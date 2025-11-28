قضت محكمة مصرية، أمس (الخميس) 27 نوفمبر، بإلزام الفنان المصري أحمد صلاح حسني بدفع تعويض قدره 100 ألف جنيه للمواطن محمد صالح وزوجته، بعد ثبوت مسؤوليته عن تدمير سيارة المجني عليه بالكامل في حادث سير وقع بمنطقة التجمع الخامس.

تعويض 100 ألف جنيه لمحمد صالح

وجاء الحكم برئاسة المستشار أحمد هاني وعضوية المستشارين عمرو يوسف ومعتز أشرف، بعد أن ثبت للمحكمة أن الفنان اصطدم بسيارة المجني عليه نتيجة الإهمال والرعونة أثناء القيادة.

وكان المجني عليه قد طالب بتعويض مليون جنيه عن الأضرار الناتجة عن الحادث، قبل أن تقلل المحكمة المبلغ إلى 100 ألف جنيه بناءً على الأدلة والوقائع.

تفاصيل الواقعة

يذكر أن الحادث وقع في يناير 2025 على كوبري أرابيلا بالتجمع الخامس، حين اصطدم الفنان بسيارة محمد صالح، ما أدى إلى إصابته بكدمات في الظهر والرأس وتدمير سيارته بالكامل.