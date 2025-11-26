ردت الفنانة السورية سولاف فواخرجي على الهجوم الذي تعرضت له عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيرا، مؤكدة أن هذه الإساءة لا تمسها شخصيا، بل تعكس عقليات وأخلاق أصحابها.

الانتصار المعنوي

وقالت فواخرجي في منشور عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إكس»: «شتائمكم لن تنال مني لو برمشة عين». وأشارت إلى أن هذه الهجمات لا تؤثر على معنوياتها، بل تبرز حقيقة الأخلاق المتدنية للمهاجمين.

وأضافت: «البعض لا يُدرك المعنى الحقيقي للانتصار المعنوي»، معتبرة أن الأخلاق هي المعيار الأساسي للقوة الحقيقية. وقالت: «أخجلونا من جهلنا بحجتكم، ومن أخطائنا بعلمكم، أخجلونا بأخلاقكم، أليست تلك أخلاق المنتصر؟».

وفي ختام منشورها، وجهت الفنانة السورية رسالة إلى المسيئين لها، قائلة: «أسأل الله لكم الهداية والانتصار الأخلاقي، عندها سنتوقف جميعا عن قول لو ويا ليت».

انتقادات لاذعة

وتتعرض فواخرجي لانتقادات لاذعة وهجوم شديد منذ سقوط النظام السوري السابق، كما تسببت تصريحاتها المثيرة للجدل التي أدلت بها أخيرا في فصلها من نقابة فناني سورية.