نشرت الفنانة المصرية مي عز الدين صورا لها بفستان الزفاف صممت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، ووجهت الشكر لمتابعيها الذين أبدعوا في تنفيذها. وشاركت مي جمهورها الصور عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وحرصت على إضافة لمسة رومانسية خاصة ودمجت الصور مع أغنية «طلّي بالأبيض» للفنانة ماجدة الرومي.
وبمجرد نشر الصور، انهالت رسائل التهاني على الفنانة المصرية من زملائها الفنانين والفنانات والجمهور والمعجبين.
وأعلنت الفنانة مي عز الدين زواجها أخيراً من أحمد تيمور، في حفل اقتصر على حضور الأهل والمقربين من العروسين.
The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din published photos of herself in a wedding dress designed using artificial intelligence, and she thanked her followers who excelled in creating it. Mai shared the photos with her audience via her official Instagram account, and she made sure to add a special romantic touch by combining the images with the song "Tal-li Bil-Abyad" by the artist Majida El Roumi.
As soon as the photos were posted, congratulatory messages flooded in for the Egyptian artist from her fellow artists and the audience and fans.
Artist Mai Ezz El-Din recently announced her marriage to Ahmed Tamer, in a ceremony that was limited to the presence of family and close friends of the couple.