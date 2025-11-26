أحمد سعد يثير القلق بظهوره برباط طبي.. ويعلن عن حفله القادم

فاجأ الفنان المصري أحمد سعد جمهوره بظهوره مرتدياً رباطاً طبياً حول ظهره بعد تعرضه لحادث سير على طريق العين السخنة، وذلك في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر «إنستغرام»، ما أثار قلق متابعيه على حالته الصحية.
وضع أحمد سعد الصحي
وطمأن سعد جمهوره مؤكدًا جاهزيته لإحياء حفله في الكويت يوم 27 نوفمبر، مشددًا على أن إصابته لن تمنعه من لقاء جمهوره وإحياء الحفل في موعده.
تفاصيل حفله في الكويت
وقال أحمد سعد لجمهوره في الكويت: «لكل جمهوري في الكويت ما تفتكروش إن الحادثة أو الرباط اللي على ظهري هيمنعوني مستنيكم يوم 27 نوفمبر، وهنعمل حفلة تكسر الدنيا».
صعوبة الحركة على المسرح
وكان كشف أحمد سعد أخيراً عن تفاصيل أول حفل أحياه بعد خروجه من المستشفى بأيام قليلة عقب تعرضه لحادث سير مروع، موضحاً أنه واجه صعوبة شديدة في الحركة ما أثار قلق الأطباء عند علمهم بمشاركته في الحفل.
قلق الأطباء على حالته الصحية
وأكد سعد أنه كان في حالة انهيار على المسرح، مشيراً إلى أن الأطباء كانوا منشغلين بكيفية تمكنه من الحركة أو القيام بأبسط الأمور، بعيداً تماماً عن فكرة صعوده لإحياء حفل غنائي.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad surprised his audience by appearing with a medical brace around his back after being involved in a car accident on the Ain Sokhna road. This was in a video he posted on Instagram, which raised concerns among his followers about his health condition.
Ahmed Saad's Health Condition
Saad reassured his audience, confirming his readiness to perform in Kuwait on November 27, emphasizing that his injury would not prevent him from meeting his fans and holding the concert as scheduled.
Details of His Concert in Kuwait
Ahmed Saad told his audience in Kuwait: "To all my fans in Kuwait, don’t think that the accident or the brace on my back will stop me. I’m waiting for you on November 27, and we will have a concert that will blow everyone away."
Difficulty Moving on Stage
Ahmed Saad recently revealed details about the first concert he performed shortly after leaving the hospital just a few days after the horrific car accident, explaining that he faced significant difficulty in moving, which raised concerns among the doctors when they learned he would be participating in the concert.
Doctors' Concerns About His Health
Saad confirmed that he was in a state of collapse on stage, pointing out that the doctors were preoccupied with how he could move or perform the simplest tasks, completely distant from the idea of him taking the stage for a musical performance.