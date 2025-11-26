The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din published photos of herself in a wedding dress designed using artificial intelligence, and she thanked her followers who excelled in creating it. Mai shared the photos with her audience via her official Instagram account, and she made sure to add a special romantic touch by combining the images with the song "Tal-li Bil-Abyad" by the artist Majida El Roumi.

As soon as the photos were posted, congratulatory messages flooded in for the Egyptian artist from her fellow artists and the audience and fans.

Artist Mai Ezz El-Din recently announced her marriage to Ahmed Tamer, in a ceremony that was limited to the presence of family and close friends of the couple.