The creators of the series "Al-A'shi Street 2" have officially completed filming the episodes of the second season in preparation for its airing during the upcoming Ramadan.

Dramatic Treatment

The second season of the series offers a broader dramatic treatment compared to the first season, introducing new narrative threads for some characters and developing the storylines that formed the core of the previous events.

The production team has also made sure to utilize real filming locations and reconstruct scenes that reflect the spirit of that era, in an attempt to revive the historical environment accurately, enhancing the work's presence for the audience.

New Actors

According to the creators of the series, the second season will feature the participation of several new actors alongside the stars of the first season, in a move aimed at expanding the circle of dramatic interaction and adding new angles to the intertwined stories within Al-A'shi Street, in preparation for an anticipated airing within the upcoming Ramadan schedule.

The series returns to the atmosphere of Riyadh in the 1970s and 1980s, reviving the details of social life within the famous popular neighborhood that bears the name of the work, while following the transformations experienced by families, merchants, and residents of the street amidst the wave of economic and cultural changes that the Kingdom underwent at that time.