة الصغيرة العاصمة الجديدة بالقاهرة، في أحدث ظهور لها بعد غياب طويل عن الإعلام، حيث شملت جولتها دار الأوبرا بمدينة الثقافة والفنون ومقر الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام.
جولة نجاة الصغيرة في دار الأوبرا
واطلعت نجاة الصغيرة خلال الزيارة على مرافق المسرح الكبير بمدينة الثقافة والفنون، بحضور المهندس خالد عباس، رئيس شركة العاصمة، والكاتب أحمد المسلماني، رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام، واللواء أسامة عبد العزيز، مدير مدينة الثقافة والفنون.
زيارة نجاة الصغيرة لمقر الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام
وفي ختام جولتها، توجهت الفنانة إلى مقر الهيئة الوطنية للإعلام، حيث استقبلها الكاتب أحمد المسلماني، وتم خلال اللقاء بحث سبل دعم الفنون والثقافة والمشروعات المستقبلية في العاصمة الجديدة.
آخر ظهور لـ«نجاة الصغيرة»
يُذكر أن آخر ظهور للفنانة نجاة الصغيرة كان خلال حفل جوائز «جوي أووردز» في مدينة الرياض عام 2024، بعد غياب تجاوز 20 عامًا، حيث قدمت خلال الحفل مقطعًا من أغنيتها الشهيرة «عيون القلب»، وسط تفاعل كبير من الحضور.
معلومات عن نجاة الصغيرة
تعتبر نجاة الصغيرة من أهم أيقونات الغناء العربي في مصر، بدأت مسيرتها الفنية في خمسينيات القرن الماضي، وحققت شهرة واسعة بأغانيها الخالدة مثل «عيون القلب» و«ألف ليلة وليلة»، واشتهرت بصوتها المميز وأسلوبها الراقي.
The Egyptian artist Nagat Al-Saghira visited the new capital in Cairo, in her latest appearance after a long absence from the media, where her tour included the Opera House in the City of Culture and Arts and the headquarters of the National Media Authority.
Nagat Al-Saghira's Tour at the Opera House
During the visit, Nagat Al-Saghira was briefed on the facilities of the Grand Theater in the City of Culture and Arts, in the presence of Engineer Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Capital Company, Writer Ahmed Al-Muslimani, Head of the National Media Authority, and Major General Osama Abdel Aziz, Director of the City of Culture and Arts.
Nagat Al-Saghira's Visit to the National Media Authority Headquarters
At the end of her tour, the artist headed to the headquarters of the National Media Authority, where she was received by Writer Ahmed Al-Muslimani. During the meeting, ways to support arts and culture and future projects in the new capital were discussed.
Nagat Al-Saghira's Last Appearance
It is worth mentioning that the last appearance of the artist Nagat Al-Saghira was during the "Joy Awards" ceremony in Riyadh in 2024, after an absence of over 20 years, where she performed a segment of her famous song "Eyes of the Heart," amidst great interaction from the audience.
Information about Nagat Al-Saghira
Nagat Al-Saghira is considered one of the most important icons of Arabic singing in Egypt. She began her artistic career in the 1950s and gained wide fame with her timeless songs such as "Eyes of the Heart" and "A Thousand and One Nights," and she is known for her distinctive voice and elegant style.