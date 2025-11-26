استدعت النيابة العامة بالقاهرة الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب وشقيقها، للتحقيق معهما، على خلفية البلاغ الذي تقدمت به ضد شقيقها وطالبت من خلاله بعدم التعرض لها.

وأوضحت مصادر مطلعة في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن الفنانة المصرية أكدت خلال التحقيقات تلقيها تهديدات متكررة من شقيقها، مشيرة إلى أن محاولاتها لإبعاده عن حياتها باءت بالفشل.

أغنية وإهداء

وعلّق شقيق شيرين على الأزمة بمنشور «غامض» عبر حسابه الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، إذ أهدى أغنية للفنانة ذكرى قائلا: «أهدي أغنية جريئة لذكرى، إلى أقرب الناس لي.. معرفش أصلا إحنا كنا إمتى قريبين؟».

واندلعت شرارة الأزمة الجديدة بين الطرفين بعدما فاجأت شيرين شقيقها بتحرير محضر حمل الرقم 14940 لسنة 2025 إداري قسم البساتين، طالبت فيه بإلزامه بالتعهد بعدم التعرض لها على خلفية خلافات ومشكلات وقعت أخيرا.

وتعود الخلافات القضائية بين الطرفين إلى سنوات مضت، إذ سبق أن اتهمت شيرين شقيقها بالتعدي عليها بالضرب، وإحداث إصابات جسدية، وتهديدها بالسلاح، كما اتهمته بالتواطؤ مع شخص آخر للاستيلاء على حساباتها في مواقع التواصل والتسبب لها في أضرار جسيمة.

وباءت جميع محاولات الصلح التي قام بها المقربون وأفراد العائلة والأصدقاء بالفشل، ولم تسفر إلا عن «هدنة قصيرة» سرعان ما تنتهي بعودة الأزمات لتشتعل من جديد.