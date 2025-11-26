The Syrian artist Sulaf Fawakherji responded to the attack she faced on social media recently, confirming that this insult does not affect her personally, but rather reflects the mentalities and morals of those who perpetrate it.

The Moral Victory

Fawakherji said in a post on her official account on "X": "Your insults will not affect me even for a blink of an eye." She pointed out that these attacks do not impact her morale, but rather highlight the low morals of the attackers.

She added: "Some do not understand the true meaning of a moral victory," considering that ethics are the fundamental measure of true strength. She said: "You have embarrassed us with our ignorance in your arguments, and with our mistakes in your knowledge, you have embarrassed us with your morals. Aren't those the morals of the victor?"

At the end of her post, the Syrian artist sent a message to those who insult her, saying: "I ask God for your guidance and moral victory; then we will all stop saying 'if only' and 'I wish.'

Severe Criticism

Fawakherji has faced severe criticism and intense attacks since the fall of the previous Syrian regime, and her controversial statements made recently led to her expulsion from the Syrian Artists Syndicate.