The Public Prosecution in Cairo summoned the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and her brother for questioning, following the complaint she filed against her brother, in which she requested that he not approach her.

Informed sources stated in media interviews that the Egyptian artist confirmed during the investigations that she had received repeated threats from her brother, indicating that her attempts to distance him from her life had failed.

Song and Dedication

Sherine's brother commented on the crisis with a "mysterious" post on his personal Facebook account, where he dedicated a bold song to the artist Dhekra, saying: "I dedicate a bold song to Dhekra, to the closest people to me... I don't even know when we were close?"

The spark of the new crisis between the two parties ignited after Sherine surprised her brother by filing a report numbered 14940 for the year 2025 at the Al-Basateen police station, in which she demanded that he commit to not approaching her due to recent disputes and problems.

The legal disputes between the two have been ongoing for years, as Sherine had previously accused her brother of assaulting her, causing bodily harm, and threatening her with a weapon. She also accused him of colluding with another person to seize her accounts on social media and causing her significant damage.

All attempts at reconciliation made by relatives, family members, and friends have failed, resulting only in a "short truce" that quickly ends with the return of crises to flare up again.