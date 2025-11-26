فاجأ الفنان المصري أحمد سعد جمهوره بظهوره مرتدياً رباطاً طبياً حول ظهره بعد تعرضه لحادث سير على طريق العين السخنة، وذلك في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر «إنستغرام»، ما أثار قلق متابعيه على حالته الصحية.
أحمد سعد يثير القلق بظهوره برباط طبي.. ويعلن عن حفله القادم

وضع أحمد سعد الصحي

وطمأن سعد جمهوره مؤكدًا جاهزيته لإحياء حفله في الكويت يوم 27 نوفمبر، مشددًا على أن إصابته لن تمنعه من لقاء جمهوره وإحياء الحفل في موعده.

تفاصيل حفله في الكويت

وقال أحمد سعد لجمهوره في الكويت: «لكل جمهوري في الكويت ما تفتكروش إن الحادثة أو الرباط اللي على ظهري هيمنعوني مستنيكم يوم 27 نوفمبر، وهنعمل حفلة تكسر الدنيا».

صعوبة الحركة على المسرح

وكان كشف أحمد سعد أخيراً عن تفاصيل أول حفل أحياه بعد خروجه من المستشفى بأيام قليلة عقب تعرضه لحادث سير مروع، موضحاً أنه واجه صعوبة شديدة في الحركة ما أثار قلق الأطباء عند علمهم بمشاركته في الحفل.

قلق الأطباء على حالته الصحية

وأكد سعد أنه كان في حالة انهيار على المسرح، مشيراً إلى أن الأطباء كانوا منشغلين بكيفية تمكنه من الحركة أو القيام بأبسط الأمور، بعيداً تماماً عن فكرة صعوده لإحياء حفل غنائي.

أحمد سعد يثير القلق بظهوره برباط طبي.. ويعلن عن حفله القادم