استدعت النيابة العامة بالقاهرة الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب وشقيقها، للتحقيق معهما، على خلفية البلاغ الذي تقدمت به ضد شقيقها وطالبت من خلاله بعدم التعرض لها.
وأوضحت مصادر مطلعة في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن الفنانة المصرية أكدت خلال التحقيقات تلقيها تهديدات متكررة من شقيقها، مشيرة إلى أن محاولاتها لإبعاده عن حياتها باءت بالفشل.
أغنية وإهداء
وعلّق شقيق شيرين على الأزمة بمنشور «غامض» عبر حسابه الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، إذ أهدى أغنية للفنانة ذكرى قائلا: «أهدي أغنية جريئة لذكرى، إلى أقرب الناس لي.. معرفش أصلا إحنا كنا إمتى قريبين؟».
واندلعت شرارة الأزمة الجديدة بين الطرفين بعدما فاجأت شيرين شقيقها بتحرير محضر حمل الرقم 14940 لسنة 2025 إداري قسم البساتين، طالبت فيه بإلزامه بالتعهد بعدم التعرض لها على خلفية خلافات ومشكلات وقعت أخيرا.
وتعود الخلافات القضائية بين الطرفين إلى سنوات مضت، إذ سبق أن اتهمت شيرين شقيقها بالتعدي عليها بالضرب، وإحداث إصابات جسدية، وتهديدها بالسلاح، كما اتهمته بالتواطؤ مع شخص آخر للاستيلاء على حساباتها في مواقع التواصل والتسبب لها في أضرار جسيمة.
وباءت جميع محاولات الصلح التي قام بها المقربون وأفراد العائلة والأصدقاء بالفشل، ولم تسفر إلا عن «هدنة قصيرة» سرعان ما تنتهي بعودة الأزمات لتشتعل من جديد.
The Public Prosecution in Cairo summoned the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and her brother for questioning, following the complaint she filed against her brother, in which she requested that he not approach her.
Informed sources stated in media interviews that the Egyptian artist confirmed during the investigations that she had received repeated threats from her brother, indicating that her attempts to distance him from her life had failed.
Song and Dedication
Sherine's brother commented on the crisis with a "mysterious" post on his personal Facebook account, where he dedicated a bold song to the artist Dhekra, saying: "I dedicate a bold song to Dhekra, to the closest people to me... I don't even know when we were close?"
The spark of the new crisis between the two parties ignited after Sherine surprised her brother by filing a report numbered 14940 for the year 2025 at the Al-Basateen police station, in which she demanded that he commit to not approaching her due to recent disputes and problems.
The legal disputes between the two have been ongoing for years, as Sherine had previously accused her brother of assaulting her, causing bodily harm, and threatening her with a weapon. She also accused him of colluding with another person to seize her accounts on social media and causing her significant damage.
All attempts at reconciliation made by relatives, family members, and friends have failed, resulting only in a "short truce" that quickly ends with the return of crises to flare up again.