قضت محكمة مصرية، أمس (الخميس) 27 نوفمبر، بإلزام الفنان المصري أحمد صلاح حسني بدفع تعويض قدره 100 ألف جنيه للمواطن محمد صالح وزوجته، بعد ثبوت مسؤوليته عن تدمير سيارة المجني عليه بالكامل في حادث سير وقع بمنطقة التجمع الخامس.
تعويض 100 ألف جنيه لمحمد صالح
وجاء الحكم برئاسة المستشار أحمد هاني وعضوية المستشارين عمرو يوسف ومعتز أشرف، بعد أن ثبت للمحكمة أن الفنان اصطدم بسيارة المجني عليه نتيجة الإهمال والرعونة أثناء القيادة.
وكان المجني عليه قد طالب بتعويض مليون جنيه عن الأضرار الناتجة عن الحادث، قبل أن تقلل المحكمة المبلغ إلى 100 ألف جنيه بناءً على الأدلة والوقائع.
تفاصيل الواقعة
يذكر أن الحادث وقع في يناير 2025 على كوبري أرابيلا بالتجمع الخامس، حين اصطدم الفنان بسيارة محمد صالح، ما أدى إلى إصابته بكدمات في الظهر والرأس وتدمير سيارته بالكامل.
An Egyptian court ruled yesterday (Thursday, November 27) that Egyptian artist Ahmed Salah Hosny is required to pay a compensation of 100,000 Egyptian pounds to citizen Mohamed Saleh and his wife, after proving his responsibility for completely destroying the victim's car in a traffic accident that occurred in the Fifth Settlement area.
Compensation of 100,000 pounds for Mohamed Saleh
The ruling was presided over by Counselor Ahmed Hani, with the membership of Counselors Amr Youssef and Moataz Ashraf, after the court established that the artist collided with the victim's car due to negligence and recklessness while driving.
The victim had requested a compensation of one million pounds for the damages resulting from the accident, before the court reduced the amount to 100,000 pounds based on the evidence and facts.
Details of the incident
It is worth mentioning that the accident occurred in January 2025 on the Arabella Bridge in the Fifth Settlement, when the artist collided with Mohamed Saleh's car, resulting in him sustaining bruises to his back and head and the complete destruction of his vehicle.