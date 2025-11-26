أحمد سعد يثير القلق بظهوره برباط طبي.. ويعلن عن حفله القادم

The Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad surprised his audience by appearing with a medical brace around his back after being involved in a car accident on the Ain Sokhna road. This was in a video he posted on Instagram, which raised concerns among his followers about his health condition.



Ahmed Saad's Health Condition

Saad reassured his audience, confirming his readiness to perform in Kuwait on November 27, emphasizing that his injury would not prevent him from meeting his fans and holding the concert as scheduled.

Details of His Concert in Kuwait

Ahmed Saad told his audience in Kuwait: "To all my fans in Kuwait, don’t think that the accident or the brace on my back will stop me. I’m waiting for you on November 27, and we will have a concert that will blow everyone away."

Difficulty Moving on Stage

Ahmed Saad recently revealed details about the first concert he performed shortly after leaving the hospital just a few days after the horrific car accident, explaining that he faced significant difficulty in moving, which raised concerns among the doctors when they learned he would be participating in the concert.

Doctors' Concerns About His Health

Saad confirmed that he was in a state of collapse on stage, pointing out that the doctors were preoccupied with how he could move or perform the simplest tasks, completely distant from the idea of him taking the stage for a musical performance.