ردت الفنانة السورية سولاف فواخرجي على الهجوم الذي تعرضت له عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيرا، مؤكدة أن هذه الإساءة لا تمسها شخصيا، بل تعكس عقليات وأخلاق أصحابها.
الانتصار المعنوي
وقالت فواخرجي في منشور عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إكس»: «شتائمكم لن تنال مني لو برمشة عين». وأشارت إلى أن هذه الهجمات لا تؤثر على معنوياتها، بل تبرز حقيقة الأخلاق المتدنية للمهاجمين.
وأضافت: «البعض لا يُدرك المعنى الحقيقي للانتصار المعنوي»، معتبرة أن الأخلاق هي المعيار الأساسي للقوة الحقيقية. وقالت: «أخجلونا من جهلنا بحجتكم، ومن أخطائنا بعلمكم، أخجلونا بأخلاقكم، أليست تلك أخلاق المنتصر؟».
وفي ختام منشورها، وجهت الفنانة السورية رسالة إلى المسيئين لها، قائلة: «أسأل الله لكم الهداية والانتصار الأخلاقي، عندها سنتوقف جميعا عن قول لو ويا ليت».
انتقادات لاذعة
وتتعرض فواخرجي لانتقادات لاذعة وهجوم شديد منذ سقوط النظام السوري السابق، كما تسببت تصريحاتها المثيرة للجدل التي أدلت بها أخيرا في فصلها من نقابة فناني سورية.
The Syrian artist Sulaf Fawakherji responded to the attack she faced on social media recently, confirming that this insult does not affect her personally, but rather reflects the mentalities and morals of those who perpetrate it.
The Moral Victory
Fawakherji said in a post on her official account on "X": "Your insults will not affect me even for a blink of an eye." She pointed out that these attacks do not impact her morale, but rather highlight the low morals of the attackers.
She added: "Some do not understand the true meaning of a moral victory," considering that ethics are the fundamental measure of true strength. She said: "You have embarrassed us with our ignorance in your arguments, and with our mistakes in your knowledge, you have embarrassed us with your morals. Aren't those the morals of the victor?"
At the end of her post, the Syrian artist sent a message to those who insult her, saying: "I ask God for your guidance and moral victory; then we will all stop saying 'if only' and 'I wish.'
Severe Criticism
Fawakherji has faced severe criticism and intense attacks since the fall of the previous Syrian regime, and her controversial statements made recently led to her expulsion from the Syrian Artists Syndicate.