رحلت عن عالمنا اليوم (الثلاثاء) الفنانة الجزائرية باية بوزار، المعروفة باسم بيونة، عن عمر يناهز 73 عامًا، إثر تدهور حالتها الصحية بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان.

بعد معاناة مع السرطان .. وفاة الفنانة الجزائرية «بيونة»

اللحظات الأخيرة قبل الوفاة

أكدت وسائل إعلام جزائرية أن الفنانة بيونة كانت تعاني من مرض سرطان الرئة منذ سنوات، حيث اكتشفته عام 2016، وتدهورت حالتها سابقاً، ما استدعى نقلها إلى مستشفى متخصص قبل وفاتها.

وأوضحت المصادر أن نقص الأكسجين للدماغ وصعوبة حادة في التنفس نتيجة لمرض السرطان ساهم في تدهور وضعها الصحي سريعًا، ما أدى إلى وفاتها.

من جانبه، نعى المخرج المصري يسري نصر الله الفنانة الجزائرية بيونة، واصفًا إياها بأنها ممثلة من طراز فريد، وشارك صورة لها عبر صفحته على «فيسبوك»، وعلق قائلاً: «فقدت السينما ممثلة ذات خصوصية استثنائية وداعًا».

مسيرة الفنانة الجزائرية بيونة

انطلقت مسيرة الفنانة الجزائرية بيونة عام 1973 بفيلم «الدار الكبيرة»، وحققت شهرتها من خلال عدة أعمال سينمائية وتلفزيونية، قبل انتقالها إلى فرنسا في التسعينات وعودتها عام 1999، ومن أبرز أدوارها الشهيرة شخصية «بريزة» في السيتكوم «نسيتي العزيزة».