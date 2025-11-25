بعد معاناة مع السرطان .. وفاة الفنانة الجزائرية «بيونة»

Today (Tuesday), the Algerian artist Bayah Bouzar, known as Bayouna, passed away at the age of 73, following a deterioration in her health after a long battle with cancer.

The Last Moments Before Her Death

Algerian media confirmed that artist Bayouna had been suffering from lung cancer for several years, having been diagnosed in 2016. Her condition had previously deteriorated, necessitating her transfer to a specialized hospital before her passing.

Sources indicated that a lack of oxygen to the brain and severe difficulty in breathing due to cancer contributed to the rapid decline in her health, leading to her death.

For his part, Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah mourned the Algerian artist Bayouna, describing her as a uniquely talented actress. He shared a photo of her on his Facebook page, commenting: "Cinema has lost an actress of exceptional uniqueness. Goodbye."

The Career of Algerian Artist Bayouna

Bayouna's career began in 1973 with the film "El Dar El Kebira," and she gained fame through several cinematic and television works before moving to France in the 1990s and returning in 1999. One of her most notable roles was the character "Briza" in the sitcom "Nesiti El Aziza."