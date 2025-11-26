انتهى القائمون على مسلسل «شارع الأعشى 2» رسمياً من تصوير حلقات الجزء الثاني استعداداً لعرضه في رمضان القادم.

معالجة درامية

ويقدم الجزء الثاني للمسلسل معالجة درامية أوسع مقارنة بالجزء الأول، مع إدخال خطوط سردية جديدة لبعض الشخصيات، وتطوير المسارات التي شكّلت محور الأحداث السابقة.

كما حرص فريق الإنتاج على توظيف مواقع تصوير واقعية وإعادة بناء المشاهد بما يعكس روح تلك الحقبة، في محاولة لإحياء البيئة التاريخية بصورة دقيقة تعزز من حضور العمل لدى المشاهد.

ممثلون جدد

وبحسب صناع المسلسل، يشهد الجزء الثاني مشاركة عدد من الممثلين الجدد إلى جانب أبطال الجزء الأول، في خطوة تهدف إلى توسيع دائرة التفاعل الدرامي وإضفاء زوايا جديدة على الحكايات المتشابكة داخل شارع الأعشى، تمهيداً لعرض مرتقب ضمن الخارطة الرمضانية القادمة.

ويعود المسلسل إلى أجواء الرياض في السبعينات والثمانينات الميلادية، مستعيداً تفاصيل الحياة الاجتماعية داخل الحي الشعبي الشهير الذي يحمل اسم العمل، ومتابعاً التحولات التي شهدتها العائلات والتجار وسكان الشارع في ظل موجة التغيرات الاقتصادية والثقافية التي مرت بها المملكة آنذاك.