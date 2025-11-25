بعد معاناة مع السرطان .. وفاة الفنانة الجزائرية «بيونة»

رحلت عن عالمنا اليوم (الثلاثاء) الفنانة الجزائرية باية بوزار، المعروفة باسم بيونة، عن عمر يناهز 73 عامًا، إثر تدهور حالتها الصحية بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان.
اللحظات الأخيرة قبل الوفاة
أكدت وسائل إعلام جزائرية أن الفنانة بيونة كانت تعاني من مرض سرطان الرئة منذ سنوات، حيث اكتشفته عام 2016، وتدهورت حالتها سابقاً، ما استدعى نقلها إلى مستشفى متخصص قبل وفاتها.
وأوضحت المصادر أن نقص الأكسجين للدماغ وصعوبة حادة في التنفس نتيجة لمرض السرطان ساهم في تدهور وضعها الصحي سريعًا، ما أدى إلى وفاتها.
من جانبه، نعى المخرج المصري يسري نصر الله الفنانة الجزائرية بيونة، واصفًا إياها بأنها ممثلة من طراز فريد، وشارك صورة لها عبر صفحته على «فيسبوك»، وعلق قائلاً: «فقدت السينما ممثلة ذات خصوصية استثنائية وداعًا».
مسيرة الفنانة الجزائرية بيونة
انطلقت مسيرة الفنانة الجزائرية بيونة عام 1973 بفيلم «الدار الكبيرة»، وحققت شهرتها من خلال عدة أعمال سينمائية وتلفزيونية، قبل انتقالها إلى فرنسا في التسعينات وعودتها عام 1999، ومن أبرز أدوارها الشهيرة شخصية «بريزة» في السيتكوم «نسيتي العزيزة».
Today (Tuesday), the Algerian artist Bayah Bouzar, known as Bayouna, passed away at the age of 73, following a deterioration in her health after a long battle with cancer.
The Last Moments Before Her Death
Algerian media confirmed that artist Bayouna had been suffering from lung cancer for several years, having been diagnosed in 2016. Her condition had previously deteriorated, necessitating her transfer to a specialized hospital before her passing.
Sources indicated that a lack of oxygen to the brain and severe difficulty in breathing due to cancer contributed to the rapid decline in her health, leading to her death.
For his part, Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah mourned the Algerian artist Bayouna, describing her as a uniquely talented actress. He shared a photo of her on his Facebook page, commenting: "Cinema has lost an actress of exceptional uniqueness. Goodbye."
The Career of Algerian Artist Bayouna
Bayouna's career began in 1973 with the film "El Dar El Kebira," and she gained fame through several cinematic and television works before moving to France in the 1990s and returning in 1999. One of her most notable roles was the character "Briza" in the sitcom "Nesiti El Aziza."