An Egyptian court ruled yesterday (Thursday, November 27) that Egyptian artist Ahmed Salah Hosny is required to pay a compensation of 100,000 Egyptian pounds to citizen Mohamed Saleh and his wife, after proving his responsibility for completely destroying the victim's car in a traffic accident that occurred in the Fifth Settlement area.

Compensation of 100,000 pounds for Mohamed Saleh

The ruling was presided over by Counselor Ahmed Hani, with the membership of Counselors Amr Youssef and Moataz Ashraf, after the court established that the artist collided with the victim's car due to negligence and recklessness while driving.

The victim had requested a compensation of one million pounds for the damages resulting from the accident, before the court reduced the amount to 100,000 pounds based on the evidence and facts.

Details of the incident

It is worth mentioning that the accident occurred in January 2025 on the Arabella Bridge in the Fifth Settlement, when the artist collided with Mohamed Saleh's car, resulting in him sustaining bruises to his back and head and the complete destruction of his vehicle.