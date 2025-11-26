نشرت الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين صورا لها بفستان الزفاف صممت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، ووجهت الشكر لمتابعيها الذين أبدعوا في تنفيذها. وشاركت مي جمهورها الصور عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وحرصت على إضافة لمسة رومانسية خاصة ودمجت الصور مع أغنية «طلّي بالأبيض» للفنانة ماجدة الرومي.

وبمجرد نشر الصور، انهالت رسائل التهاني على الفنانة المصرية من زملائها الفنانين والفنانات والجمهور والمعجبين.

وأعلنت الفنانة مي عز الدين زواجها أخيراً من أحمد تيمور، في حفل اقتصر على حضور الأهل والمقربين من العروسين.